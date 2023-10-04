Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4

Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators.


Advanced Indicator Scanner features:

  • Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes.
  • Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator.
  • Showing of indicator value on buttons.
  • You can choose between 3 alert modes: 
  1. Single symbol and timeframe
  2. Multiple timeframes of a symbol
  3. Multiple symbols for a timeframe
      • Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes.
      • Quick review of signals in new chart by clicking on signal buttons.
      • Easy arrangement of symbols in any order with any instrument.


      Download Demo here (It only scans M1 & M5 timeframes)

      Full guide here

      MT5 version here


      After the purchase, don't forget to message me to receive a copy of the MT5 full version for 1 trading account as a bonus.


      Works with more than 20 Metatrader default indicators, including:

      • Moving Average, MA ( link )
      • Parabolic SAR (link)
      • Bollinger Bands, BB (upper & lower bands) (link)
      • Average Directional Movement Index, ADX (Main line) (link)
      • Envelopes (link)
      • Standard Deviation, StdDev (link)
      • Average True Range, ATR (link)
      • Relative Strength Index, RSI (link)
      • Stochastic Oscillator (link)
      • Commodity Channel Index, CCI (link)
      • DeMarker, DeM (link)
      • Force Index, FRC (link)
      • Moving Average Convergence Divergence, MACD (link)
      • Momentum (link)
      • Moving Averages of Oscillator, OsMA (link)
      • Relative Vigor Index RVI (link)
      • Williams' Percent Range, %R (link)
      • Accumulation/Distribution, A/D (link)
      • Money Flow Index, MFI (link)
      • On Balance Volume, OBV (link)


      And hundreds of custom indicators inside and outside of the mql5 website. Some of the popular high rated indicators from CodeBase that are compatible with Indicator Scanner:


      Notes:

      1. To make the best use of this Scanner without confusion you should have basic experience in compiling ".mq4" files.
      2. This dashboards supports up to 2 lines(buffers) for given indicator. Some indicators have more than 2 lines like the Ichimoku indicator that has 5. We can't set up the dashboard to monitor all 5 lines. Although we can choose 2 of them for example kijun-sen and tenkan-sen and scan for the cross of them but not all 5 lines. So this dashboard has limited compatibility with such indicators.
      3. The symbols you want to add to the dashboard must be visible in the MetaTrader market watch window. The first time you run the scanner or load a new symbol in that, it might take a few seconds to update its data and show signals.


      If you trade consolidation breakouts or any type of strong price moves, you may want to try the Reward Multiplier tool.


