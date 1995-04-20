Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis

Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge.

Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence.

What Makes This Different

Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next. Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against 100 days of historical data. It finds days with similar gaps, similar opening positions, and calculates exactly how often price reached key levels. No more guessing whether the gap will fill or if yesterday's high will be tested. You get hard percentages based on real data.

Full manual with all inputs explained here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370
Strategy guide to help you find great setups here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766371

Pair this with the Risk Reward Calculation + Fast Trade Management Buttons EA For Effortless Stock Index Day Trading - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78020

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159295/

Key Features

  • Session-filtered calculations that ignore overnight noise. 
  • Automatic detection of bullish or bearish control. 
  • Gap analysis showing historical fill rates. Pattern matching that finds statistically similar days. Probability percentages for hitting previous session highs, lows, daily levels, and weekly levels. 
  • All key price levels drawn automatically with one-click toggle buttons.

How Traders Use It

A gap down opens 15% of average daily range below yesterday's close. The indicator shows that 82% of similar gaps closed during the session, typically by candle 8. You buy near the open, targeting the gap fill, and take profits within the first hour.

Price opens below yesterday's session range. Historical data shows 0% of similar days ever reached yesterday's high. You avoid holding longs expecting new highs and instead focus on downside targets where the probability favours you.

The indicator detects Bears in Control after three consecutive strong bearish closes. Combined with price below the session moving average, you have confirmation to hold short positions and sell rallies.

Built for Serious Index Traders

Fourteen toggle buttons let you show or hide any element instantly. The statistics panel auto-sizes based on content. Candles are numbered from session open so you always know where you are in the day. Bar 18 is highlighted because statistically, 80% of the daily range is established by that point.

Strategy Tester integration captures screenshots at every session close with intelligent filenames describing each day's pattern, perfect for building your own statistical edge through visual backtesting.

Trade Smarter

When you know that 75% of days matching your current setup hit the previous daily low, you trade differently. When you know only 17% reached the previous close, you set realistic targets. This indicator transforms how you approach each trading day by replacing hunches with probabilities.

Works best on M5 timeframe. Optimised for DAX, S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and FTSE 100.

Perfect For Al Brooks Reading Price Action Students

Incorporated into the indicator is a candle numbering system that follows the same methodology taught by Al Brooks along with all the extra statistical data to help you read price action like a professional. It also has a multi bar run logic which will help you identify whether the bulls or bears are in control of the market. Multiple candles in a row the same colour? Wait for a pullback against that direction and jump on the trend. Fully configurable to your liking with candle strength and number of consecutive candles inputs.

