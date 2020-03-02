FX Volume

4.63

FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective

Quick Overview
Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can revolutionize your decision-making!

This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor. 

Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through. 

1. Why FX Volume Is Extremely Beneficial for Traders

Early Warnings with Unbeatable Accuracy
• Access near-instant updates on how many traders are buying or selling each currency pair—well ahead of the crowd.
FX Volume is the only tool that compiles authentic multi-broker volume data and presents it in a clean, user-friendly format.

Strong Risk Management
• Detect significant imbalances (long or short) that often signal trend reversals, helping you place stops and targets with more confidence.
• Authentic, exclusive data means you’ll enjoy reliable insights for every trading decision.

Optimize Entry & Exit Points
• Identify “crowded trades” where most participants are stuck on one side, and confirm breakouts supported by real volume.
• Avoid misleading signals typical of standard indicators by relying on genuine, real-time flow.

Works with Any Strategy
• Blend FX Volume seamlessly with trendlines, support/resistance, or indicators. Real volume data provides a unique layer of confirmation you won’t find anywhere else.


2. Learn More at Stein Investments

At Stein Investments, we offer:

• Expert Advisors and Indicators for a variety of markets.

• Tutorials, Videos, and Guides to accelerate your learning.

• A supportive community with exclusive trading chats.

Visit our Stein Investments page for strategies, updates, and resources—so you can get the most out of FX Volume and take your trading to the next level.


3. How to Get Started with FX Volume

Add the Required URL
• In your MetaTrader terminal, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and add:
    https://stein.investments
This allows FX Volume to retrieve genuine market data from our specialized data center.

Install SI Connect
• Open a separate chart (any symbol/timeframe).
• Attach SI Connect there—it automatically downloads all data FX Volume needs.

Add FX Volume to Your Main Chart
• Drag and drop FX Volume onto the chart you want real-time volume insights on.
• View long/short ratios, total volume, and net positions—all drawn from exclusive multi-broker data.


4. How FX Volume Works (Simple Explanation)

Every Trade Has Two Sides
• If you buy, a broker or institution sells—creating a live market position on the other side.

Data Collection
• We collect real, anonymized volume data from retail traders and brokers, ensuring no personal info—just authentic volume metrics.
FX Volume merges this info into one reliable feed so you can see exactly where market players stand.

Aggregation & Analysis
• Our data center continually processes everything for FX Volume.
SI Connect then downloads these ready-to-use files and updates them without any extra steps on your part.

Contrarian Perspective
• If 80% of retail traders go long, major institutions often go short. FX Volume pinpoints these imbalances, giving you a clarity advantage so you can make stronger decisions.


5. Practical Ways to Use FX Volume

Identify Overcrowded Trades
• If the majority piles into one direction (long or short), a reversal could be near.
Our exclusive feed lets you spot these shifts early and plan accordingly.

Confirm Breakouts
• A breakout supported by rising buy/sell volume often suggests real momentum.
• Trust actual global retail volume for more credible breakout validation.

Optimize Stop-Loss Placement
• Volume spikes show where big players move the price. Setting stops with this knowledge can reduce surprise volatility.

Combine with Price Action
• Pair key support/resistance zones or candlestick patterns with FX Volume for double confirmation on your setups.


6. FX Volume Indicator Settings

Customize FX Volume to fit your preferred style and approach:

Broker DST Zone & GMT Shift
• Align your time settings with your broker’s local time to keep volume data consistent.

Back Comparison In (Hours or Minutes)
• Decide if you’d like to compare the current data to an interval measured in hours or minutes.

Compare with X Units Back
• Define how far back you look for sudden spikes or drops in volume.

Display All History Lines
True: Shows history lines for all relevant currencies.
False: Only lines linked to the current symbol.

History Values
• Pick which volume data you want to see: Net Long, Long Volume, Short Volume, or Total Volume.

Multi-Instance Settings
• If you run multiple FX Volume indicators in one window, assign a unique ID to each.

