UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels

5

The meaning of this indicator is to find Murray levels on all timeframes and combine them into combo levels, including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2).

The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color.

When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one.

smart alert will help you inform about the price touching the signal combo level.


Dashboard from video is not a declared functionality and is not included here! Still in development.


Trading recommendations.

It is not recommended to trade a rebound from combo levels without additional technical analysis.

The likelihood of a rebound in the blue and red levels is higher.

The price is magnetized to a combo level that has not yet been tested by price (128 candles ago). In this case, it is recommended to use a trend strategy with taking a level (one level higher / lower).

When the price moves towards the red or blue level, yellow does not trade on the bounce along the way (it can break the momentum).

Beginners are strongly discouraged from trading a bounce from a combo-level if there is no opposite combo-level.

It is preferable to trade with a bounce to the trend.


Get more information in Blog-Link - Murrey Math Trading with UPD1.


Description of settings.


Main Settings.

Period - number of candles for calculating levels.

Length - length of level objects in bars.

Do Not Calc M30 if Timeframe Lower - do not count levels from M30 timeframe (disabled). With the setting enabled, the combo levels will become smaller, but the quality will theoretically increase.

Do Not Calc MN (Easier Loading of Quotes) - if the currency is not loaded, the quotes can be loaded for 40 seconds (MetaTrader5). But if we exclude the timeframe of a Month, then the download speed of quotes takes 10 seconds. This is only when the indicator is loaded for the first time.


Button.

Visual Button - whether or not to display the button.

Corner - select anchor angle.

Indent X - x-axis offset in pixels.

Indent Y - y-axis offset in pixels.


Label Visual.

Label Visual - whether or not to display the level label.

Label Font Size - specify font size.

Label Shift Bars - set the indent in bars from the level.

Label Tooltip - whether or not to display a tooltip when hovering over a level.


Settings Simple and Combo Levels.

Simple Line Width - specify the thickness of lines that are not combos.

Simple Line Color - specify the color of the lines.

Simple Line Style - choose a line drawing style (dots, dashes, and more).


Number Of Levels - specify the number of levels (number) required to mark this combo level (not signal).

Line Width - specify the thickness of lines.

Line Color - specify the color of the lines.


Number Of Signal Levels - indicate the number of signal levels (number) required to indicate this combo level.

Combo Line Width - signal combo level thickness.


Signal Combo Levels - levels separated by commas, which we consider signal. Namely, if there are more than 3 of them in any variation, we get a signal combo level.

Signal Combo Color - choose the color of the signal combo level.


Spec Combo Sell Levels - lists the extreme levels for the sell, which we consider signal for special combos.

Spec Combo Sell Color - select color special combo for sell.


Spec Combo Buy Levels - lists the extreme levels for the buy, which we consider signal for special combos.

Spec Combo Buy Color - select color special combo for buy.


Alert Settings.

Alert Type Line - select alert type (All Combo / Only Spec Combo).

Sensivity Coef - level signal zone height (0.25).

Smart Alert Touch Combo - the main setting that includes an alert when the price touches the signal level. Additionally displayed as an empty square in the center of the level.

Repeat Signal - repeated level signal on the next candle.

Show Touch Points - display of all touches by the price of signal levels. Not a signal and only works if the alert is enabled.

Alert When Levels Recalc - a separate independent alert that will notify you if Murrey's levels are rebuilt.

Alert Work Time - specify the time period when the alert will be active.

Alert Pop Up -  enable / disable alert popup.

Alert Push -  enable / disable notification to phone.

Alert Email -  enable / disable email notification.

Alert Sound -  enable / disable sound notification.

Alert Sound Name - select sound alert file.


Other Settings.

Label Number - choose color.

Object id (Combo Levels) - prefix to the name of the object.


Reviews 16
Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2025.03.07 20:43 
 

Very Great. Thank you.

gansterrr
39
gansterrr 2025.01.17 11:21 
 

Привет, отличный индикатор, мне очень понравился функционал!

abobasel99
188
abobasel99 2023.11.01 12:22 
 

اين اجد لوحة القيادة.