Recommended products
CounterTrend 4
Antony Augustine
Indicators
The indicator shows buy and sell signals.  The " CounterTrend 4 " is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart. Features: The CounterTrend 4 is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System. Signals based on the daily trading range. The indicator calculates the trading range for the last few days and compare the price movements on short time intervals and generating short term reversal points.  This is a leading indicator. It works on any instruments.
Calculated
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Calculated trend indicator, can be used with an optimal risk to profit ratio, shows successful signals. Uses two options for settings. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. The probability of a successful trend is not very bad! The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods, and for long-term trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
Smart Channels
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Smart Channel is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages. The indicator is used to identify trends in financial markets and indicates the direction of price movement. Smart Channel, in fact, is a miniature trading strategy, since, regardless of the construction methods, it uses the tactics of rebounding from the boundaries of the built channel, and the boundaries themselves are used as guidelines for the correct placement of stop loss and take profit orders. The key differe
Niubility Trend
Qizhen Ma
Indicators
Niubility Trend  Niubility Trend displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are. All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders. Features Easy to trade Customizable colors and sizes It is non-repainting and non-backpainting It is fantastic as a trailing stop method It implements alerts of all kinds
EMA Dashboard
Chantal Sala
1 (1)
Indicators
Ema Dashboard is an innovative dashboard that allows you to monitor Moving Average on multiples symbols and different timeframes. This dashboard allows you to analyze information on 28 pairs on an unique chart. Its functionality includes analysis of All Time Frames. This configuration allows you to identify the Long Term Trend with extreme ease. This panel allows you to take very important directional movements. A click on button opens a new chart (symbol and timeframe). Graphic Object Symbol l
Icarus BolliBand Change Display Indicator
James D Scuderi
Indicators
Icarus Bolli-Band Change Display(TM) Indicator is a simple, but highly effective tool for visually identifying areas where the all-important 'Bollinger Band' values are in a state of expansion, contraction of neither. The traditional Bollinger Bands have been widely applied to trading charts globally since their creation by John Bollinger several decades ago. One of the limitations of the traditional Bollinger Bands is the ability to clearly identify when the bands are in fact expanding or contr
Trend New
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Trend New Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk factor. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Selecting a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Options: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indica
Signals By Levels
Viktor Glovluk
Indicators
The indicator sends messages to e-mail and mobile terminal when the price approaches the horizontal levels and trend lines that are drawn using the handy panel! The levels and trend lines are deleted and placed to the chart using one click on the panel, and they can be dragged on the chart by mouse! It is possible to set the interval between messages in the settings, the interval is applied to each object separately! Indicator Settings ===*** Main settings ***=== - below is the list of the main
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
Mars 6 The Perfect Wave
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 6 is a  Oscillators  indicator  is a powerful indicator of  Break Zone  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing T
Mars 7 River
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 7 is a    Trend indicator  is a powerful indicator of TREND CHANGE  for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Tradi
OsMA Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF OsMA Oscillator for MT4. - HTF OsMA is one of the best trend indicators on market.  HTF means - Higher Time Frame. - This indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators. - HTF OsMA Indicator allows you to attach OsMA from Higher time frame to your current chart  --> this is professional trading approach. // Great Trading Robots and Indicators are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Adaptive Trend Line
Alberto Boada
Indicators
Adaptive Trend Line is not an ordinary moving average. It is an intelligent trend line that changes color based on the internal strength of the market, as measured by the RSI. How does it work? It combines the smoothness of an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with the sensitivity of the RSI. - Green Line: The RSI is above 55, indicating that buyers are in control. - Red Line: The RSI is below 45, indicating that sellers are in control. - Gray Line: The RSI is in the neutral zone (45-55), indic
Super Candle Close Timer with volume control
Marta Rodriguez Ruiz
Indicators
Candle close countdown indicator. Almost all indicators work by ticks and therefore stop counting when the price stops in moments of little volatility. This indicator does not stop and remains synchronized with the broker's clock. It also has other functions that can help the trader. All features are configurable and you can choose if you want to use it or not: - Volume control:                         the counter changes color when the current candle has a higher volume of contracts than the pr
Mars 13 The Break Pattern
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 13  is a Break   indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For
