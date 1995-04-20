Adjustable Fractals mt
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.57
- Activations: 10
"Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool!
- As we know Standard fractals mt4 indicator does not have settings at all - this is very inconvenient for traders.
- Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings:
- Adjustable period of indicator (recommended values - above 7).
- Adjustable distance from Highs/Lows of price.
- Adjustable design of fractal arrows.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.