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Vitalii Zakharuk
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
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Roberto Bonati
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5 (8)
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An indicator that displays the Pin Bar candlestick pattern. With the help of coefficient settings, the ratio of shadow, body and size is easily adjusted. It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is the most popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Input para
UPD1 Impulse Shadow
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
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The indicator searches for and displays large shadows on the chart automatically based on volatility. Shadows are additionally filtered by the wave size. The algorithm analyzes the fractal breakdown by the shadow in the specified range and displays the level. In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard. The alert is selected between the current schedule or the entire dashboard sheet. Signals for large shadows and those that have broken through the fractal level can be turned on s
UPD1 Rails Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
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The indicator displays the "Rails" pattern on the chart. This pattern consists of two multidirectional candles with identical bodies and small shadows. If on the current timeframe the pattern "Rails", then on the x2 timeframe it will look like a Pin Bar (Doji). This indicator was created to automatically find the pattern in the most efficient way with logically simple settings that you can easily change. There is an option to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and reversal (RSI and Bollinger B
UPD1 Engulfing Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
An indicator that displays the Engulfing candlestick pattern. In the settings, you can specify the type of engulfing (body, shadow and combination). It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is a very popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Order Block. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Inpu
UPD1 Inside Bar Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator shows a signal on the chart when the second candlestick is inside the first candlestick, i.e. has not gone beyond its limits. This candlestick pattern is called the Inside Bar. This pattern is not as popular as Pin Bar or Engulfing, but it is sometimes used by some traders. There is a possibility to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). Multicurrency panel is available. With its help you can easily switch between charts. Trading patterns:
UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (5)
Utilities
Trading panel with preset orders and automatic lot calculation for the MT4 terminal. Attention, the Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester (only trailing stop testing). Manual, Description, Download Light Demo. Successful traders are distinguished by self-discipline and competent money management. If you use a fixed lot, then you are at risk. After all, there are different distances on different timeframes and one unprofitable transaction can cover several profitable ones. If you use
UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will hel
UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume l
Filter:
Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2025.03.07 20:43 
 

Very Great. Thank you.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.03.07 21:02
Thank you for the high rating
gansterrr
39
gansterrr 2025.01.17 11:21 
 

Привет, отличный индикатор, мне очень понравился функционал!

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2025.01.17 12:03
Привет. Спасибо за высокую оценку. Мне тоже нравится мой индикатор
abobasel99
188
abobasel99 2023.11.01 12:22 
 

اين اجد لوحة القيادة.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.11.01 12:41
شكرا لك على التصنيف العالي. لا تزال اللوحة متعددة العملات قيد التطوير.
Thank you for the high rating. The multi-currency panel is still in development.
Tiểu Cường
94
Tiểu Cường 2023.08.08 10:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.08.08 10:39
Thank you for the high rating
Paul Daniels
883
Paul Daniels 2023.05.24 21:05 
 

great tool. Would love a dashboard. thanks

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.05.24 22:19
Thank you for the high rating
Devonish
3278
Devonish 2023.05.18 11:34 
 

I like it. Well done. Don't be distracted by all the requests, its a good product. A dash will be an interesting addition.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.05.18 13:31
Thank you for the good rating
danmar
2479
danmar 2023.01.09 16:50 
 

I just buy this tool and 2 things to say: 1) very quick response of Vitaliy at the questions 2) nice tool which bring me, even im M1, an interesting view for reversal in this in standard parameters and it is a real good idea to show the TF higher and that bring me an precious information

and i just see what you explain in the explanations of levels (Description of levels 1 and 7)

in M1 it was a quick and easy 20 pips for a SL of 4-5pips !

Look very promising.

Well done, good job Thanks Warmly

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.01.09 16:51
Thanks for the feedback, I'm glad you liked it
aworex
1915
aworex 2022.09.30 07:45 
 

A great tool for thiose who understand the Murray math strategy, hope he can figure out a way to code the dashboard in time ...

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.09.30 10:37
Thank you for your interest in the indicator
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2022.09.12 17:24 
 

Author is obviously a genius. Incredible indicator. I use period 64 which is default according to Murrey himself. Check out yourself how the levels RULE the market. Game-Changer indicator. Love it! :)

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.09.12 21:03
Thank you for such a high rating
76773
282
76773 2022.02.12 15:18 
 

Amazing piece of work and perfect.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2022.02.12 15:53
Thanks!
Alisha K
146
Alisha K 2021.12.28 16:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.12.28 18:26
Thanks!
intan08
1388
intan08 2021.09.01 11:47 
 

Fantastic job by the author.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.09.01 13:37
Fantastic Thanks)
Wessam Adib
1395
Wessam Adib 2021.06.24 07:31 
 

This is Gold in the hands of the learned! Thank you

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.06.24 14:01
I like it too, thanks!
Chua Wee Kiat
2972
Chua Wee Kiat 2021.06.14 02:52 
 

It's a really great tool if you know the Murrey Math theory. I hope can add a optional self define combo level in the setting input.

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.06.14 12:07
Thanks for the feedback
iisaii
102
iisaii 2021.05.08 11:18 
 

Valuable indicator, Thank

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.05.08 18:41
Thank you for your feedback
Junaid Munawar
1062
Junaid Munawar 2021.03.17 13:19 
 

great work exactly what i was looking for. Request the author if he can make a history version that will be great will discuss in PM

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
46134
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2021.03.17 14:36
Thank you! The version with a combo history will be very difficult to make, I do not promise. The usual version of Murray's levels with a history is in my products for free
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