Alert Settings
• Set volume thresholds or spike alerts—so you’re always aware of major shifts.

Graphical Settings
• Adjust colors, line thickness, and overall layout to match your chart preferences.

Schedule
• Control when FX Volume triggers alerts, perfect if you trade specific sessions.


7. Further Information & Help

FX Volume FAQ: Explore our FX Volume FAQ for deeper insights and troubleshooting.

Community Chat: Join our private group to exchange strategies, ask questions, and connect with other FX Volume users.

Support: Need help or have questions? Contact us. We’re here to guide you.


Ready to Transform Your Trading?
Access Exclusive Data: We gather genuine volume from multiple retail brokers, revealing the real market stance.
Trade with Greater Precision: Confirm sentiment, spot reversals, and reinforce your strategies with top-quality, real-time data.
Join Stein Investments’ Community: Rely on our tools, guides, and supportive network to pursue your trading goals with confidence.


Don’t wait! Install FX Volume today and experience the game-changing power of real volume data—seize the advantage and elevate every trade.


Happy Trading!
Daniel & Alain

Reviews 43
Aleksandar Gogic
127
Aleksandar Gogic 2026.01.11 13:45 
 

"I have been part of this great community for two years now and have purchased several of Daniel's indicators. I can say with full conviction: Daniel's work is consistently at an extremely professional level. I am particularly fond of FX VOLUME and FX Power – for me, these are the best purchases I have ever made on MQL5. They are an absolute must-have for anyone serious about trading. What truly sets Daniel apart from others is the first-class personal support. You can tell from every interaction and every tool he creates that he puts genuine love and dedication into his work. Daniel doesn't just provide top-tier indicators; he also includes the perfect settings to go with them. If you follow the instructions and recommended settings, the results are simply impressive. Thank you, Daniel and Team, for your outstanding work and your great support!"

Roberto BR
456
Roberto BR 2025.11.30 12:05 
 

I purchased Daniel's FX VOLUME indicator and I think it's the best indicator I've ever purchased on MQL5. I'm also confident this indicator is a must-have for any professional trader. It's truly incredible. Daniel even provides the settings, so just follow the instructions and recommended settings to get great results. I highly recommend everyone to purchase it. Daniel has done an incredible job with all the indicators he sells.

MP_mpap
633
MP_mpap 2025.10.24 11:01 
 

Daniel is truly in a league of his own. Always responsive and polite whenever I needed assistance. A talented developer with a rare and thoughtful approach to trading. Every one of his indicators reflects deep knowledge and real strategic thinking — absolute gems! Exceptional work!

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Indicators
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4.96 (26)
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5 (39)
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4.81 (21)
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5 (1)
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4.85 (62)
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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
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Aleksandar Gogic
127
Aleksandar Gogic 2026.01.11 13:45 
 

"I have been part of this great community for two years now and have purchased several of Daniel's indicators. I can say with full conviction: Daniel's work is consistently at an extremely professional level. I am particularly fond of FX VOLUME and FX Power – for me, these are the best purchases I have ever made on MQL5. They are an absolute must-have for anyone serious about trading. What truly sets Daniel apart from others is the first-class personal support. You can tell from every interaction and every tool he creates that he puts genuine love and dedication into his work. Daniel doesn't just provide top-tier indicators; he also includes the perfect settings to go with them. If you follow the instructions and recommended settings, the results are simply impressive. Thank you, Daniel and Team, for your outstanding work and your great support!"

Roberto BR
456
Roberto BR 2025.11.30 12:05 
 

I purchased Daniel's FX VOLUME indicator and I think it's the best indicator I've ever purchased on MQL5. I'm also confident this indicator is a must-have for any professional trader. It's truly incredible. Daniel even provides the settings, so just follow the instructions and recommended settings to get great results. I highly recommend everyone to purchase it. Daniel has done an incredible job with all the indicators he sells.

