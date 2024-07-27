Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades.

You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system, AVR-EA.

Advantages:

✅👉 100% No Repaint – all lines and signal arrows are generated as data arrives and remain unchanged. ✅ Two signal generation algorithms have been developed: Algorithm 1 (Classic) – a signal is generated when the price breaks through the channel boundary and then returns inside. Algorithm 2 (Smart Algorithm) – a unique development that enables intelligent signal filtering to improve input accuracy and eliminate false alarms. Switching is accomplished using the ENABLE SMART ALGORITHM = true/false parameter.





✅ AVR EA Automated Trading System: You can perform full optimization and select optimal settings according to your preferences. You can simulate various market conditions and try hundreds of settings in a short period of time. And the most important factors are the speed of position opening and the 24/5 operation of the EA without the need for constant monitoring.





✅ AVR-EA uses an advanced strategy with additional signal filtering.





✅ High indicator accuracy.





✅ MTF (Multi-Time Frame) mode

The indicator can be calculated on a higher timeframe with results displayed on the current one.

Both signal generation algorithms are fully supported in MTF mode.





✅ Easily determine market entry levels both with and against the trend.





✅ Highly accurate target (exit) points on any timeframe.





✅ Simple display of target levels directly on the chart.





✅ Works with any financial instruments (Forex, Metals, CFDs, Futures, Crypto).





✅ Works on all periods and timeframes.





✅ Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

📢 Alerts and Notifications



AVR supports all types of notifications: 🔔 Pop-up notifications 🔔 Email alerts 🔔 Push notifications

Recommendations:



Place Take Profit inside the range at the volume-weighted average price level, and set Stop Loss outside the levels of volatility excellence.

Use the ATR Multiplier greater than 3.0 on M1, M5, and M15 timeframes for maximum precision.

Trading Strategies:

Trend-following strategy : Used to determine the direction of the trend.

Reversal strategy: AVR is best suited for reversal strategies. When the volatility of the traded instrument exceeds the average volatility over a certain period, there is a high probability of price returning to the mean.

Based on AVR-EA it is possible to build a successful trading system with a positive mathematical expectation, which is the ultimate goal of forex trading.