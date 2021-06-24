A symmetrical triangle chart pattern represents a period of contraction & consolidation before the price is forced to breakout to the upside or breakdown. A breakdown from the lower trendline marks the start of a new bearish trend, while a breakout from the upper trendline indicates the start of a new bullish trend.

Get the dashboard to monitor all instruments and time frames you trade for symmetrical triangle patterns at once!

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MT5 Version Available Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70006/

This indicator identifies these patterns and alerts you when the 4 key points have formed and price has pulled back into the triangle again so you can get ready for the potential breakout. Symmetrical triangles are not always perfectly symmetrical and price can break up or down but typically the most sucessful breakouts are in the direction of the high or low that formed the first point of the triangle. The indicator therefore gives us a bullish or bearish bias for the breakout and is colour coded and alerts for that specific direction. It is not necessary to take the trade in just one direction however as a breakout in either direction is possible but when the break happens in line with the first points trend you tend to get a larger and faster price movement and better risk reward.

INPUTS AND CONFIGURATION OPTIONS:

Start Candle For Search - How many candles back the indicator will start to look for completed patterns

Fib Max Retracement - The maximum retracement price can make to form points 3,4 and 5

Fib Min Retracement - The minimum retracement price can make to form points 3,4 and 5

Show Last Signal Only - Displays only the last/current pattern

Draw Fib Levels - Draws or hides the fib retracement levels used to calculate the triangle

Draw Fib Extension Target - Allows you to enter a target fic extension level for points 2 and 4 which are often where price will reach for.

Show Number Labels - Display or hide the number labels for the points of the triangle

Label Distance - Adjusts the distance of the number labels from the candle highs and lows

Triangle Line Width - Line width of the triangles drawn

Bullish & Bearish Colour - Chose the colours for each triangle type

Alerts - Choose from pop up, email or push alerts

Zig-Zag Settings - Adjust the Zig-Zag indicator setings to fine tune to your liking. Points 1 and 2 are formed based on the standard Zig-Zag which forms the start of the pattern.