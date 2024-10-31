RSI Kernel Optimized MT4 with Scanner

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Introducing the revolutionary RSI Kernel Optimized with Scanner, a cutting-edge tool that redefines traditional RSI analysis by integrating the powerful Kernel Density Estimation (KDE) algorithm. This advanced indicator not only provides real-time insights into market trends but also includes a dashboard for scanning multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. Let's dive into why this tool is an essential addition to your trading arsenal.

See more MT5 version at: RSI Kernel Optimized with Scanner for MT5

See more products at: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ndhsfy/seller

See more information about the indicator at: Enhancing RSI Analysis with Kernel Optimization



See instructions for using the indicator for EA (iCustom) here (with code available): Create EA with RSI Kernel Optimized indicator (iCustom)



Key Features:

Innovative Pivot Detection: Utilizing the KDE algorithm, this indicator estimates the probability of a candlestick forming a pivot point, offering traders a unique perspective on market reversals.

Utilizing the KDE algorithm, this indicator estimates the probability of a candlestick forming a pivot point, offering traders a unique perspective on market reversals. No Repainting: The signals provided by this indicator are confirmed once the bar closes. This means that the signal will not change afterward, allowing you to start your trading strategy at the opening of the next bar with confidence.

The signals provided by this indicator are confirmed once the bar closes. This means that the signal will not change afterward, allowing you to start your trading strategy at the opening of the next bar with confidence. Customizable KDE Algorithm: Traders have full control over the KDE parameters, including bandwidth and kernel functions, ensuring the indicator adapts to various market conditions.

Traders have full control over the KDE parameters, including bandwidth and kernel functions, ensuring the indicator adapts to various market conditions. Real-time Dashboard: Stay on top of the markets with a real-time dashboard that displays RSI and KDE values across multiple currency pairs and timeframes, as set in the input.

Stay on top of the markets with a real-time dashboard that displays RSI and KDE values across multiple currency pairs and timeframes, as set in the input. Alerts for Potential Pivots: Never miss a key moment in the market. The indicator alerts you when the probability of a pivot point increases, allowing you to act swiftly.

Never miss a key moment in the market. The indicator alerts you when the probability of a pivot point increases, allowing you to act swiftly. Enhanced Visuals: The indicator offers customizable visual options, ensuring that your charts remain clear and informative.

How to Interpret KDE %:

The KDE % is a crucial metric that measures how closely the current RSI value aligns with the KDE array. This percentage helps traders assess the likelihood of a pivot point forming:

Low KDE %: Indicates a low probability of a pivot, suggesting that the current trend may continue.

Indicates a low probability of a pivot, suggesting that the current trend may continue. Moderate KDE %: Signals an increased chance of a pivot, prompting traders to look for additional confirmation.

Signals an increased chance of a pivot, prompting traders to look for additional confirmation. High KDE %: Strongly suggests a pivot is imminent, aligning with overbought or oversold conditions in traditional RSI analysis. These are often critical moments for entering or exiting trades.

How It Works:

The RSI Kernel Optimized indicator calculates the RSI for each candlestick and identifies potential pivot points. Using the KDE algorithm, it creates probability distributions for both high and low pivot RSIs, then determines the likelihood of a candlestick forming a pivot. This innovative process allows traders to receive timely alerts for potential market reversals or trend continuations, making it an invaluable tool for precise trading decisions.

RSI Calculation: The indicator calculates the RSI for every candlestick and stores them in arrays for low and high pivots. KDE Calculation: It applies the KDE algorithm to both pivot arrays using customizable kernel functions (Uniform, Gaussian, or Sigmoid) and bandwidth settings. Pivot Detection: When the KDE values exceed the set threshold, the indicator plots arrows on the chart, indicating potential bullish or bearish pivots.

Unlike traditional RSI indicators, the RSI Kernel Optimized with Scanner uses the KDE algorithm to predict pivot points in real-time. Once the bar closes, the signal is confirmed, and the indicator does not repaint, meaning you can confidently start your trading strategy at the opening of the next bar if a signal appears. The integrated dashboard further enhances this by providing an overview of RSI and KDE values across multiple pairs and timeframes, allowing traders to monitor the market efficiently.

RSI Settings: Adjust the length and source of the RSI to suit your trading strategy. Pivot Lengths: Customize pivot lengths to detect both high and low pivots with precision. KDE Parameters: Fine-tune the KDE algorithm with options for bandwidth, kernel function, and number of bins for maximum flexibility.

Activation Threshold - Determines the number of arrows shown. Higher options will result in more arrows being rendered.

- Determines the number of arrows shown. Higher options will result in more arrows being rendered.

Kernel - The kernel function for KDE calculation. Gaussian is a commonly used kernel and is based on normal distribution.

- The kernel function for KDE calculation. Gaussian is a commonly used kernel and is based on normal distribution.

Bandwidth - This setting sets the smoothness of the KDE function output.

- This setting sets the smoothness of the KDE function output.

Nº Bins - The number of elements the KDE Probability array will have. Higher settings will result in greater precision.

The built-in dashboard allows traders to scan multiple currency pairs and timeframes, providing real-time RSI and KDE values for each. This feature makes it easy to spot potential opportunities across different markets, all in one glance.

The RSI Kernel Optimized with Scanner is more than just an RSI indicator—it's a powerful pivot detection tool that integrates advanced statistical analysis for a clearer view of market movements. With its non-repainting feature, you can be confident that once a signal is shown, it remains unchanged, allowing for timely and reliable trade entries. Whether you're a day trader or a long-term investor, this indicator provides the insights you need to make informed trading decisions.



