Entry Points Pro

4.59

Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting!

Watch the video (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator!

It can be applied to any financial assets: forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices. 

MT5 version is here 

It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it.

Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of the Entry Points Pro indicator.


Benefits of the Entry Points Pro indicator

  • Entry signals without repainting
    • If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it.
  • Error-free opening of trades
    • The indicator algorithms allow you to find the ideal moments to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it.
  • Entry Points Pro works with any asset
    • It allows you to trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, metals, indices, commodities, and currencies with any broker using the MT4 platform.
  • Provides signals for any direction
    • The Entry Points Pro indicator provides signals to enter a trade at any price movement - up, down, or flat (sideways).
  • Potential for maximum profit
    • Exit signals are provided for demo purpose only, since you can often close a trade later and earn much more.
  • Detailed statistics and analytics
    • The indicator displays the earning potential and statistics for the previous period, so that you can better understand where and how you could earn more.
  • Does not affect the functioning of the terminal
    • The Entry Points Pro indicator has a lightweight and optimized codebase, so it does not overload the terminal and does not cause it to freeze.
  • Any chart timeframes will do
    • The Entry Points Pro indicator works on all timeframes - from minute (M1) to daily (D1).
  • Multi-language support
    • The indicator panel will be automatically displayed in your language.
  • Visual and sound alerts
    • You'll not miss another signals because each of them is displayed on the screen and comes with a sound notification.
  • Minimal risks
    • Extra settings and filters makes it possible to filter out false signals, signals against the trend and other risky trades.
  • For experts and beginners
    • A step-by-step user guide will explain how to work with the indicator using a specific example, even if you are doing it for the first time.


How does the Entry Points Pro indicator work?

The system analyzes the price behavior on the chart every second and determines the ideal entry points based on the built-in algorithm, informing you when you need to open a deal and close it to take profit.

In this video I demonstrated how the indicator works in the tester and showed you my tricks for working with it.

Want to get the extended guide and bonus? Reach out to me through private messages after purchasing the indicator!


What are the ideal entry points?

The best point to enter a trade is the beginning or continuation of the price movement in a certain direction.

In such a situation, it is always clear where to place a protective stop-loss order in order to avoid unnecessary losses.

It is these points at the beginning of the trend that our indicator helps to find in order to minimize risks and increase profits.


How do I trade with the Entry Points Pro indicator?

  1. Buy and install the indicator in your terminal
  2. Start trading by receiving signals from the indicator telling you about the ideal moment to enter a trade.
  3. Enter a trade according to the indicator signals and set a stop loss above the signal candlestick to limit potential losses.
  4. After the trade is open, try to defend it by resetting the stop-loss order to the breakeven level and avoid any losses if the price goes against you later on.
  5. If the asset price has gone in the direction we need, we wait and fix the profit.

    See how to use the Entry Points Pro indicator on the platform here.

    Attention! All my products can be bought only here, on the official MQL5 website. Beware of scammers!

    For any questions related to the purchase, installation, and use of the indicator - pm, please.


    Reviews 321
    Christian Stapfer
    183
    Christian Stapfer 2025.11.28 10:36 
     

    I bought it a few days ago! Works great! I think its right, this will be you final buy when you want to make profit! Also the Contact to Yury and support is great! There will be a suprise too if you buy it! Testing it a few weeks in Demo now then proceed to Real. Thanks for all!

    Dustin Bergemann
    151
    Dustin Bergemann 2025.01.23 07:37 
     

    Great tool for getting started! I'm very excited to see how it performs in live operation, but I'm confident that it will integrate seamlessly into my existing system!

    pchchp
    42
    pchchp 2025.01.22 23:17 
     

    I watched it for a long time and finally decided to place an order. It's a great tool

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    Filter:
    Qinchao Zhang
    680
    Qinchao Zhang 2026.02.15 16:26 
     

    I can’t trust the performance/profit statistics. In my testing the profit/spread numbers feel time-shifted versus real tradable prices, and cancelled/unconfirmed signals may distort results. Not reliable enough for me

    Yury Orlov
    22092
    Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.02.16 13:05
    Dear Qinchao,
    Thank you for your feedback. I'd like to clarify an important point: Entry Points Pro is a signal indicator, not an execution robot. It identifies potential entry zones based on price action and volume — it does not and cannot account for broker-specific conditions like spread, slippage, execution speed, or commissions. These factors depend entirely on your broker, account type, and market liquidity at the moment of order placement.
    The statistics shown in Strategy Tester reflect pure price movement logic. Real trading results will always differ slightly due to execution variables — this is true for any indicator or EA in MetaTrader. Professional traders understand this distinction and adjust position sizing accordingly.
    If you have specific questions about signal logic or how to adapt the tool to your broker's conditions, I'm happy to help. A 2-star rating based on a misunderstanding of how indicators work unfortunately misleads other traders who rely on honest reviews.
    vitaliiduda
    59
    vitaliiduda 2026.01.14 21:28 
     

    The indicator is not worth the attention and money spent. An extremely large number of canceled signals. As soon as the market turns around, the order goes into the negative and immediately a signal is received about the cancellation of the signal. I do not recommend anyone to buy!!!

