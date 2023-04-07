Accumulation Manipulation and Distribution ICT MT4

Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution ICT indicator MT4

The Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution (AMD) indicator for MetaTrader 4 serves as a powerful trend analysis tool. This indicator examines price movements and trading volume across specific sessions, categorizing price action into three phases: Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution. Within the indicator, accumulation appears in pink, manipulation is highlighted in green, and distribution is marked in blue. The AMD indicator helps traders pinpoint potential price reversals with accuracy.





Indicator Specifications



Category ICT - Price Action - Liquidity Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Continuation - Reversal Time Frames 15 minutes - 30 minutes - 1 hour Trading Style Swing Trading - Day Trading Market Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks - Commodities





Indicator at a Glance



The AMD indicator assists traders in analyzing market dynamics during different trading sessions. By tracking price movements within these periods, traders can interpret key market behaviors. The Accumulation phase signals the entry of buyers and the buildup of positions, where demand begins to exceed supply.

The Distribution phase highlights a growing selling interest and the dispersion of assets. The Manipulation phase, as expected, marks the transition between these two stages, often setting the stage for a price shift.





AMD Indicator in an Uptrend



A 15-minute USD/CAD chart illustrates a trend reversal supporting upward momentum. Accumulation and distribution phases play a key role in assessing trend strength. By identifying weaker trends in these zones, traders can spot potential trade entries and exits before major price shifts occur.





AMD Indicator in a Downtrend



On the NZD/USD 1-hour chart, weakness in the accumulation and distribution areas is evident. As the distribution phase concludes, a potential downtrend emerges. Traders can use this insight to find opportunities for short positions. The AMD indicator determines these zones by marking session highs and lows.





Indicator Settings



Theme : Customizable indicator theme

: Customizable indicator theme Session Type : Selectable AMD session type

: Selectable AMD session type Lookback Days: Set the number of days to analyze (default: 5)





Conclusion



The AMD ICT Indicator MT4 effectively marks key session highs and lows to define accumulation, manipulation, and distribution zones. By evaluating these areas, traders can anticipate trend reversals and confirm potential trade setups for both long and short positions.