Strong Pairs
Angelico Jurado
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator calculates the strength of the major currencies (EUR, USD, CAD, GBP, CHF, NZD, USD, JPY) and shows the top 4 strongest currency pairs that are currently in a high probability trend for the day or for the week. Usage The indicator displays 8 currency pairs with a trend direction (e.g. "EURUSD-DOWN") and ranked according to strength, with 1 being ths strongest. There will be 4 pairs for intraday and 4 pairs for intraweek If a currency pair is present in the top 4 intraday, it is in
Murrey Math Volume and Market Profile
Csaba Simon
Indicators
VIDEO WALKTHROUGH (CLICK) Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile Stop guessing. Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile is an all-in-one institutional-grade trading system... Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile Stop guessing.  Murrey Math Volume & Market Profile is an all-in-one institutional-grade trading system that combines: Murrey Math Framework – geometric price structure & key reaction levels Market Profile – time-based value, balance & auction structure Volume Profile – volume-by-price di
High low levels
Guner Koca
Indicators
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus price chanell indicator . high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold and possible reversal up. this indicator suitable for beginners a
Icarus Reversals Indicator FULL Suite
James D Scuderi
Indicators
The Icarus Reversals(TM) Indicator is a powerful tool to identify high-probability reversal points, across all instruments.  The Reversals Indicator provides traders and investors with a simple-to-use and highly dynamic insight into points of likely price-action reversals.  Generated by a unique proprietary code-set, the Reversals Indicator generates long and short trade signals, which can be customised for all inputs, allowing for the complete optimisation fitted to any trader or investor style
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Orions Bands Suocera
Umberto Boria
Indicators
The indicator is like a mother-in-law, who talks often, talks a lot and often inappropriately. The indicator, in addition to giving us an entry signal on parameters which I will then list, monitors the trend of the hourly timeframe, OSMA to understand the entry direction, RSI to sense any overbought or oversold conditions from which to abstain, ATR for the volatility and ADX for the trend. Indicator not recommended for newbies. Only the human judgment of these parameters, combined with the entr
Mars 10 The Bars Signal
Marta Gonzalez
3.5 (4)
Indicators
Mars 10   is a  Oscillators  indicator is a powerful indicator of CHANGE DIRECCTION for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates
Mars 15 Break Channel
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 15  is a Break   indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For M
Quantum Dynamic Volatility Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
Have you ever wondered why so many Forex traders get trapped in weak positions on the wrong side of the market? One of the easiest ways the market makers do this, is by using volatility. A currency pair moves suddenly, often on a news release or economic data. Traders jump in, expecting some quick and easy profits, but the move suddenly moves in the opposite direction. This happens in all timeframes, and in all currency pairs. The candle or bar closes, with a wide spread, but then reverses sharp
R Var Moving Average
Rwy Ksyby
Indicators
The R Var Moving Average Indicator is a trend following indicator designed for die-hard trend followers. It is a quite popular forex trading indicator among stock traders, as well as commodity traders, and its popularity stems from its ability to deliver genuine money making signals to its users. The indicator is comprised of green and red dots that are placed on a sienna line. The green dot is pointing to a bullish signal, while the red dot depicts a bearish signal. Basic Trading Signals Buy S
FREE
Ichimoku Map
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
Ichimoku Map (instant look at the markets) - built on the basis of the legendary Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. The task of the Ichimoku Map is to provide information about the market strength on the selected time periods and instruments, from the point of view of the Ichimoku indicator. The indicator displays 7 degrees of buy signal strength and 7 degrees of sell signal strength. The stronger the trend, the brighter the signal rectangle in the table. The table can be dragged with the mouse. The
Twenty Days MT4
ROMAN KIVERIN
Indicators
The indicator is the main part of Michael Huddleston's ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading strategy. His legendary trading strategy is based on the concept of "Smart Money". To analyze the medium -term trend , the  ICT offers an analysis based on  twenty -day levels . The indicator builds levels , while showing the turning points with arrows . An important feature of the indicator is the automatic display of levels for different periods . You do not have to change the indicator settings when chang
Reversal High Low
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Inficator MT4 : HiLo Objective : Find Support and Resistance zone How to set up Indicator   HiLo : 1. Indicators type multi time frame are MN1 W1 D1 H4. 2. Customize for use MN1 only or W1 only or D1 only or H4 only or open all. 3. We use MN1 and W1 for set to Key level. 4. For Close price or Open price to high price set for  Resistance zone. 5. For  Close price or Open price to Low price set for  Support zone. How to trade for success : Entry point : Buy / Long position 1. Price bid hit the f
R Signals
Rwy Ksyby
Indicators
This indicator uses multiple indicators to generate high-winning signal trades The R Signals indicator is a complete FX trading system that prints accurate buy & sell arrows on the chart. The indicator appears in the main MT4 chart window as colored green and red arrows. Using signals generated by a single indicator can be risky while trading. This is because using just one indicator to trade can give more false signals. Thus, many forex traders used three or more indicators to filter out goo
