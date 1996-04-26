MasterDot

Master Dot for MetaTrader 4

Detect Volatility Exhaustion Before the Market Returns to Balance

Master Dot is a professional non-repainting indicator designed to detect moments when price moves beyond its statistically expected volatility range. These situations often occur during sharp market impulses, liquidity grabs or temporary emotional moves, when price departs from its normal trading conditions.

Instead of following trends, Master Dot highlights volatility exhaustion — moments where the market has expanded beyond its adaptive channel and may begin returning toward its normal equilibrium. This makes the indicator particularly suitable for scalping and other short-term trading approaches that focus on price reactions after extreme movements.

The adaptive channel is built around a moving average, while its width is calculated from either Average True Range (ATR) or Standard Deviation, allowing the indicator to automatically adjust to changing market volatility.

Real-Time Signals Without Repainting

Master Dot is designed for live trading conditions.

Unlike many reversal indicators, arrows are plotted immediately on the current (zero) bar as soon as the breakout conditions are satisfied. Previously generated signals never repaint or disappear, allowing traders to evaluate historical signals exactly as they originally appeared.

To reduce unnecessary noise, the algorithm avoids duplicate signals in the same direction, allows a configurable pause between consecutive signals and intelligently resolves situations where both channel boundaries are exceeded within a single candle.

Instant Notifications

Every new signal can be delivered immediately through Push Notifications, Email or standard MetaTrader alerts. Each notification includes the trading symbol, timeframe, signal direction, price and signal time, allowing traders to monitor multiple charts without constantly watching the terminal.

Input Parameters

Master Dot provides flexible settings for different trading styles without making the interface unnecessarily complicated.

  • Channel Period defines the calculation period of the adaptive channel. Larger values create a smoother channel with fewer signals.
  • Channel Center Method selects the moving average used as the channel center (EMA, SMA, SMMA or LWMA).
  • Applied Price specifies which price is used for channel calculations, including Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical or Weighted Price.
  • Channel Width Source chooses how market volatility is measured: Average True Range (ATR) or Standard Deviation.
  • Channel Width Multiplier controls the channel width. Lower values produce more frequent signals, while higher values require stronger volatility expansion before a breakout is detected.
  • Volatility Smoothing Period smooths the volatility calculation to create a more stable adaptive channel.
  • Use Bar Extremes For Breakout determines whether breakouts are detected using candle High/Low or only the Close price.
  • Minimum Bars Between Signals prevents multiple nearby signals by specifying the minimum number of bars required before another signal can be generated.
  • Send Push Notification, Send Email Notification and Show Screen Alert enable the available notification methods.
  • Upper Arrow Symbol, Lower Arrow Symbol, Arrow Colors and Arrow Offset allow complete customization of the indicator's visual appearance.

Signal Interpretation

A red arrow appears when price breaks above the upper volatility boundary, indicating an upward volatility expansion.

A blue arrow appears when price breaks below the lower volatility boundary, indicating a downward volatility expansion.

Master Dot does not attempt to predict future price direction. Instead, it identifies statistically significant volatility excursions that may be useful for monitoring potential market normalization, especially when combined with a broader trading strategy and additional technical analysis.

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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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Mohamed Hassan
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Indicators
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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Andrey Kozak
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Experts
Stiker is a robot capable of trading in automatic or semi-automatic mode . If auto=true in the robot settings, the robot automatically opens and closes orders on its own when a signal appears. If auto=false, the robot analyzes the market and shows signals on the screen, while a trader manually confirms opening or closing orders by clicking the Open Buy and Close Order buttons. This is done to enable traders make trading decisions themselves. This reduces the trading risk. Striker is a smart syst
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Indicators
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Experts
Amok is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe on micro accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. Principle of work of the trading robot Amok In the algorithm of the robot, there are more than 7 different trading strategies. This was done to ensure that the robot could work more stably in different market conditions. The program part of the robot uses 12 different indicato
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