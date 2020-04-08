Failed Breakouts SFP and OB BB Indicator MT4

Failed Breakouts SFP and OB BB Indicator MT4

The Advanced Failed Breakout Indicator (SFP) is an essential tool in technical analysis, offering a comprehensive display of key market structures such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and False Breakouts (SFP) directly on the chart. This indicator allows traders to detect deceptive breakouts and avoid potential market traps while maintaining a strategic approach to risk management.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

MT4 Indicator Installation | Failed Breakouts SFP and OB BB Indicator MT5 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT4


Indicator Specifications Table

Category

ICT - Liquidity - Smart Money

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Continuation - Reversal

Timeframe

Multi-timeframe

Trading Style

Intraday Trading

Market

Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks - Commodities


Indicator at a Glance

The SFP Indicator marks high-probability price reversal areas, aiding traders in identifying optimal trade entry points. This tool is particularly effective for liquidity-based trading strategies, such as those employed by ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money traders. The indicator represents CHoCH using a red line and BOS with a blue line for clear visualization.

Composite Indicator in an Uptrend
The following chart illustrates the price movement of the British Pound against the Japanese Yen (GBP/JPY) on a 5-minute timeframe. The indicator successfully identifies a Change of Character (CHoCH) and marks it on the chart. After the CHoCH is confirmed and the price breaks out, a favorable long (buy) trade opportunity emerges.

Composite Indicator in a Downtrend
The chart below represents the price action of the British Pound against the US Dollar (GBP/USD) on a 4-hour timeframe. Here, the indicator detects both CHoCH and a false breakout (SFP), marking them accordingly. As the price moves past the CHoCH zone and the false breakout is validated, a strong sell (short) trade opportunity is indicated, reinforcing the ongoing downtrend.


Indicator Settings

  • Theme: Adjust indicator background color
  • SFP Mode: Choose to display SFP with both wick and candle body
  • Zone Mode: Show with Order Block
  • BOS-CHoCH Filter: Apply BOS-CHoCH filtering
  • Swing Major Filter: Highlight significant price swings
  • Swing Minor Filter: Show minor price swings
  • Swing in the Trend: Identify swings aligned with the trend
  • Swing Against the Trend: Detect swings counter to the trend


Conclusion

The Advanced Failed Breakout Indicator (SFP) is a crucial asset for experienced traders seeking to pinpoint false breakouts and key reversal levels in financial markets. Tailored for ICT and Smart Money methodologies, this tool enhances market analysis by accurately identifying BOS and CHoCH, enabling traders to make informed decisions based on reliable market signals.

