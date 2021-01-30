Top indicator for MT4 providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting!

Watch the video (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator!

It can be applied to any financial assets: forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices.

MT5 version is here

It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it.

Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of the Entry Points Pro indicator.





Benefits of the Entry Points Pro indicator



Entry signals without repainting If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it.

Error-free opening of trades The indicator algorithms allow you to find the ideal moments to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it.

Entry Points Pro works with any asset It allows you to trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, metals, indices, commodities, and currencies with any broker using the MT4 platform.

Provides signals for any direction The Entry Points Pro indicator provides signals to enter a trade at any price movement - up, down, or flat (sideways).

Potential for maximum profit Exit signals are provided for demo purpose only, since you can often close a trade later and earn much more.

Detailed statistics and analytics The indicator displays the earning potential and statistics for the previous period, so that you can better understand where and how you could earn more.

Does not affect the functioning of the terminal The Entry Points Pro indicator has a lightweight and optimized codebase, so it does not overload the terminal and does not cause it to freeze.

Any chart timeframes will do The Entry Points Pro indicator works on all timeframes - from minute (M1) to daily (D1).

Multi-language support The indicator panel will be automatically displayed in your language.

Visual and sound alerts You'll not miss another signals because each of them is displayed on the screen and comes with a sound notification.

Minimal risks Extra settings and filters makes it possible to filter out false signals, signals against the trend and other risky trades.

For experts and beginners A step-by-step user guide will explain how to work with the indicator using a specific example, even if you are doing it for the first time.



How does the Entry Points Pro indicator work?



The system analyzes the price behavior on the chart every second and determines the ideal entry points based on the built-in algorithm, informing you when you need to open a deal and close it to take profit.



In this video I demonstrated how the indicator works in the tester and showed you my tricks for working with it.

Want to get the extended guide and bonus? Reach out to me through private messages after purchasing the indicator!





What are the ideal entry points?



The best point to enter a trade is the beginning or continuation of the price movement in a certain direction.

In such a situation, it is always clear where to place a protective stop-loss order in order to avoid unnecessary losses.

It is these points at the beginning of the trend that our indicator helps to find in order to minimize risks and increase profits.





How do I trade with the Entry Points Pro indicator?

Buy and install the indicator in your terminal Start trading by receiving signals from the indicator telling you about the ideal moment to enter a trade. Enter a trade according to the indicator signals and set a stop loss above the signal candlestick to limit potential losses. After the trade is open, try to defend it by resetting the stop-loss order to the breakeven level and avoid any losses if the price goes against you later on. If the asset price has gone in the direction we need, we wait and fix the profit.

See how to use the Entry Points Pro indicator on the platform here.

Attention! All my products can be bought only here, on the official MQL5 website. Beware of scammers!

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, and use of the indicator - pm, please.



