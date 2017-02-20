ACB Breakout Arrows

4.15

Breakout Signals With Trade Context

ACB Breakout Arrows detects a settling phase in price followed by a directional breakout and marks the setup with a buy or sell arrow. The arrow identifies a breakout pattern. It is not a promise that every signal will become a major move.

A buy arrow highlights a bullish breakout setup, while a sell arrow highlights a bearish breakout setup. Because price can retest the breakout area or return inside the previous range, check the surrounding market structure, trend direction and nearby support or resistance before entering.

Plan the Trade on the Chart

The indicator can place practical reference levels around each signal:

  • Stop Loss: A protective level calculated from the selected number of bars.
  • Quick Profit: A nearer objective that can be used for an early exit, partial profit or breakeven decision.
  • Take Profit: Further target levels for traders who choose to hold the breakout move.

These levels help create a consistent plan, but position size and final trade management remain the trader's responsibility.

Confirm the Breakout

The multi-timeframe dashboard helps you compare breakout signals across the available chart periods. For additional context, ACB Trade Filter can be used to check market sentiment and trend direction. Green with a bullish trend supports long setups, red with a bearish trend supports short setups, and gray with a sideways trend suggests mixed conditions.

You can also check whether a buy signal is appearing directly below resistance or a sell signal directly above support. Waiting for price to hold beyond the breakout area or complete a retest can help avoid treating every arrow as an automatic entry.

Performance View, Settings and Alerts

The optional performance view summarizes historical signals over the selected History Bars, including wins, losses, success rate and average result. These statistics describe the signals included in that chart sample. They do not predict the result of the next trade.

  • Adjustable History Bars and Signal Sensitivity.
  • Selectable Bars for Stop Loss calculation.
  • Show or hide Stop Loss, Take Profit and Quick Profit lines.
  • Show or hide the performance analysis elements.
  • Popup, sound, email and mobile push alerts.

ACB Breakout Arrows can be used on available symbols and chart timeframes for scalping, day trading or swing trading. The indicator is designed not to repaint confirmed signals. Test the settings on the symbols and timeframes you trade, then apply one consistent confirmation and risk-management process.

Reviews 36
Khalid Albarrak
915
Khalid Albarrak 2018.12.08 20:41 
 

Excellent indicator

flysoho
681
flysoho 2018.02.25 10:33 
 

As an auxiliary indicator, sometimes it feels good. Of course, it depends on the market situation

Captain SV
34
Captain SV 2017.12.15 03:11 
 

I have tried many indicators in forex before but I have never seen such an accurate indicator in my trading history. Thanks Nitin, job well done!!! I am using it on my live account and so far I am very happy with the results. Your outstanding customer service makes your work even much better than I expected. If I was given more than 5 stars to rate you and your work I would still choose them all. Keep up the good work!

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The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Indicators
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
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If you have ever watched price make a new high while Stochastic failed to confirm it, you already know why traders pay attention to divergence. KT Stoch Divergence marks these disagreements directly on the chart, so you can spot possible reversals and trend continuation setups without drawing every line by hand. The indicator finds both regular and hidden divergence between price and the Stochastic oscillator. It gives you context, not an automatic trade. You still decide whether the setup makes
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KT Momentum Arrows marks bullish and bearish momentum breakouts with arrows when a candle closes beyond its adaptive price bands. The bands respond to price deviation and changing volatility. A blue upward arrow confirms a close above the upper band, while a red downward arrow confirms a close below the lower band. The signal is fixed after the candle closes, so the arrow does not shift to another bar when you review the chart later. What the arrow is showing The arrow identifies the candle wher
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KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
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KT Auto Fibo draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the ongoing trend direction. The Highs and Lows are automatically selected using the Maximum and Minimum points available on the chart. You can zoom in/out and scroll to adjust the Fibonacci levels accordingly. Modes Auto:  It draws the Fibonacci levels automatically based on the chart area. Manual: It draws the Fibonacci levels only one time. After that, you can change the anchor points manually. Usage: Helps to predict the future profi
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KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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MACD Divergence MT4
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KT Bollinger Bands Trader is a 100% automated expert advisor that's incorporated a mean reversion trading strategy using the Bollinger bands during the period of low volatility. Price often reacts at the upper or lower line of Bollinger bands, but a reversal not always occurs. However, there is more chance of price reversal during the time of low volatility. Entries A buy trade is activated when price correctly aligns below the bottom line of Bollinger bands. A sell trade is activated when pric
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT Round Numbers MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
KT CCI Surfer MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT CCI Surfer uses a mean reversion trading strategy with a combination of extreme overbought/oversold zone detection using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). Developed by Donald Lambert in 1980, CCI is a leading indicator that helps to identify the overbought/oversold region in the market without any lag. Obviously, not every overbought/oversold signal turns out into a price reversal. However, when combined with a well-planned mean reversion strategy, it produces excellent results. Recommend
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mxp1
623
mxp1 2018.12.25 04:21 
 

Not good, wasted money.