Recommended products
Ratio market
Aleksandr Krokhalev
4.33 (15)
Indicators
Volatility under control. The indicator shows the optimal depth for setting goals within the day and on the average trend. It also builds pivot zones for the estimated correction depth. As an accompaniment, the key levels of the structure are displayed for several timeframes. Classical volatility indicators ATR & ADX on fixed timeframes are used for calculation. The calculation takes into account the spread, and if the market is slightly volatile, you will see a warning about the risk. You can c
FREE
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator has been designed to integrate with the Elliott Wave theory, providing two distinct methods of operation: Automatic Work: In this mode, the indicator operates autonomously by detecting all five motive waves on the chart according to Elliott Wave theory. It offers predictions and identifies potential reversal zones. Additionally, it has the capability to generate alerts and push messages to notify traders of significant developments. This automated functionality streamlines the pro
Projection Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Projection Trend - a Forex arrow indicator without redrawing does not change its signals when the market situation changes, does not adjust to the chart. The signals given by him are unambiguous. Traders build a trading system that provides good signals 80-90% of the time. The indicator showing the points of entry and exit from the market with arrows is able to bring results not only in the Forex market, but also when working with binary options. You can buy it and install it in MetaTrader you
Advanced Chart Patterns Tracker
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
NO REPAINT ADVANCED CHART PATTERN INDICATOR By definition, a price ( chart)  pattern is a recognizable configuration of price movement that is identified using a series of  trendlines  and/or curves. When a price pattern signals a change in trend direction, it is known as a reversal pattern; a continuation pattern occurs when the trend continues in its existing direction following a brief pause. Advanced Chart Pattern Tracker is designed to find the MOST ACCURATE patterns. A special script is a
Fibo label
Damir Satridinov
5 (2)
Indicators
Индикатор рисует уровни Фибоначчи с выделенными Ценовыми метками.При установке индикатора на график необходимо создать трендовую линию с именем указанным в поле" Unique name of trend line to place fib on ". По умолчанию имя=" Unique name of trend line to place fib on"  =     "+"    .В индикаторе можно заменить уровни фибоначчи по своему усмотрению.Также меняются цвет,стиль,толщина линий и т. д.
FREE
Major Support and Resistance Indicator
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Indicators
This indicator filters the Zigzag indicator to calculate the main support and resistance levels. Variables minimum gap between peaks : is the distance (GAP) between the peaks of the Zigzag peaks sensitivity : Minimum number of nearby peaks look back: it means that it has to test the last 50 peaks in the Zigzag object name perfix: a prefix for level’s line name on chart
FREE
Leonardo Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Leonardo Harmonic Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Leonardo Harmonic Pattern Indicator is recognized as one of the most accurate tools for identifying price reversal zones using Fibonacci ratios in technical analysis. Designed for MetaTrader 4, this classic chart pattern indicator is similar to the Bat Pattern but differs significantly in its Fibonacci levels. By clearly identifying the XA to CD wave sequences, traders can pinpoint precise entry or exit points. Key Fibonacci levels like 50%,
FREE
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure
Barend Paul Stander
4.43 (30)
Indicators
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
HYAdvancedMTFChannel
Hai Yang Wu
Indicators
Precision Channel Indicator: Master the Market with Ease! Description : The Precision Channel Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you better understand market trends and identify the optimal entry and exit points. With its intuitive channel visualization, you can easily spot price ranges and make smarter trading decisions. Key Features : Clear Channel Visualization: Instantly identify key support and resistance areas in the market. Efficient Trading Signals: Pinpoint critical buy and s
FREE
Fibonacci Progression With Breaks Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Fibonacci Progression with Breaks Indicator MT4 Fibonacci Progression with Breaks Indicator MT4 interprets market price shifts incrementally, following the principles of the Fibonacci sequence. This technical indicator initiates from a key pivot and plots Fibonacci-based price zones aligned with the prevailing trend direction. Additionally, it highlights trade opportunities by displaying green and red arrows to indicate potential buy or sell setups. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indi
FREE
Volumatic VIDyA MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic VIDYA (Variable Index Dynamic Average) is an advanced indicator designed to track trends and analyze buy-sell pressure within each phase of a trend. By utilizing the Variable Index Dynamic Average as a core dynamic smoothing technique, this tool provides critical insights into
Signal Eskiya
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Signal Eskiya, in addition to channel lines, reflects entry signals in the form of arrows. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods of technical analysis, are easy to execute, and therefore available even to beginners. Price ranges work equally well on any trading assets and timeframes, they can be used both independently and with additional confirmation from oscillators and market volumes. American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is
Supply Demand Dashboard
Jan Flodin
Indicators
I recommend you to read the   product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicactor offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. It is possible to use RSI, divergence (MACD, OsMA, RSI or Awesome) a
