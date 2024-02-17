TrendDecoder Premium

5

Identify ranges | Get earliest signals of Trends | Get clear exits before reversal | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test

Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units

After purchase, please contact me for recommended and personalised settings

Version MT4 - MT5 Check our 3 steps MetaMethod to maximise your profits: 1.TrendDECODER 2.PowerZONES 3.BladeSCALPER 


What is it about?


TrendDECODER is a concentrate of multiple innovations to make trend monitoring simple and easy.

  • With Projective TrendLine (Projective Trend Line) - speed reference of the upcoming trend

  • With RealTime TrendLine vs. the Projective TrendLine - the market is accelerating or slowing down from the previous move in the same direction?
  • With RealTime TrendLine Crossing - the trend is going off the rails
  • With GreyBox - the market is no longer trending and enters a new transition sequence

  • With DecoderSignals & Blue/Orange Clouds© - get the new trend direction with the Blue/Orange Clouds as dynamic supports/resistances.

  •  With FiboLevels - immediately spot the price levels that the market will test 



For which assets?


TrendDECODER is universal and works perfectly on all assets and time units.

However, always work on a multi-frame environment to minimize risk.



Concretely, how does it work and with which strategies?


Projective TrendLine (Projective trend line)

As soon as a new High/Low has been reached in the last movement, TrendDECODER draws a possible angle of the future movement, based on the slope of the last movement in the same direction.

The distance between the Projective Trend Line and the last Lowest (resp. Highest) gives you a probable price range deviation.


RealTime TrendLine (Real Time Trend Line)

As soon as the GreyBox has delivered its information, i.e. Range/Continuation/ReversalUp/ReversalDown, and a New High (resp. New Low) has been reached, the RealTime TrendLine© starts to plot and shows the angle of the new movement.

The angles of the Projective and the RealTime TrendLine can be identical, which tells you that the market is moving smoothly in a global consensus. This can be a smart trailing stop loss.

Or these angles are very different and that should call your attention. You might want to move to a higher time unit to get the full picture.


FiboLevels

As soon as a new trend is reported, the FiboLevels are automatically placed.

They are calculated on the last high and low of the previous movement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Strategy #1: Early Trend Following: RealTime TrendLine Crossing (Real Time Trend Line Crossing)


With this simple tool, you get the very early signal of a likely reversal of the current trend, long before TrendDECODER Signal is displayed, after the GreyBox closes.

See ScreenShots.


Strategy #1: Early Trend Following - Checklist


  • Set up a multiple timeframe environment: Lower / Main / Upper time unit
  • Check that the Upper and Main time units are moving in the same direction (TrendUp or TrendDown for both)
  • Entry:
    • Main time unit: wait for the GreyBox to open
  • First Stop Loss:
    • Place your SL below below the GreyBox (TrendUP) above (TrendDown)

  • Trailing Stop:
    • Move your SL just below the lower edge of the Blue Cloud (TrendUp) or the upper edge of the Orange Cloud (TrendDown)

  • Take Profits:
    • In a TrendUp, place your take profits just below the Fibos levels so you don't get knocked out (and above in a downtrend)


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Strategy #2 : Trend following : DecoderSignals© & Blue/Orange Clouds© (Decoder Signals & Blue/Orange Clouds)


This is the moment we have been waiting for! The GreyBox announces the next probable movement and the trend is launched. The RealTime TrendLine guides us on the rhythm of this movement and the Blue/Orange Cloud indicates the support/resistance of this movement.

It will be wise not to enter the trend immediately when the signal appears as the price will most likely make a pullback towards the cloud first.

See ScreenShots.


Strategy #2: Trend Tracking - Checklist


  • Define a multiple time frame environment: Lower / Main / Upper time unit
  • Check that the Upper and Main time units are moving in the same direction (up or down for both)

  • Entry: 
    • Main Time Frame: Check for the appearance of the "TrendUp Signal" or "TrendDown Signal."
    • Buying "Market" on the signal can be risky as the price will often make a comeback to the cloud (Blue or Orange)
    • A good option is to buy 1/2 of the position at the signal and the second 1/2 after the pullbac

  • First Stop Loss: place your SL below the lower border of the GreyBox (for an expected TrendUp) or the upper border (for an expected TrendDown)

  • Trailing Stop:  move your SL just below the lower edge of the Blue Cloud (TrendUp) or the upper edge of the Orange Cloud (TrendDown)

  • Take Profits: in a TrendUp, place your take profits just below the Fibos levels so you don't get pulled out (and above in a downtrend)


#tags manual trading 100% algorithmic trading trend non-repaint no repainting accurate profitable efficient indicator trend following indicator arrow signals multi timeframe indicator scalping swing day trading ranging market indicators



