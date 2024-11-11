VSA Histogram

VSA - P (Volume Spread Analysis) Period-Based Histogram is a tool that visually represents market volume dynamics using Volume Spread Analysis principles, with a focus on highlighting key volume changes over specific time periods. The histogram captures changes in volume and price spread relationships in real-time, enabling traders to detect early signals of accumulation, distribution, and shifts in buying or selling pressure.


Indicator is non repainting and working with real-time on tick data.


Indicator settings on attached screenshot.


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Richard Bystricky
Indicators
Trading Window Rectangle Visualizes your custom daily trading time window directly on the chart as a clean rectangle frame. Key features: Marks any user-defined session (e.g. London, NY morning, your personal strategy hours) Draws rectangle for the selected time range each day Shows unfinished rectangle for the current day in real time Draws historical windows for the last N days (adjustable) Minimalist & non-intrusive — rectangle stays in background Perfect for: Session-based traders Time-filte
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ROC Histogram
Richard Bystricky
Indicators
ROC (Rate of Change) indicator tracks the price movement dynamics by measuring the percentage change between the current price and a previous value over a specified time frame (based on Demark logic). This histogram identifies the speed of trend changes, enabling early recognition of overbought or oversold conditions, reversals in the market. The ROC is a useful tool for traders focused on trend-following as well as short-term strategies. Indicator is non repainting and working with real-time o
Deep Insight Candles
Richard Bystricky
Indicators
Deep Insight Candles is an indicator that brings an entirely new perspective to the price chart. It focuses on revealing hidden structures in market movements, uncovering buyer and seller pressure, thus helping traders to better identify key levels, dynamics, and potential reversals. The indicator conveys deeper market insights, allowing traders to make decisions based on a more accurate perception of market sentiment and pressure at specific price levels. This innovative approach transforms the
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