Bermaui Channel
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (19)
Indicators
This is a price channel that shows five important price levels on the chart. Those levels are: 1. The Highest High (HH) of the previous x bars. 2. The Highest Low (HL) of the previous x bars. 3. The Center Line. 4. The Lowest High (LH) of the previous x bars. 5. The Lowest Low (LL) of the previous x bars. How does Bermaui Channels Captures Overbought  area Think of the distance between HH and HL levels as an overbought area. When the price candles or bars crosses the HL to the upside this indica
Yesterdays High Low Scanner
Berkay Yildiz
5 (2)
Indicators
No idea why demo is not working. you can check the GIF to see how it works. Features With this scanner you can detect Candles which are below/above yesterday high/low lines. A pair's rectangle turns RED in dashboard if it is above the yesterday high, and rectangle turns GREEN in dashboard if it is below the yesterday low. It gives alerts in every 15m candle close. Contains a Dashboard which will help you to see all market pair's. It is possible to disable this sorting through to make it easier
Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.33 (9)
Indicators
Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
FREE
American Hunters
Mehmet Ozhan Hastaoglu
Indicators
This indicator guides you like a hunter. Tacheprofit and StopLoss levels. See the difference in the experiment. Works in all periods. Works at all rates. You can win with this system. The crossing of the mean and the re-test were done according to the rule. You can see the transactions by moving backwards on the strategy test screen. The whole system is automatically calculated.
CCI Filter Levels Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
CCI Filter Levels Indicator MetaTrader 4 The CCI Filter Levels Indicator allows for accurate analysis of various market conditions through dynamic color-coding based on the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). This oscillator is an enhanced version of the traditional CCI indicator, offering clearly defined buy and sell signals through a color-coded line in a separate window, with customizable settings. The tool also plots circular markers on the chart—green circles indicate buy signals, while red circ
FREE
ZigZag Triad Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
ZigZag Triad Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Triad Indicator is an advanced and practical version of the standard ZigZag indicator, developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It identifies ZigZag pivot points and marks them on the chart as support and resistance levels (colored blue and red). Forex traders can use these key levels as price reaction zones, enabling them to make informed trading decisions based on price behavior around these areas. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Ind
FREE
Trend Line Channel
David Muriithi
3.85 (13)
Indicators
This indicators automatically draws the Trend Channels for you once you've dropped it on a chart.  It reduces the hustle of drawing and redrawing these levels every time you analysis prices on a chart. With it, all you have to do is dropped it on a chart, adjust the settings to your liking and let the indicator do the rest.  Get an alternative version of this indicator here:   https://youtu.be/lt7Wn_bfjPE For more free stuff visit:  https://abctrading.xyz Parameters 1) Which trend do you want t
FREE
PRO Fibonacci Tool MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
ZigZag on average
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This is a well-known ZigZag indicator. But it differs by the fact that its plot is based on values of the middle line which is set by a user. It can display Andrews’ Pitchfork and standard or Bobokus Fibo levels. NO REPAINTING. Parameters Period МА — middle line period. Default value is 34. Minimum value is 4. Maximum value is set at your discretion. Used to calculate price - base price to calculate the middle line. The averaging method - method of smoothing the middle line. Turning pitchfork —
Open Momentum
Claus Dietrich
Indicators
Optimized for Asia- London- US- Open-Session  the best Features from MOMENTUM-SOLO true Momentum - time-based Indicator it's based on a self-developed candle Pattern, in relation to the ATR Filter Daytime Weekdays Moving Averages Keltner-Channel MACD Advantages Optimised for Asia- London- US- Open-Session choose your personal times to trade - select Daytime and Weekdays Keltner-Channel => to reduce market noise - sideways movement will be hidden 3x Moving Averages => for the Trend,
Global Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Global Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, the risk factor can be optimally distributed. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Parameters: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator. Use
Price Momentum Alerts
Danny Austin Elvy
Indicators
Introduction In the fast-paced world of financial market trading, success often hinges on the ability to spot and leverage trends. Among the various strategies available, momentum trading stands out as a powerful tool for traders seeking to capitalize on market movements. In this article, we will delve into the concept of momentum, its significance in trading, and the numerous benefits it offers to traders. What is Momentum? Momentum in trading refers to the tendency of assets to continue moving
Trend Stop
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Description of the Indicator Trend Stop shows the highest/lowest value of the last N periods. Can help traders identify the trend direction and potential stop levels.    Use Trend Stop indicator to detects the trend direction. Downtrend if the price crosses the Trend Stop line upwards  Uptrend if the price crosses the Trend Stop line downwards  Use Trend Stop indicator to  define  optimal stop levels. Downtrend Place your stops    above the Trend Stop line Uptrend Place your stops below the T
Long Term Stats
