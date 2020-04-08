Failed Breakouts SFP and OB BB Indicator MT4



The Advanced Failed Breakout Indicator (SFP) is an essential tool in technical analysis, offering a comprehensive display of key market structures such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and False Breakouts (SFP) directly on the chart. This indicator allows traders to detect deceptive breakouts and avoid potential market traps while maintaining a strategic approach to risk management.





Indicator Specifications Table



Category ICT - Liquidity - Smart Money Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Continuation - Reversal Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Intraday Trading Market Cryptocurrency - Forex - Stocks - Commodities





Indicator at a Glance



The SFP Indicator marks high-probability price reversal areas, aiding traders in identifying optimal trade entry points. This tool is particularly effective for liquidity-based trading strategies, such as those employed by ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money traders. The indicator represents CHoCH using a red line and BOS with a blue line for clear visualization.

Composite Indicator in an Uptrend

The following chart illustrates the price movement of the British Pound against the Japanese Yen (GBP/JPY) on a 5-minute timeframe. The indicator successfully identifies a Change of Character (CHoCH) and marks it on the chart. After the CHoCH is confirmed and the price breaks out, a favorable long (buy) trade opportunity emerges.

Composite Indicator in a Downtrend

The chart below represents the price action of the British Pound against the US Dollar (GBP/USD) on a 4-hour timeframe. Here, the indicator detects both CHoCH and a false breakout (SFP), marking them accordingly. As the price moves past the CHoCH zone and the false breakout is validated, a strong sell (short) trade opportunity is indicated, reinforcing the ongoing downtrend.





Indicator Settings



Theme: Adjust indicator background color

Adjust indicator background color SFP Mode: Choose to display SFP with both wick and candle body

Choose to display SFP with both wick and candle body Zone Mode: Show with Order Block

Show with Order Block BOS-CHoCH Filter: Apply BOS-CHoCH filtering

Apply BOS-CHoCH filtering Swing Major Filter: Highlight significant price swings

Highlight significant price swings Swing Minor Filter: Show minor price swings

Show minor price swings Swing in the Trend: Identify swings aligned with the trend

Identify swings aligned with the trend Swing Against the Trend: Detect swings counter to the trend





Conclusion



The Advanced Failed Breakout Indicator (SFP) is a crucial asset for experienced traders seeking to pinpoint false breakouts and key reversal levels in financial markets. Tailored for ICT and Smart Money methodologies, this tool enhances market analysis by accurately identifying BOS and CHoCH, enabling traders to make informed decisions based on reliable market signals.