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.11.30 12:32
Thank you so much, Roberto. 🙏
I really appreciate your feedback and it means a lot to hear that FX Volume delivers this level of value for your trading. Following the recommended settings is exactly the right approach, and I’m glad to see it working well for you. Wishing you a profitable trading day! 🙂
MP_mpap
633
MP_mpap 2025.10.24 11:01 
 

Daniel is truly in a league of his own. Always responsive and polite whenever I needed assistance. A talented developer with a rare and thoughtful approach to trading. Every one of his indicators reflects deep knowledge and real strategic thinking — absolute gems! Exceptional work!

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.10.24 12:51
Thank you so much, Michail. I truly appreciate your kind words and detailed feedback! I’m very happy to hear that you value the thought and strategic depth behind our tools, and it’s great to know they’ve made a positive impact on your trading experience. 🙏🙂
denisjohn
299
denisjohn 2025.04.04 21:32 
 

Just want to say a few words about Daniels indicators. Brilliant, all of them. Stop thinking about it, just get one or two of them. You will not be disappointed. Daily market analysis videos are also class. Thanks Daniel

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.04.05 07:58
Thank you very much for your fantastic review, Denis! I truly appreciate your kind words and your trust in the tools and the daily videos. 🙏🙂
Casio
69
Casio 2025.01.28 09:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.04.05 07:56
Thank you so much for your great review, Casio! I'm glad to hear FX Volume delivered exactly what you needed. Wishing you a profitable trading day! 🙂🙏
Ukwezi
219
Ukwezi 2025.01.24 07:05 
 

Excellent product, 5 stars no doubt. Really helps me in my strategy and extremely helpful in finding out where “things are happening” in the FX market. Thank you Daniel!

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.01.24 11:34
Hi Ukwezi, Thank you so much for your fantastic review and kind words! I’m thrilled to hear that the product is helping you with your strategy and making a difference in identifying market opportunities. Your support means a lot to me—thank you! 🙏🙂
Kabelo
131
Kabelo 2024.07.10 18:12 
 

When applied correctly, FX volume is almost 100% accurate in terms of direction. Adding a solid entry strategy has significantly improved my trading win rate. I'm pleased to have found a reliable trading indicator after testing and using over 1,000 repainting, recalculating, and unreliable indicators. Please, Daniel, keep up the excellent work and product.

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.07.10 21:51
Dear Kabelo, thank you so much for this wonderful feedback. It's highly appreciated. 🙏🙂
Ingo Reimann
305
Ingo Reimann 2023.12.21 16:13 
 

The best and most precise product that I have had the pleasure of getting to know in my trading career. I can recommend it to everybody. Since I started using these products, trading has also been working. The support from the developers and the community are also in a class of their own.

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.12.21 16:27
Dear Ingo, thank you very much for your outstanding feedback. It's highly appreciated, and we're more than happy having members like you in our trading group. 🙂
Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2023.08.31 02:51 
 

Very ineffective tool!

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.08.31 07:31
And for me, it's the most efficient tool because it tells me exactly when it's worth looking at the market.
If you like to know how I use FX Volume for my daily manual trading, I suggest taking a look at my Volume Power description at https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753806 You can also subscribe to our Morning Briefing channel to get daily updates, details and screenshots at https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/morningbriefing
Both help to get a better understanding of how to work with FX Volume.
Juan Chacon
1325
Juan Chacon 2022.11.16 21:16 
 

I bought it twice and it was a waste of time and money, please do not spend your money, my advice is to use stop loss and exceed the profit ratio.

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.08.25 19:41
Dear Juan, I don't understand how Volume is related to using a stop loss. And why did you never raise any questions about how to use this kind of real-market data? I recommend taking a look at my Volume Power description at https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753806 which explains in all details how I use FX Volume for trading. You can also subscribe to our Morning Briefing channel to get daily updates, details and screenshots at https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/morningbriefing And finally, we do have FX Volume info channel on Telegram at https://t.me/SI_FX_Volume to understand in-depth what FX Volume is about
3316589p
870
3316589p 2022.08.29 20:34 
 

Hi Daniel, Great indicator used in conjunction with Fx Power, an invite for the the chat group would be appreciated