Michele Bini
Indicators
Long term stats is a trend indicator.  As the name suggests, it computes long term running average, standard deviation and min/max values Average and standard deviation are plotted on the graph and deviation value is taken as input parameter (similarly to bollinger bands). Historical minimum and maximum are plotted on the graph and updated for each bar, considering historical time series slope. (this is to somehow account for inflation/deflation) Can be used as filter for signals, as trigger to
FREE
Auto Trend Lines
Semion Tremsin
Indicators
Simply drop the indicator to the graph and support and resistance levels will be shown automatically! The indicator for automatic drawing of support and resistance levels based on THREE points. Identified points are marked on the chart Indicator shows break through price for both bullish and bearish trends (if found) You can specify on how many bars the indicator shall look in order to identify supporting points. In addition, you can select on which time frame the indicator will work. That means
Breakout Notindy
Danni Jumena
Indicators
This Indicator will notified you when market going to trend reversal, build with candlestick pattern strategy  --> Sell Reversal Notification will flag with the Yellow arrow --> Buy Reversal Notification will flag with the Pink arrow After Flag Appear, the market usually reverse but carefully you must performs double check because weakness of this indicator when market in the middle of the trend
FIBO Trend PRO mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (15)
Indicators
The indicator allows you to instantly determine the current trend by color and FIBO levels. Higher Timeframe the panel shows the current trend of higher periods, helping to determine the strength of the trend Trade according to the trend when changing the color of candles or trade against the trend when the price hit the extreme levels of the   FIBO Trend PRO  indicator     Advantages of the FIBO Trend PRO Indicator never repaint and does not change their values Very easy to use and intuitive
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (12)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (138)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (47)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (105)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /        VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now, you
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. The signals of the indicator DO NOT REPAINT! In
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicators
Wall Street Indicator – Your Key to Trading Success! Tired of tools that promise the world but fail to deliver results? Designed for MT4, the Wall Street Indicator is the ultimate solution to elevate your trading to the next level. This indicator has been meticulously developed to provide clear, reliable, and precise signals. Here's why the Wall Street Indicator is the perfect choice for both beginners and experienced traders: Unmatched Performance – Proven Results 1-year detailed backtest: With
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Upper and Lower Reversal
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels. The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes. There are several types of alerts for signals The indicator i
Apollo Trend Rider
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Trend Rider is an easy to use arrow indicator which provides BUY and SELL signals. The indicator does not repaint and thus gives you the opportunity to test the indicator and adapt it to any trading instrument and time frame you want to use in trading. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. This indicator is based on the combination of several strategies which include trend, breakout and reversal type strategies. It is possible to use the indicator as a s
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your personal n
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifies moments when market sentiment may change by linking RSI signals with price action. Whenever the RSI moves above or below preset levels (default 70 for overbought, 30 for oversold), the indicator draws a channel directly on the chart. These channels mark
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.69 (13)
Indicators
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offers a completely innovative approach. It's ideal for those who want to evaluate beforehand how the signal performs with a specific TP-SL and in which PAIRS/TFs it performs best. The Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal strategy is a fundamental tool for any trader and any type of trading because it not only emits precise, non-repainting signals , clearly indicating when and in which direction to trade, but also keeps a det
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.68 (41)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Breakout and Retest Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
4.66 (53)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 40% Discount (It is 49$ now) -  Only 2 purchase is 49$. Contact me for instruction, add group and any questions! - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Related product:   Bitcoin Expert Introduction The breakout and retest strategy is traded support and resistance levels. it involves price breaking through a previous level.  The break and retest stra
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (262)
Indicators
Gold Stuff is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. At it indicator work full auto  Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. You can find it at my profile. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual here  Please note that I do not sell my
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move.  Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Key features Stoploss and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the breako
Smart Breakout Channels MT4
Duc Hoan Nguyen
Indicators
