Candlestick Pattern Alert

is a

Candlestick Pattern Indicator for MT4 and MT5

designed to automatically detect, classify, and display more than

50 major Japanese candlestick patterns

in real time. Built for

price action trading

and

technical analysis

, the indicator scans completed candles, identifies confirmed

bullish and bearish reversal patterns

and

continuation patterns

, and marks them directly on the chart with clear arrows and labels. An interactive dashboard allows traders to enable or disable individual patterns, manage alerts, and organize pattern categories with a single click, while built-in educational lesson cards explain each pattern, its market meaning, trading context, and reliability rating. Designed for

Forex traders

,

Gold (XAUUSD) traders

,

Index traders

,

Cryptocurrency traders

,

scalpers

,

day traders

,

swing traders

, and traders learning

Japanese candlestick patterns

, Candlestick Pattern Alert simplifies chart analysis by automatically identifying important price action formations without requiring continuous manual chart reading. The indicator works on all timeframes from

M1 to MN

, supports

Forex

,

metals

,

indices

,

cryptocurrencies

, and other CFD markets, and combines

non-repainting candlestick pattern detection

,

trend filtering

, and

multi-channel alerts

into one customizable trading workspace.



Core Functionality



Candlestick Pattern Alert continuously analyzes completed price candles and automatically detects 53 Japanese candlestick patterns using configurable price structure rules and swing confirmation logic. Rather than marking every candle that loosely resembles a pattern, the indicator evaluates each completed bar using a backward-looking swing window and only plots patterns after the candle has closed. This non-repainting approach provides a stable historical record, allowing traders to review previous signals exactly as they appeared when they were generated.

The indicator organizes pattern detection into three categories:

Single-Candle Patterns

Two-Candle Patterns

Three-Candle Patterns

Supported formations include many widely used reversal and continuation patterns such as Hammer, Pin Bar, Doji, Dragonfly Doji, Gravestone Doji, Bullish and Bearish Engulfing, Harami, Morning Star, Evening Star, Three White Soldiers, Three Black Crows, Tasuki Gaps, Three Methods, and many additional Japanese candlestick formations. This broad pattern library allows traders to study different market behaviors using a single candlestick pattern indicator instead of combining multiple tools.

To improve chart clarity, every detected pattern is displayed with a clearly positioned Wingdings arrow and descriptive label. Arrow placement automatically adjusts using Average True Range (ATR) calculations, helping markers remain visible across different volatility conditions and trading instruments.

A built-in Moving Average Trend Filter helps traders analyze candlestick patterns within the broader market context. Depending on the selected mode, the filter can be disabled, used to highlight potential reversal patterns against the prevailing trend, or configured to display patterns that align with the current trend direction. This allows traders to compare price action with broader trend analysis without changing indicators.

One of the indicator's distinguishing features is its integrated interactive dashboard. The dashboard groups patterns into Single, Two, and Three candle categories and allows each pattern to be individually configured. Traders can independently control both Show and Alert options for every candlestick pattern, making it easy to customize the workspace according to personal trading preferences.

Every detected pattern also includes an optional educational lesson card. By selecting a chart marker, traders can view a concise explanation describing the pattern, its general market interpretation, common trading context, and a 1–5 star reliability rating. This educational layer helps newer traders understand Japanese candlestick analysis while allowing experienced traders to quickly review pattern information without leaving the chart.

The indicator supports multiple alert methods, including popup notifications, sound alerts, mobile push notifications, and email alerts, helping traders stay informed when selected candlestick patterns appear on monitored charts. All dashboard settings, pattern visibility options, alert selections, and color preferences are automatically saved using Global Variables, ensuring the workspace remains consistent after platform restarts, symbol changes, and timeframe changes.

With support for configurable scan depth, swing detection sensitivity, pattern geometry thresholds, dashboard scaling, collapsible panels, twenty built-in color themes, and manual color customization, Candlestick Pattern Alert provides a flexible environment for traders who rely on price action analysis, candlestick pattern recognition, and technical analysis across multiple markets and trading styles.



Key Features



53 Japanese Candlestick Patterns – Automatically detects 18 single , 16 two-candle , and 19 three-candle bullish and bearish reversal or continuation patterns.

Non-Repainting Signals – Patterns are confirmed only after candle close using swing confirmation for stable historical signals.

Swing-Based Pattern Detection – Filters patterns at confirmed swing highs and lows to reduce unnecessary chart signals.

Interactive Dashboard – Organize patterns by category and individually control Show and Alert options for every pattern.

Educational Lesson Cards – View each pattern's meaning, trading context, and 1–5 star reliability rating directly from the chart.

Moving Average Trend Filter – Optional Off , Reversal , and Trend Alignment modes help analyze patterns within the broader market trend.

Smart Visual Markers – ATR-adjusted arrows and labels remain clear across different markets and volatility conditions.

Multi-Channel Alerts – Supports popup , sound , mobile push , and email notifications for selected patterns.