Mars 14 The Trend Signal
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars  14  is a Break indicator is a powerful indicator of Pattern trade for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.  Can be used in combination with other indicators Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For M
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
RFI LEVELS PRO   is a professional indicator that shows where large capital enters and the beginning of a market reversal. R1 constructions (levels) are the key point at which a new trend begins. The market forms an initial impulse, then returns to test this level - and this is where the strongest entry point appears, allowing you to enter almost simultaneously with a major player. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when pai
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO   - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades   without redrawing! ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG       -     VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Introducing the   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and green bars elegantly high
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
More from author
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
Market Reversal Alerts EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
4.36 (11)
Experts
The Market Reversal Alerts EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the re
Market Reversal Alerts EA
LEE SAMSON
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis MT5
LEE SAMSON
Indicators
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge. Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence. What Makes This Different Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next.  Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against
Market Reversal Alerts MT5
LEE SAMSON
4.43 (21)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The market structure reversal alert indicator identifies when a trend or price move is approaching exhaustion and ready to reverse. It alerts you to changes in market structure which typically occur when a reversal or major pullback are about to happen. The indicator identifies breakouts and price momentum initially, every time a new high or low is formed near a po
Market Reversal Alerts
LEE SAMSON
4.2 (115)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The market structure reversal alert indicator identifies when a trend or price move is approaching exhaustion and ready to reverse. It alerts you to changes in market structure which typically occur when a reversal or major pullback are about to happen. The indicator identifies breakouts and price momentum initially, every time a new high or low is formed near a po
ADR Reversal Indicator
LEE SAMSON
4.23 (13)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! The ADR Reversal Indicator shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The indicator draws horizontal lines on the chart at the average daily range extremes and also extensions above those levels
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons MT5
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 5. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Position Trader EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (2)
Experts
Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products. The EA will automatically scale
Symmetrical Triangle Patterns MT5
LEE SAMSON
3 (2)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! A symmetrical triangle chart pattern represents a period of contraction & consolidation before the price is forced to breakout to the upside or breakdown. A breakdown from the lower trendline marks the start of a new bearish trend, while a breakout from the upper trendline indicates the start of a new bullish trend. MT4 Version Available Here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68709/ This indicator identifies these patterns and
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
3 (3)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a da
Trade Portfolio Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132081/ Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trad
Position Trader EA
LEE SAMSON
4.64 (11)
Experts
Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products. The EA will automatically scale
Symmetrical Triangle Patterns
LEE SAMSON
5 (4)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! A symmetrical triangle chart pattern represents a period of contraction & consolidation before the price is forced to breakout to the upside or breakdown. A breakdown from the lower trendline marks the start of a new bearish trend, while a breakout from the upper trendline indicates the start of a new bullish trend. Get the dashboard to monitor all instruments and time frames you trade for symmetrical triangle patterns at once! https:
Opening Range Breakout MT5
LEE SAMSON
3.29 (7)
Experts
Profit from the explosive moves that occur at the open of stock indices and give yourself an actionable edge every day. The opening range breakout EA can be tweaked to your liking to capture the trends that form just after the open every day on the main stock indices like the DAX, DOW, NASDAQ and S&P500. These opens happen at the same time every day, so you know when volatility will occur, and often just after the open strong trends form which you can capture with this EA. The opening range is t
Opening Range Breakout
LEE SAMSON
5 (4)
Experts
Profit from the explosive moves that occur at the open of stock indices and give yourself an actionable edge every day. The opening range breakout EA can be tweaked to your liking to capture the trends that form just after the open every day on the main stock indices like the DAX, DOW, NASDAQ and S&P500. These opens happen at the same time every day so you know when volatility will occur and often just after the open strong trends form which you can capture with this EA. The opening range is typ