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me This indicator plots breakout detection zones, referred to as “Smart Breakout Channels”, which are based on volatility-normalized price movement. These zones are shown as dynamic boxes with volume overlays. The tool detects temporary accumulation or distribution ranges using a custom nor
Cycle Maestro
Stefano Frisetti
1 (1)
Indicators
If a new green  NOTE: CYCLEMAESTRO is distributed only on this website, there are no other distributors. Demo version is for reference only and is not supported. Full versione is perfectly functional and it is supported CYCLEMAESTRO , the first and only indicator of Cyclic Analysis, useful for giving signals of TRADING, BUY, SELL, STOP LOSS, ADDING. Created on the logic of  Serghei Istrati  and programmed by  Stefano Frisetti ;  CYCLEMAESTRO  is not an indicator like the others, the challenge wa
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Trend Hunter
Andrey Tatarinov
4.75 (20)
Indicators
Trend Hunter is a trend following Forex indicator. The indicator follows the trend steadily without changing the signal in case of inconsiderable trend line breakouts. The indicator never redraws. An entry signal appears after a bar is closed. Trend Hunter is a fair indicator. Hover your mouse over the indicator signal to display the potential profit of the signal. For trading with a short StopLoss , additional indicator signals are provided when moving along the trend. Trend Hunter Scanner help
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (3)
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (33)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
More from author
TP and SL Calculator MT5
Eda Kaya
3.6 (5)
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The  Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator  serves as a valuable  risk  and  capital  management tool for determining and setting  take profit (TP)  and  stop loss (SL) levels . These levels can be  easily  drawn directly on the chart using the indicator. This tool enhances capital management by providing a separate box that includes the following features: The ability to create and manage  take profit  and  stop loss levels  for both  Buy  and  Sell  
FREE
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 Designed with the principles of ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights significant price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown. These levels represent potential price reversal areas, often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. As price reaches these key zones, it is likely
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator RRR MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (5)
Utilities
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT5 The R/R Ratio Calculator is an essential tool designed to help traders set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels directly on the chart while analyzing each trade's risk reward ratio . This indicator features a user-friendly management panel for adjusting levels and a movable box that clearly displays the Take Profit , Entry Point , and Stop Loss values. Traders can create these levels using two methods either by dragging the lines on the chart or by manually
FREE
Order Block Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Order Block Indicator for MT5 The Order Block Indicator (OB) is a highly efficient tool tailored for traders utilizing ICT and Smart Money trading methodologies. Specifically built for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this indicator enables traders to pinpoint crucial price zones where major financial institutions execute their orders. These areas often act as key decision points, where price movements tend to reverse after encountering liquidity. Traders can leverage this tool to refine their
FREE
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Utilities
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 The Trade Assistant Expert is a specialized trading tool developed for MetaTrader 5, featuring an interactive chart-based control panel for seamless trade execution and risk oversight. This expert advisor incorporates key functionalities such as automatically adjusting Stop Loss to the entry point (Break Even), activating Trailing Stop, and displaying the countdown until the next candlestick formation. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation
FREE
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT5  The BOS-CHOCH market structure shift detector is an advanced tool designed for traders who analyze internal price movements on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform . This indicator leverages sophisticated algorithms to cater specifically to traders following ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money trading methods . It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) and marks them on the chart with clearly labeled annotations. A
FREE
Market structure indicator bos choch MT5
Eda Kaya
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5 The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is a specialized ICT-style tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . This indicator detects both primary and secondary market character shifts (CHOCH) and breaks in structure (BOS) across multiple levels, offering valuable insights for ICT and Smart Money traders . By helping traders analyze price behavior, it enhances market structure recognition and provides more precise trade opportunities. «Indicator Installati
FREE
Easy Trade Manager Expert MT5
Eda Kaya
2.67 (3)
Utilities
Easy Trade Manager Expert in MT5  The Easy Trade Manager Expert is a risk and position management tool for MetaTrader 5 . This specialized product offers a panel for easily setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in several straightforward ways. The management panel includes settings, a theme change for the chart, and a Risk to Reward ratio calculation based on user input. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Easy Trade Manager MT4  | ALL Products By   TradingFin
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT5
