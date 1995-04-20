Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku for MT4.
- Ichimoku indicator is one of the most powerful trend indicators. HTF means - Higher TimeFrame.
- This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders as well as combination with Price Action entries.
- HTF Ichimoku Indicator allows you to attach Ichimoku from higher timeframe to your current chart.
- Up trend - red line above blue one (and both lines are above cloud) / Down trend - red line below blue one (and both lines are below cloud).
- Open BUY orders only when price did breakout of Ichimoku cloud top border.
- Open SELL orders only when price did breakout of Ichimoku cloud bottom border.
- HTF Ichimoku Indicator gives opportunity to catch big trends.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.