ADR Reversal Indicator MT5
LEE SAMSON
4.63 (8)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! The ADR Reversal Indicator shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The indicator draws horizontal lines on the chart at the average daily range extremes and also extensions above those levels
RSI and TDI Alert Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
3.67 (3)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! The RSI / TDI alert dashboard allows you to monitor RSIs at once (selectable by you) on every major pair you trade. You can use it in two ways: 1.   Select multiple time frames and the dash will show you when there are multiple time frames extended beyond normal trading conditions. A great indicator that price has pushed hard recently as it has achieved an overbought or oversold level across multiple time frames so a pullback or rever
Support Resistance Propulsion Targets
LEE SAMSON
5 (5)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! Automatically draw support and resistance levels PLUS propulsion candle gaps on your chart, so you can see where price is likely to head next and/or potentially reverse. This indicator is designed to be used as part of the position trading methodology taught on my website (The Market Structure Trader) and displays key information for targeting and potential entries. MT version available here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
ADR Alert Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (3)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! The ADR Alert Dashboard shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The dash is designed to be placed on a blank chart and just sit in the background and alert you when levels are hit so you do no
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
5 (9)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a da
Stock Index Hedge EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (2)
Experts
Take advantage of the opening volatility of the major stock indexes and profit from the sudden moves created at those times when the market breaks away at the opening bell. The strategies' goal is to simply benefit from those days when the market moves fast and hard in one direction at the open and bank that move. If the market opens weak and directionless, the EA locks in a hedge loss and waits for the market to decide on a direction before exiting the positions. The stock index hedge EA analys
Support Resistance Propulsion Targets MT5
LEE SAMSON
3.5 (4)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! Automatically draw support and resistance levels   PLUS   propulsion candle gaps on your chart, so you can see where price is likely to head next and/or potentially reverse. This indicator is designed to be used as part of the position trading methodology taught on my website (The Market Structure Trader) and displays key information for targeting and potential entries. MT4 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97246/ There
ADR Alert Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
3.83 (12)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! The ADR Alert Dashboard shows you at a glance where price is currently trading in relation to it's normal average daily range. You will get instant alerts via pop-up, email or push when price exceeds it's average range and levels above it of your choosing so you can jump into pullbacks and reversals quickly. The dash is designed to be placed on a blank chart and just sit in the background and alert you when levels are hit so you do no
Multi Timeframe MTF Visual Stochastics Display
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Indicators
AT LAST! A stochastic indicator for MT4 that shows multiple time frames on one chart ! See the actual position of the main and signal lines in 4 separate time frames instantly to help you make educated trading decisions.A true MTF stochastic indicator for traders that need to see visually what the indicator is telling them on multiple time frames, no arrows that just point up or down or numbers displayed. No more flicking between time frames to see where other stochastics are positioned! Stay on
FREE
The Strat Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
Indicators
The Strat Dashboard - Multi-Symbol Pattern Scanner for Rob Smith's Strat Strategy Transform Your Trading with Real-Time Multi-Symbol Strat Analysis The Strat Dashboard   is a powerful, professional-grade indicator designed specifically for traders using Rob Smith's renowned "Strat" trading methodology. Monitor unlimited symbols across multiple timeframes simultaneously, identify high-probability setups instantly, and never miss another actionable pattern. MT4 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/m
RSI and TDI Alert Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
5 (5)
Indicators
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! The RSI / TDI alert dashboard allows you to monitor RSIs at once (selectable by you) on every major pair you trade. You can use it in two ways: 1. Select multiple time frames and the dash will show you when there are multiple time frames extended beyond normal trading conditions. A great indicator that price has pushed hard recently as it has achieved an overbought or oversold level across multiple time frames so a pullback or reversa
Trade Manager Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
5 (5)
Utilities
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! Take control of your forex portfolio. See instantly where you stand, whats working and whats causing you pain! MT5 VERSION AVAILABLE HERE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58658 The Trade Manager Dashboard is designed to show you at a glance where each position you have in the forex market currently is, and make risk management and exposure to currencies easier to understand. For traders that scale into the market gradually wi
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review