Eda Kaya
3.8 (5)
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced, specialized tool for capital management, risk management, and trading in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, designed. This expert utilizes a special panel to provide specialized functionalities for trade management. Key features of this expert include setting the risk-to-reward ratio, calculating stop loss , setting multiple take profits , and managing both take profits and stop losses, alongside other
FREE
TP and SL Calculator MT4
Eda Kaya
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is a valuable tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform . It enables traders to calculate and display the profit and loss for each trade.  This indicator features a dedicated management box that provides several essential tools for efficient trade handling, including: Creating Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for buy and sell positions ; Determining trade volume in lots; Displaying the Risk to Reward (R/R) r
FREE
Easy Trade Manager MT4
Eda Kaya
3 (2)
Utilities
Easy Trade Manager Expert in MT4   The Easy Trade Manager Expert is a specialized product designed for effective trade management and risk reduction within the MT4 platform. This tool features a user-friendly panel to easily set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels automatically. The management panel includes settings for adjusting chart themes and calculating the Risk-to-Reward ratio. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Easy Trade Manager Expert MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4
Eda Kaya
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool tailored for traders utilizing ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator pinpoints bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, assisting traders in recognizing pivotal market zones. Order block regions are critical price areas where substantial institutional orders can heighten the probability of trend reversals or directional
FREE
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT4  The BOS-CHOCH with Label Indicator is an essential tool for traders who employ ICT and Smart Money trading strategies. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm, this indicator detects and marks price structure breakouts (known as BOS, or Break of Structure) and shifts in market behavior (CHOCH, or Change of Character) directly on the chart. By showcasing every structural shift and market transformation, traders can efficiently observe both significant and subt
FREE
ZigZag Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
ZigZag Indicator for MT5 The ZigZag Indicator is a valuable tool available in MetaTrader 5, designed to highlight the highs and lows on a price chart. By marking pivotal turning points in price—commonly referred to as Pivot Highs and Lows (HH-HL-LH-LL)—it simplifies the process of identifying price trends. In any price movement, consecutive peaks and troughs are formed. Understanding these patterns correctly is essential for recognizing the direction of the overall market trend or short-term fl
FREE
Order Block Void Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Order Block Void Indicator MT5 The Order Block + Void Indicator in MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed to detect key liquidity areas and highlight them as order blocks. These zones are frequently utilized by institutional traders, making them ideal reference points for determining support and resistance levels. This indicator visually marks bullish order blocks with green boxes and bearish order blocks with red boxes. Additionally, once an order block is consumed, it turns gray to indic
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Utilities
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 Download  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a specialized tool developed for capital management , risk management, and trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This advanced tool, with its functional and specialized panel, allows traders to easily manage their stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels. This expert includes features for setting acceptable loss and expected profit (R/R) and managing trades with advanced options, providing traders with a p
FREE
Fair Value Gap Void MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Fair Value Gap Void MT5 The Fair Value Gap and Void (FVG + Void) indicator is specifically designed for ICT and Smart Money (SMC) traders, utilizing sophisticated algorithms to detect and highlight imbalance zones and FVGs on price charts. This tool is tailored for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, where bullish FVGs are represented in green and bearish FVGs in brown, allowing traders to quickly recognize critical trading areas. When the price revisits these zones, the indicator marks the portio
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator RRR MT4
Eda Kaya
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool that helps traders easily define take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels, while calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. This indicator includes a management panel where traders can set the TP, SL, and R/R values. The indicator displays TP and SL levels as green and red boxes, respectively. These boxes are adjustable, allowing traders to either manually set the levels
FREE
Order Block Void indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Block Void Indicator MT4 Order Blocks represent critical price zones where institutional traders place significant buy and sell orders. These areas often serve as key support and resistance levels on price charts. The Order Block + Void indicator for MetaTrader 4 autonomously marks these order blocks on the chart. One of its notable features is displaying the percentage of the order block that has been utilized, turning the consumed section gray. This tool highlights bullish order blocks
FREE
