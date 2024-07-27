Adaptive Volatility Range

5

Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades.

You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system, AVR-EA.

Advantages:

👉 100% No Repaint – all lines and signal arrows are generated as data arrives and remain unchanged.

Two signal generation algorithms have been developed:

  • Algorithm 1 (Classic) – a signal is generated when the price breaks through the channel boundary and then returns inside.
  • Algorithm 2 (Smart Algorithm) – a unique development that enables intelligent signal filtering to improve input accuracy and eliminate false alarms.
  • Switching is accomplished using the ENABLE SMART ALGORITHM = true/false parameter.
✅ AVR EA Automated Trading System: You can perform full optimization and select optimal settings according to your preferences. You can simulate various market conditions and try hundreds of settings in a short period of time. And the most important factors are the speed of position opening and the 24/5 operation of the EA without the need for constant monitoring.

✅ AVR-EA uses an advanced strategy with additional signal filtering.

High indicator accuracy.

✅ MTF (Multi-Time Frame) mode
     The indicator can be calculated on a higher timeframe with results displayed on the current one.
     Both signal generation algorithms are fully supported in MTF mode.

Easily determine market entry levels both with and against the trend.

Highly accurate target (exit) points on any timeframe.

✅ Simple display of target levels directly on the chart.

✅ Works with any financial instruments (Forex, Metals, CFDs, Futures, Crypto).

Works on all periods and timeframes.

Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.


📢 Alerts and Notifications

AVR supports all types of notifications:

🔔 Pop-up notifications

🔔 Email alerts

🔔 Push notifications


Recommendations:

  • Place Take Profit inside the range at the volume-weighted average price level, and set Stop Loss outside the levels of volatility excellence.

  • Use the ATR Multiplier greater than 3.0 on M1, M5, and M15 timeframes for maximum precision.

Trading Strategies:

  • Trend-following strategy: Used to determine the direction of the trend.

  • Reversal strategy: AVR is best suited for reversal strategies. When the volatility of the traded instrument exceeds the average volatility over a certain period, there is a high probability of price returning to the mean.

Based on AVR-EA it is possible to build a successful trading system with a positive mathematical expectation, which is the ultimate goal of forex trading.

                                            ----- Please contact me after purchase to receive great bonuses ------

1.👉 AVR-EA Advisor

2.👉 A separate version of the indicator used by the advisor

    Reviews 4
    Batfor57
    80
    Batfor57 2026.02.15 09:41 
     

    Рекомендую всем данный индикатор, кто строит свою торговлю на основе волатильности, среднего хода и объемах. На основании данного индикатора я могу строить свои прогнозы на текущий день и неделю, в зависимости от тайм фрейма, индикатор имеет режим MTF. Индикатор очень "легкий", никак не влияет на скорость терминала. Автор индикатора оказывает максимальную поддержку и предоставляет подробную информацию.

    Juergen Loebach
    1321
    Juergen Loebach 2025.03.15 16:30 
     

    Many thanks for the excellent service at the weekend, which is not a matter of course.I can highly recommend the indicator for manual trading.No results are yet available for the Expert Advisor.I will do this later.

    lorenzo_mella
    824
    lorenzo_mella 2024.09.28 19:11 
     

    veramente ottimo

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    Batfor57
    80
    Batfor57 2026.02.15 09:41 
     

    Рекомендую всем данный индикатор, кто строит свою торговлю на основе волатильности, среднего хода и объемах. На основании данного индикатора я могу строить свои прогнозы на текущий день и неделю, в зависимости от тайм фрейма, индикатор имеет режим MTF. Индикатор очень "легкий", никак не влияет на скорость терминала. Автор индикатора оказывает максимальную поддержку и предоставляет подробную информацию.

    Stanislav Konin
    3229
    Reply from developer Stanislav Konin 2026.02.18 08:49
    Большое спасибо! Желаю прибыльной торговли!
    Juergen Loebach
    1321
    Juergen Loebach 2025.03.15 16:30 
     

    Many thanks for the excellent service at the weekend, which is not a matter of course.I can highly recommend the indicator for manual trading.No results are yet available for the Expert Advisor.I will do this later.

    Stanislav Konin
    3229
    Reply from developer Stanislav Konin 2025.03.16 08:23
    Thank you for your trust! Always happy to help.
    lorenzo_mella
    824
    lorenzo_mella 2024.09.28 19:11 
     

    veramente ottimo

    Stanislav Konin
    3229
    Reply from developer Stanislav Konin 2024.09.29 09:20
    Thank you! I wish you profitable trading!
    jabautista
    4184
    jabautista 2024.08.27 16:22 
     

    Good indicator. Author is very helpful.

    Stanislav Konin
    3229
    Reply from developer Stanislav Konin 2024.08.27 17:12
    Thank you! Glad to help.
    Reply to review