    Yury Orlov
    22092
    Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2026.01.15 14:43
    Thank you for your honest feedback — I truly appreciate it.
    I’m sorry to hear about your experience 😢, and I’d really like to help you get the most out of Entry Points Pro. Many users initially face similar confusion, especially if they haven’t reviewed the full guide (which explains how to interpret and act on signals correctly, including why some appear “canceled” — it’s actually part of the indicator’s real-time filtering logic). If you’re open to it, please send me a private message. I’ll personally walk you through the setup, share advanced tips, and — as a gesture of goodwill — offer you complimentary access to one of my premium resources or extended support. Your success matters to me, and I’m confident we can turn this around. 💙💖
    Christian Stapfer
    183
    Christian Stapfer 2025.11.28 10:36 
     

    I bought it a few days ago! Works great! I think its right, this will be you final buy when you want to make profit! Also the Contact to Yury and support is great! There will be a suprise too if you buy it! Testing it a few weeks in Demo now then proceed to Real. Thanks for all!

    Yury Orlov
    22092
    Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2025.11.28 10:40
    Thank you, Cristian!
    Dustin Bergemann
    151
    Dustin Bergemann 2025.01.23 07:37 
     

    Great tool for getting started! I'm very excited to see how it performs in live operation, but I'm confident that it will integrate seamlessly into my existing system!

    pchchp
    42
    pchchp 2025.01.22 23:17 
     

    I watched it for a long time and finally decided to place an order. It's a great tool

    SpectreVendetta
    19
    SpectreVendetta 2024.07.07 02:19 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jean Guy
    121
    Jean Guy 2024.06.13 12:36 
     

    very good indicator, very accurate . Thanks to Yuri for your email with all the explication of your indicator . I am now able to enter trades with tight stoploss and great profits

    traderlivy
    463
    traderlivy 2024.04.26 19:55 
     

    This indicator is a game-changer, especially when you follow Yury's rules, which he provides after purchase. It's best if you have some trading experience to make informed decisions before entering a trade. Thanks to Yury for putting together such an incredible tool; it has greatly improved my trading results!

    Mark Thimoty Evangelista
    509
    Mark Thimoty Evangelista 2023.11.14 10:35 
     

    I tested it for a week, and still am doing some backtesting.

    Albert Morrison
    96
    Albert Morrison 2023.10.04 14:45 
     

    the best in the game. Been trading for 6 years....just incredible. Risk management and Money management is important.

    OMAR KHATAB
    495
    OMAR KHATAB 2023.09.10 00:54 
     

    Very bad indicator. It repaints a lot and provides many false signals. When I asked the seller for a refund, he asked me to contact MQL5 and refused to issue a refund. Not satisfied at all. Don't waste your money here.

    Solomon Ola
    351
    Solomon Ola 2023.08.19 20:35 
     

    Good day bro I put this Entry points indicator is very good please send me the setting and time frame

    2513585
    19
    2513585 2023.06.19 22:44 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Yury Orlov
    22092
    Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2023.06.19 23:08
    Prüfen Sie bitte persönliche Nachrichten.
    Naoki Hozumi
    373
    Naoki Hozumi 2023.06.15 17:51 
     

    Yuryさん購入しました。マニュアルを送っていただけますか？

    Jyang-gangheog
    630
    Jyang-gangheog 2023.06.04 12:37 
     

    No one is making money from this indicator.

    Yury Orlov
    22092
    Reply from developer Yury Orlov 2023.06.19 23:09
    You can always contact me if you have any difficulty using my products. Also, I haven't seen you contact me for the guide on the indicator.
    Yoo Seoku
    334
    Yoo Seoku 2023.05.02 13:54 
     

    This indicator will definitely help you in your future trading!!

    TheCyberCore
    31
    TheCyberCore 2023.04.21 07:31 
     

    I bought this indicator only 1 day ago. Now, after only 4 hours of sleep and 20 hours of testing, reading and practicing with it on my live account, I think I can already make a statement. Expect no miracles. As always when it comes to trading, you have to bring your share of knowledge and you have to make this tool work for your individual setup. But when you invest the time and respect how the indicator works it will be a good and profound component of your trading experience. Its' accuracy and especially the non-repainting feature will help you in integrating this tool into your strategy quite fast. The author is a nice and helpful person and does not hide behind impossible promises. My setup for major FX in M15 with this indicator: * Entry Points Pro with DEMA visible (not active), conservative mode and correction level filter. * AW Candle Time * FXSSI.Calendar * ShowTrades * EMA Multimeter for M15 H4 and D1 Rules: * Swing trades but ALWAYS open trades only in major trend directions * Flat market trades only after signal & confirmed breakout (HL/HH or LL/LH) * Trending markets: After signal and/or clear engulfing. * Stops at previous structure extreme. * Close: Based on MM rules.

    udddat dutt
    878
    udddat dutt 2023.04.20 15:01 
     

    Bought this indicator, looks like very promising, hope to learn and use it fully, Thanks Yury

    JeanMarc2222
    1508
    JeanMarc2222 2023.04.05 01:40 
     

    The best indicator I've ever used, He is more than an indicator, more like seeing the future. Amazing!

    Oleksandr Oskirko
    140
    Oleksandr Oskirko 2023.02.27 07:04 
     

    Всем доброго времени суток. Индикатор отличный только нужно научится им пользоваться!!! Пересмотрел видео раз 5 пока понял как им пользоваться, Юрий помогает когда пишешь всё норм покупайте и пробуйте, только внимательно смотрите видео. Всем спасибо за внимание.

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