Reviews 9
Irfan
1737
Irfan 2024.09.27 14:06 
 

Very good

tack24ysn
379
tack24ysn 2024.07.31 09:55 
 

Good indicator. I think the grey box is a good idea. I also like that the trend lines drawn by this indicator are very beautiful. The trend decoder screener only has UP and Down, and I thought it would be good if it displayed the state in the gray box.

katototo
1375
katototo 2024.06.26 01:21 
 

This Indicator is very clean looking on your chart and does its job well in showing you what the market is doing and likely to do next and when to get in or exit. Very nice when using multi time frame approach. I had a issue with the indicator and Christophe had it fixed in a day . First class service and attitude and I would highly recommend Trend Decoder

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5 (38)
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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4.67 (12)
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This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Indicators
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Mechanism Trend
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Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Trend Lines PRO
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5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Currency Strength Matrix
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4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
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Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
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Achieve massive returns with a Bitcoin-Bullrun specific EA, robust backtesting and constant support. The concept of BitcoinRIDER is to capture these parabolic moves and capitalize on the volatility and trends that define bull runs. [ Setup Guide | Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After purchase, please send us a private message to get the second setfiles. The strategy behind BitcoinRIDER uses a trend-following momentum strategy by combining concepts of RSI oversold confirmation in a short T
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Irfan
1737
Irfan 2024.09.27 14:06 
 

Very good

tack24ysn
379
tack24ysn 2024.07.31 09:55 
 

Good indicator. I think the grey box is a good idea. I also like that the trend lines drawn by this indicator are very beautiful. The trend decoder screener only has UP and Down, and I thought it would be good if it displayed the state in the gray box.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10563
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.08.02 11:44
Hi Tack24ysn,
I am very grateful for your spontaneous review and your positive feedback^^ And thanks for your suggestion that we will consider thoroughly and implement. Please try out our PowerZONES and BladeSCALPER tools that will increase even further your win rates beyond trend detection. Staying at your disposal, Chris
katototo
1375
katototo 2024.06.26 01:21 
 

This Indicator is very clean looking on your chart and does its job well in showing you what the market is doing and likely to do next and when to get in or exit. Very nice when using multi time frame approach. I had a issue with the indicator and Christophe had it fixed in a day . First class service and attitude and I would highly recommend Trend Decoder

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10563
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.06.26 14:42
Hi John,
Very grateful of this positive review and happy our tools serve you !!
Staying at your disposal and trade safe,
Chris
iWest
94
iWest 2024.06.04 08:21 
 

Индикатор очень хороший и продавец всегда на связи быстро реагирует на обращения. Спасибо за качественный продукт.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10563
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.06.04 16:38
Здравствуйте, Ивест, Большое спасибо за ваш отзыв; он дал нам толчок к дальнейшему совершенствованию. ------------------ Hi Iwest, Thanks so much for your positive review; it's given us a boost to keep improving.
Michael Rabruch
187
Michael Rabruch 2024.05.26 11:47 
 

Amazing product

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10563
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.05.26 19:09
Hi Michael,
Very grateful of this positive review and happy our tools serve you !!
Staying at your disposal and trade safe,
Chris
Claudia Bohorquez
86
Claudia Bohorquez 2024.04.22 14:46 
 

Amazing product. The best trend following system I have used. I have tried it on EURUSD 4H and it works perfectly.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10563
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.04.22 15:12
WOW Claudia,
This is really great to read this beautiful review. Ând thank you for having taken the time to do it ^^
So happy our tool helps ^^ keep trading safe.
At your disposal,
Chris
Daniel
922
Daniel 2024.04.15 21:13 
 

In my opinion the best product on the market. The idea was perfectly implemented, the product was very user-friendly, reliable and beautiful. It leaves nothing to be desired. The author of the product is very helpful and takes care of things quickly and easily. I can highly recommend the Trend Decoder product to everyone. This product should make wrong decisions almost impossible.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10563
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.04.16 17:54
Whaaa Daniel what can I say but a big "Thank You" !!!
This boosts the whole team ^^
I am so happy if our tools that we did first for ourselves can help you; Keep trading safe ^^
Staying at your disposal
Chris
Kelton Carlos Actis
1174
Kelton Carlos Actis 2024.03.22 13:49 
 

Good!

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10563
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.04.16 17:19
Thanks a lot Kelton for your support with this review ^^
Staying at your disposal,
Chris
Tradora
89
Tradora 2024.03.21 07:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10563
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.04.16 17:20
Thanks a lot Tradora for your support with this review ^^ Staying at your disposal and Trade safe Chris
Reply to review