Khalid Albarrak
915
Khalid Albarrak 2018.12.08 20:41 
 

Excellent indicator

flysoho
681
flysoho 2018.02.25 10:33 
 

As an auxiliary indicator, sometimes it feels good. Of course, it depends on the market situation

Captain SV
34
Captain SV 2017.12.15 03:11 
 

I have tried many indicators in forex before but I have never seen such an accurate indicator in my trading history. Thanks Nitin, job well done!!! I am using it on my live account and so far I am very happy with the results. Your outstanding customer service makes your work even much better than I expected. If I was given more than 5 stars to rate you and your work I would still choose them all. Keep up the good work!

predictcrude
367
predictcrude 2017.12.14 13:55 
 

One of the best indicator i have ever used if you got a fine tuning of what you do this is really a usefull as well as any time machine to make money consistently Good work team ...

Also stick to the money management to get a consistent results...

shubha1999
19
shubha1999 2017.12.07 10:50 
 

I bought this indicator which work like a wonder for newbies like us ,best part is it auto placement on t/p and s/l nicely done ,i recommend people to buy this and start to learn in the process and see how they can benefit from this, good on all time frames ,but worth while on one hour platform .Daily t/f is for people who work beyond there expected time ,overall nicely done and a for the price its toooo good !!!!!!!!!!!!!

Marco Giustini
842
Marco Giustini 2017.09.21 17:36 
 

After long test in real, nothing of special, at this high price.

The author show only the best trading... and obviosly not the wrong.

Yuan Liu
1129
Yuan Liu 2017.09.19 16:24 
 

It is an amazing product, I like it. The author is a very kindly man, always help me, thanks.

MLDCRED
34
MLDCRED 2017.09.18 12:14 
 

Top Quality indicator. Use with a common sense.

mrb71
73
mrb71 2017.09.18 11:21 
 

It looked very promising, but in the end it fails miserably. Why, 8 of ten times it starts giving buy close to resistance or visa versa. I really don't know what trade filter does. Thing is, is just utterly confusing, leaving you up to start making mistakes. In the end it's price action. Lost a lot of money on this indicator and trading, lessons learned, price action and no indicator magic!

Simon Akubue
3559
Simon Akubue 2017.09.08 15:37 
 

This is an awesome tool.

I have been using this tool since April this year, and it has been so helpful in winning pips for me.

The Vendor is also readily available for supports.

mark_web
279
mark_web 2017.08.24 15:37 
 

Great Trading-System. It's not just an indicator, it's a complete Trading-System. If you keep to the rules, nothing goes wrong. There can be losses, which is normal, but with a good money- mamagement may not be a problem. The profits will be more than the losses.

The ACB System is perfect for me, because there are fixed rules and I can trade without emotions. For my success, it is important that I let run the winning trades and do not move the stop too early. I think the rules with each trader can be a little different. Important is that I always trade in the same way without emotions. My maxime is: trade what you see and not what you think!

Thank you Nitin Raj for this great System and the outstanding support.

Mohamad Saad Samsudin
1463
Mohamad Saad Samsudin 2017.08.15 14:43 
 

Really work great in daily chart, if only put stop lost based on 1.5 x ATR rather used previous bar

blaze056
385
blaze056 2017.07.21 12:50 
 

Excellent product. I bought it, and am still evaluating how good the "trade rules" can make it. I've observed that there's minimum guarantee that you'll be profitable in course of time, even if you didn't observe the given trading rules. Considering any set of trades (ignoring the trade rules), the win rate is anywhere between 65 - 80%, given any currency pair. That itself gives you the edge you need in trading. Highly recommended!

James Bond
605
James Bond 2017.07.10 04:59 
 

this indicator worths 5 stars rating. you need to make your own system about how to use it.

alberto1C
99
alberto1C 2017.07.04 18:55 
 

Yes it is Really a Great Indicator!

It is the Edge I was looking for market.

It works well and it is really easy and you just need to follow the arrows and do not use too much leverage...and you will profit.

Also great service within 24 hours

IT has the stop loss and also the profit Tragets too....excellent so I have a limited risk

Earth2511
76
Earth2511 2017.06.26 09:00 
 

The Entry SELL and BUY prices are always not accurate, I have to add 100 to 250 pips to the recommended entry prices according to my judgement. I'm not renewing it after one month of rental.

Ayaz Khan
732
Ayaz Khan 2017.06.17 19:01 
 

Its a genuine product. I use it on every day basis and I believe its gonna be very profitable in the long run. The author is a very sincere guy and he would do everything to help you out with suggestions and tips.

Tom
379
Tom 2017.06.16 12:34 
 

Is it Great indicator. Thank you very much for creating this system.

Ted NO FX
1833
Ted NO FX 2017.06.12 22:24 
 

Absolute BS , i simply can not understand the rating of this product , i have tested this with real money on multiple pairs and most of the times the market reverses and hits the stop loss.. Dont buy this crap indicator product.

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