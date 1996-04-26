TrendInChannel

This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts.





Working with the indicator is very simple - you just react to the arrows that the indicator reflects, that is, the arrow is the command to action. The signals of the indicator are quite accurate and you will be able to trade with a big advantage of profit over the feet!