Breakout Signals With Trade Context

ACB Breakout Arrows detects a settling phase in price followed by a directional breakout and marks the setup with a buy or sell arrow. The arrow identifies a breakout pattern. It is not a promise that every signal will become a major move.

A buy arrow highlights a bullish breakout setup, while a sell arrow highlights a bearish breakout setup. Because price can retest the breakout area or return inside the previous range, check the surrounding market structure, trend direction and nearby support or resistance before entering.

Plan the Trade on the Chart

The indicator can place practical reference levels around each signal:

Stop Loss: A protective level calculated from the selected number of bars.

A protective level calculated from the selected number of bars. Quick Profit: A nearer objective that can be used for an early exit, partial profit or breakeven decision.

A nearer objective that can be used for an early exit, partial profit or breakeven decision. Take Profit: Further target levels for traders who choose to hold the breakout move.

These levels help create a consistent plan, but position size and final trade management remain the trader's responsibility.

Confirm the Breakout

The multi-timeframe dashboard helps you compare breakout signals across the available chart periods. For additional context, ACB Trade Filter can be used to check market sentiment and trend direction. Green with a bullish trend supports long setups, red with a bearish trend supports short setups, and gray with a sideways trend suggests mixed conditions.

You can also check whether a buy signal is appearing directly below resistance or a sell signal directly above support. Waiting for price to hold beyond the breakout area or complete a retest can help avoid treating every arrow as an automatic entry.

Performance View, Settings and Alerts

The optional performance view summarizes historical signals over the selected History Bars, including wins, losses, success rate and average result. These statistics describe the signals included in that chart sample. They do not predict the result of the next trade.

Adjustable History Bars and Signal Sensitivity.

Selectable Bars for Stop Loss calculation.

Show or hide Stop Loss, Take Profit and Quick Profit lines.

Show or hide the performance analysis elements.

Popup, sound, email and mobile push alerts.

ACB Breakout Arrows can be used on available symbols and chart timeframes for scalping, day trading or swing trading. The indicator is designed not to repaint confirmed signals. Test the settings on the symbols and timeframes you trade, then apply one consistent confirmation and risk-management process.