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2022.08.29 20:54
Thanks a lot for your positive feedback. I sent you an invitation via private message. Best regards, Daniel
wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2022.07.02 09:41 
 

Another excellent product from Daniel who is the creator this indicator lets you make informed Decision ASAP when you know the volume of the trade is been concentrated on tried it on Gold excellent it showed be that there was more volume on the Dollar than Gold and took straight a sell position which paid off no more guess work with this indicator combing it other tools such as the FX power

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2022.07.02 18:18
Thanks a lot for your detailed review and excellent feedback. It's highly appreciated.👍
TPX
2170
Carlos Alexandre Ribeiro Da Silva 2022.06.23 13:05 
 

Excellent indicator, I resubscribed it because it is not the entry trigger, but the "certainty" of the market direction. It brings you the peace of mind of following the big players. Not to mention the support of all Daniel's products. More than I recommend!!!

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2022.07.02 18:17
Thanks a lot for your wonderful review. 👍
Thomas Bradley Butler
32443
Thomas Bradley Butler 2022.03.29 19:50 
 

maybe long term but not for day trading. Long +6000 USD and -300 GBP with 62% long USD and 30% long GBP. Should sell GBP/USD but it does the opposite. Really just confusion. lost most of the trades with the volume

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2022.07.02 18:16
Hi Thomas, I recommend having a look at its info channel to get a better understanding of how to use FX Volume https://t.me/SI_FX_Volume
josedan
349
josedan 2022.01.31 15:52 
 

This is the best tool as far as am concerned.. As a trend trader, you need volume and all what I see in the market is tick volume.. Daniel was able to come up with this amazing tool and the tool has made me realize that what I was taught by NNFX about tick volume is garbage... So many people criticise the tool for being lagging but I differ... Fxvolume is not lagging, you have to find a way as per how to use it so as to fit it into your system... I am only pleading with him to include minute comparison because it is what I use in entering trade in time... Please Daniel include minute comparison. I contacted Daniel about including minute comparison which he earlier promised to include but he said the update does not gather enough momentum and directed me to use history lines... I do use history lines but it is stressful... Please include minute comparison in the tool for me.. Daniel and co.... have reached out to me as per the minute comparison... They have promised to look into it... I must commend them for excellent customer service delivery.. Daniel has been so helpful in helping me as per answering my questions.. Yes, the requested feature is there in the updated version... I do really like it

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2022.04.01 14:36
Dear Jose, the requested feature has been released with version 4.0. We're sure you'll like it.
victor9090
641
victor9090 2021.12.09 23:10 
 

Simplemente voy a decir una palabra: Gracias! He encontrado lo que siempre he querido. Simplemente maravilloso trabajo y lo seguiré pagando por muchos años mas.

MILAD ORANGI
117
MILAD ORANGI 2021.12.09 21:42 
 

Unfortunately, the support was not as good as I thought and will not be updated

Daniel Stein
112097
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2021.12.24 12:42
Dear Milad, you can't request a new feature and expect to get it immediately. Of course, we improve and update our tools regularly, but we follow our schedule, not yours.
motsusi
170
motsusi 2021.08.12 01:46 
 

Fx Pqwer assisted me great deal with my trading but is limited to currencies. As I ventured into gold, I realised there was a huge gap left by absence of Fx Power. I reluctantly purchased Fx Volume as it covers gold. That has been one of my best ever decisions in trading this year. Fx Vlolume coupled with Fx Trend is indeed a masterpiece. Than you Daniel for this 35th century innovation.

Zachary David Cox
923
Zachary David Cox 2021.04.12 14:10 
 

Very helpful and well done indicator. Thanks

cicas65
254
cicas65 2021.03.10 10:35 
 

Un'unica parola per descrivere l'estro di Daniel: Stupefacente! Tutti i prodotti di altissimo livello. Complimenti Daniel sei un grande! One word to describe Daniel's inspiration: Amazing! All products of the highest level. Congratulations Daniel you are great!

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