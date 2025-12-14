Smc Blast Signal

SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout

The SMC Blast Signal is a Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC), including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS), to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing market trend.

TREND SIGNAL-FVG DETECTION-BOS DETECTION-TRADE CONFIRMED-Precise Signal entries on m15 

Best TF-M15 AND ABOVE

Best Pairs-Gold,Bitcoin and major FX pairs

Reliable for prop firms too

Its non lagging and doesnt repaints all pefect and precise entry on SMC

Key Features:

  • FVG & BOS Detection for precise entry signals.

  • Trend Filtering using 4hr TF and 200-period moving average.

  • How It Works:

    1. Trend Filter: The indicator starts by checking the market's trend using a 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on a higher timeframe (e.g., H4). It will only trade in the direction of the prevailing trend.

    2. FVG & BOS Detection: The Indicator continuously scans the price chart for Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) signals. These signals provide the indicator with potential entry points, either in alignment with the prevailing trend or as counter-trend opportunities when specific conditions are met.

    3. Trade Execution: If the conditions for both the Trend Filter and the FVG/BOS align, the Indicator places a signal After 3-layer confirmation

    4. Precise and clean entries and used by Institutions too.

    The indicator is designed for price action traders looking for a smart, rule-based system for perfect SMC strategies while managing risk effectively.


Full fledge direct ea is also available you can connect me on telegram @anabullbear






Reviews 2
Ted NO FX
1805
Ted NO FX 2025.12.22 05:51 
 

This is the best indicator strategy which is used by institutions and many traders. 3 layer confirmation really good to make decisions. Author gave me an ea which is made by himself and use indicator to trade, so far 100% winning rate, it is really profitable and author is so kind and helping me alot and answer really quick. Recommend it 100%.

Erwin Fonke
464
Erwin Fonke 2025.12.17 07:32 
 

i,m using this indicator on GOLD 5m and almost every signal is a winner if you like scalping. i,m using now a FTMO account with high lotsize. If you take every signal with SL below the orderblock you can pass your FTMO withing 5 days or less. Also the author is very helpful. Contact him after purchase for the candle color indicator.