Flexible Customization – Adjust scan depth, swing lookback, pattern sensitivity, dashboard size, colors, and themes to match your trading style.

Automatic Settings Memory – Dashboard preferences, alerts, and pattern selections are automatically saved between platform sessions.

Multi-Market Support – Works on Forex , Gold (XAUUSD) , Indices , Cryptocurrencies , and other CFD instruments with automatic pip-size handling.



Practical Trading Application



Candlestick Pattern Alert can be used with a wide range of trading methodologies including price action trading, trend following, reversal trading, continuation trading, scalping, day trading, swing trading, and multi-timeframe analysis.

Many traders use Japanese candlestick patterns to study market psychology and evaluate how buyers and sellers react at important price levels. By automatically detecting these formations, the indicator helps reduce the time spent manually scanning charts while providing a consistent approach to candlestick pattern analysis.

For price action traders, the indicator highlights significant candlestick formations around support and resistance, allowing traders to combine pattern recognition with market structure, trend lines, supply and demand zones, or other technical analysis tools.

For trend traders, the optional Moving Average Trend Filter provides additional context by showing whether detected patterns align with or oppose the prevailing trend. This allows traders to study continuation opportunities and potential reversal areas within a broader trend analysis framework.

For reversal traders, patterns such as Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, Morning Star, Shooting Star, and Evening Star can help identify areas where market sentiment may be changing. These signals can be evaluated alongside support and resistance levels, Fibonacci retracement zones, or Pivot Points to build a more complete technical analysis.

For continuation traders, formations such as Rising Three Methods, Falling Three Methods, and Tasuki Gap patterns provide additional information about potential trend continuation following temporary market pauses.

For scalpers, the indicator can be used on lower timeframes such as M1, M5, and M15 to automatically monitor short-term candlestick formations without continuously watching every chart.

For day traders, automatic pattern detection helps identify developing market conditions throughout active trading sessions while customizable alerts notify traders when selected formations appear.

For swing traders, higher timeframes such as H1, H4, and D1 allow traders to focus on larger market movements and longer-term candlestick formations while using the educational lesson cards to review pattern characteristics directly on the chart.

The integrated dashboard makes it easy to switch individual patterns on or off, compare different categories of candlestick formations, and customize alerts according to each trading strategy. Whether trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Cryptocurrencies, or other CFD markets, the indicator provides an organized environment for studying price action, market sentiment, and Japanese candlestick patterns.



Ideal For

Candlestick Pattern Alert is designed for traders who use price action, Japanese candlestick patterns, and technical analysis to study market behavior across multiple financial instruments and timeframes.

This indicator is suitable for:

Forex Traders looking for automatic detection of bullish and bearish candlestick patterns without manually scanning every chart.

Gold Traders (XAUUSD) analyzing reversal and continuation patterns around important support and resistance levels.

Index Traders trading instruments such as US30 , NAS100 , GER40 , and other CFD indices where candlestick analysis is commonly used to evaluate market sentiment.

Cryptocurrency Traders monitoring highly volatile markets using automated candlestick pattern recognition and configurable trading alerts.

Scalpers who need fast identification of candlestick formations on lower timeframes without continuously watching price action.

Day Traders analyzing intraday market structure and using pattern alerts to monitor multiple charts throughout active trading sessions.

Swing Traders studying higher timeframe candlestick formations together with broader trend analysis and market structure.

Price Action Traders combining candlestick patterns with support and resistance, trend lines, Pivot Points, Fibonacci levels, or other technical analysis methods.

Trend Traders using the optional Moving Average Trend Filter to evaluate whether candlestick patterns align with or oppose the prevailing market trend.

Beginning Traders who want to learn Japanese candlestick patterns through interactive lesson cards while observing live market conditions.

Experienced Traders who require extensive pattern customization, selective alerts, and a structured dashboard that can be adapted to their own trading methodology.

Manual and Discretionary Traders looking for an organized chart analysis tool that reduces repetitive chart scanning while keeping trading decisions under the trader's control.



Optimal Configuration



Candlestick Pattern Alert works on all MetaTrader timeframes (M1 to MN) and supports Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Cryptocurrencies, and other CFD markets.

Scalping: M1, M5, M15

Day Trading: M15, M30, H1

Swing Trading: H4, D1, W1

For clearer analysis, traders can customize pattern visibility, individual alerts, trend filter mode, scan depth, and dashboard appearance to match their preferred trading style. The scalable dashboard automatically saves all settings, ensuring a consistent workspace across platform restarts and timeframe changes.



Final Notes



Candlestick Pattern Alert is a technical analysis indicator that automatically detects more than 50 Japanese candlestick patterns using non-repainting closed-bar signals. It helps traders analyze price action, market structure, and trend direction across Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other CFD markets.

The indicator does not predict future price movements or guarantee trading results. For best results, combine it with your own analysis and risk management.