MACD Display is a MACD disaplay and cross monitoring indicator,which can works on 6 timeframe at same time.

Indicator advantage:

1. Deviation from the point can be drawn on the main picture and indicator drawing. It is convenient to observe and can be hidden or displayed by parameter setting.

2. Deviation from the entry point is clearly indicated by the arrow in the drawing.

3. Cross-cycle monitoring can simultaneously monitor the MACD deviation and the golden dead fork of the six-cycle framework of the product.

4. top divergence, bottom divergence, gold fork, dead fork signal can be prompted by the window alarm, effectively reducing the time of the car.

5. can hide the MACD cylinder, easy to observe the signal.