Market structure indicator bos choch MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Market structure indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-style tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to assist traders who follow ICT methodologies in recognizing shifts in the market’s dominant and secondary trends. By pinpointing structural breakouts and market character changes, traders can refine their technical analysis for more precise decision-making. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |    Market structur
FREE
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT5 The Rejection Block Indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect market reversal zones in MetaTrader 5 . By analyzing candle wicks, this indicator marks crucial rejection block areas where long upper shadows near price highs and lower shadows near price lows act as potential reversal points. Additionally, the Void (absorbed portion) within the rejection blocks is highlighted in gray. Once this void is entirely filled, it signals that the level has lost
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4 – Download and Guide Traders rely on a variety of tools and strategies to discover profitable investment opportunities. Among these, the Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator in MetaTrader 4 stands out as a highly effective tool. An FVG represents a price gap within the market structure where supply and demand are not balanced. These gaps emerge during sharp price movements. In simple terms, when three candlesticks form, the gap between the first and thi
FREE
Cisd Cid Bpr combined indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
CISD-CSD & BPR Combined Indicator MT5 The CISD-CSD + BPR Combined Indicator is an advanced tool based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading style in MetaTrader 5. This indicator utilizes the three concepts of "CSD," "CISD," and "BPR" to identify specific zones on the chart and issue trading signals under appropriate conditions. The "CISD" concept comprises four elements: consolidation , impulse , fluctuation , and divergence . Typically, the price exits these zones with a rapid movement ( I
FREE
Order Block Indicator for MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an essential tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator helps identify crucial price zones where institutional orders are likely to be concentrated, allowing traders to pinpoint potential reversals or high-impact market levels. Bullish order blocks appear in green , while bearish order blocks are displayed in brown . When pri
FREE
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4
Eda Kaya
Utilities
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized trading tool designed to enhance capital allocation and mitigate risks within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) environment. This expert advisor features an intuitive control panel that facilitates seamless trade execution, risk oversight, and fund distribution. It also incorporates key functionalities such as automatic breakeven adjustments and a Trailing Stop system for optimized trade security. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Laguerre RSI Indicator in MT5
Eda Kaya
4 (1)
Indicators
Download the Laguerre RSI Indicator for MT5    The Laguerre RSI indicator is a powerful trend-following oscillator designed for MetaTrader 5. It can function independently as a trading tool or serve as a supporting confirmation indicator within broader strategies. Unlike the traditional RSI, it significantly reduces signal lag, particularly in extended time frames. Additionally, it employs a gamma (Γ) filter that minimizes price fluctuations, leading to fewer misleading signals. «Indicator In
FREE
Improved Fair Value Gap Void MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Improved Fair Value Gap Void MT5 The Improved Fair Value Gap (iFVG + Void) indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced iteration of the traditional Fair Value Gap "FVG" indicator. Fair Value Gaps emerge following sharp price movements, marking crucial zones where supply and demand are unbalanced. Price action often gravitates back to these levels. This indicator visually marks bullish Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with green boxes and bearish Fair Value Gaps with red boxes. Additionally, it shades the us
FREE
Easy Rewa to Risk RRR Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
3 (1)
Utilities
Easy Reward to Risk RRR Indicator for MT5 The Easy Reward to Risk RRR Indicator is a powerful trading assistant that streamlines technical analysis. It calculates and visualizes the risk-to-reward ratio in real time. This tool simplifies trading decisions by displaying two distinct areas on the chart a red zone for stop-loss levels and a green zone for take-profit levels . These zones help traders visualize potential losses and gains . «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Install
FREE
Improved Fair Value Gap Void MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Improved Fair Value Gap Void MT4 The Improved Fair Value Gap (iFVG + Void) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an upgraded and refined version of the traditional fair value gap tool. Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) arise from sudden and sharp price movements, creating imbalances between supply and demand, which the price often retraces to fill. The "iFVG + Void" indicator integrates both fair value gap regions and void zones on the chart, offering traders a clearer visual representation. This tool marks bulli
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is an effective tool designed to spot trading opportunities in MetaTrader 5 by identifying imbalances in supply and demand. These imbalances, known as FVGs, emerge when the price moves aggressively. To explain simply, imagine three candlesticks: the gap between the first and third candlestick forms the " FVG ." This indicator highlights these gaps as dynamic boxes—green for bullish FVGs and red for bearish FVGs.
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review