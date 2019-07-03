Ace Supply Demand Zone MT4

3.75

Ace Supply Demand Zone Indicator

The concept of supply demand relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Supply and demand zone can provide the good entry and exit. A zone is easier to trade than a line. The supply demand zone can provide the detailed trading plan and the risk management. Its ability to predict market direction is high. There are two distinctive points about Ace Supply Demand Zone Indicator. Ace Supply Demand Zone indicator was built on the non-repainting and non-lagging principle. If you have a choice, choose non-repainting and non-lagging system always.

Since this is non repainting supply demand zone indicator, you can use the historical supply and demand zone as the horizontal support and resistance. For example, at some point, any supply and demand zone will be penetrated. Once they are penetrated, the indicator automatically achieves these supply and demand zones. The historical zone will be displayed with short box instead of the extended box in your chart. You can always extend the box again by clicking them if you wish. Even after their life ended, they can serve you to draw the great breakout or reversal zone in your chart. With the historical supply and demand zone, you can use them to improve the trading performance on top of the original supply and demand zone strategy. You can consider it as the automatic horizontal support and resistance indicator in this end. Hence, Ace Supply and Demand indicator is highly valuable comparing to any other supply and demand indicator on the internet.


Main Features

  • Multiple timeframe scanning for the important supply demand zone

  • Automatic profit target and stop loss detection for any supply demand zone

  • Daily, Weekly and Monthly Market Profile Analysis to further gauge the mean reversion characteristics of market (Value area and point of control calculation included.)

  • Daily, Weekly, Monthly Pivot Analysis to improve your mean reversion analysis

  • Capability to do multiple time frame analysis on the same chart (Recommended to use no more than two zones per chart)

  • Automatic Retouch detection of each supply demand zone. (Easy to identify which zone is virgin and which are not.)

  • Sound, Email, Push notification is possible when any supply demand zone is touched or detected


Trading Direction

You can perform the typical supply and demand zone trading. For example, you can use Supply and Demand Zone to predict market direction (Drop Base Rally pattern, Rally Base Drop pattern, Rally Base Rally pattern, Drop Base Drop pattern). Secondly, you can also use the supply demand zone as the horizontal support and resistance. On top of that, you can use Market Profile as an additional decision making tool.


About Market Profile

This indicator offers daily, weekly and monthly Market Profile to gauge the odds of the mean reversion for the market. To construct the market profile, the timeframe for chart must be carefully chosen for the proper calculation of Market Profile. Normally it is important to recognize the price movement outside the value area.

    • Daily Market Profile: M5 to H1 timeframe can be used. M30 is recommended.

    • Weekly Market Profile: M30 to H4 timeframe can be used. H1 is recommended.

    • Monthly Market Profile: H1 to D1 timeframe can be used. H4 is recommended.


    Trading Strategy Guide

    The good trading strategy guide for the supply demand trading can be fround from Technical Analysis in Forex and Stock Market (Supply Demand Analysis and Support Resistance, 2021). In addition, you can also use the book: Science Of Support, Resistance, Fibonacci Analysis, Harmonic Pattern, Elliott Wave and X3 Chart Pattern (In Forex and Stock Market Trading, 2021) to find out the explanation for support and resistance as well as other advanced technical anaysis. Please visit the link below for more details about the trading strategy guide with supply demand zone trading.

    Supply Demand Zone Trading Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750386


    Important Note

    This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.

    Reviews 6
    lauro1956
    5822
    lauro1956 2022.08.24 09:56 
     

    The cleanliness and clarity that this indicator provides is greatly appreciated, unlike others that fill your screen without offering any solutions.... The best supply and demand indicator... 5 stars

    cassanonicholas
    152
    cassanonicholas 2021.04.04 10:41 
     

    The best indicator of the market, supply and demand zones are always respected. Since I use this indicator I see profits. If you use the indicator targets for entry, you will make a real sniper entry. I asked the author if it would be possible to create a dashboard that analyzes all pairs, but I was told that the algorithm is already too complicated, too bad I would have liked it.

    fxlord
    49
    fxlord 2025.12.05 20:21 
     

    Pls i'm been told i have 5 activation. Pls delete all the activation as i cannot even see what mt4 number i downloaded on anywhere.

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    fxlord
    49
    fxlord 2025.12.05 20:21 
     

    Pls i'm been told i have 5 activation. Pls delete all the activation as i cannot even see what mt4 number i downloaded on anywhere.

    Young Ho Seo
    99910
    Reply from developer Young Ho Seo 2025.12.06 23:11
    Hello, Seller do not have an access to buyer's license information like number of activation , etc. Unfortunately all the activation issues are dealt by mql5.com staff. Unfortunately seller is not mql5.com. We are just like you.
    Shaakgomo Johannes Shai
    175
    Shaakgomo Johannes Shai 2023.05.18 10:47 
     

    i rented this indicator is not selfudate all the time and it will refresh after you have selfrefresh the chart. It supposed to refresh its self after the zone has been hit. Please check the bug on the indicator.

    Young Ho Seo
    99910
    Reply from developer Young Ho Seo 2023.05.18 13:26
    Please do not use the indicator with template or any presetting. Template can mess up the functionality of the real time indicator. Simply attach the indicator manually to the fresh chart.
    lauro1956
    5822
    lauro1956 2022.08.24 09:56 
     

    The cleanliness and clarity that this indicator provides is greatly appreciated, unlike others that fill your screen without offering any solutions.... The best supply and demand indicator... 5 stars

    gumie74
    25
    gumie74 2021.06.07 12:29 
     

    hi Ace Supply Demand Zone MT4 Indicator has been rented for a month and not work :C

    Young Ho Seo
    99910
    Reply from developer Young Ho Seo 2021.06.07 12:58
    Follow instruction steps here. https://algotrading-investment.com/install-mt4mt5-products-purchased-mql5-com/ If you have any further problem regards to your license, then contact service desk on mql5.com
    turky7713
    466
    turky7713 2021.05.13 00:55 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    cassanonicholas
    152
    cassanonicholas 2021.04.04 10:41 
     

    The best indicator of the market, supply and demand zones are always respected. Since I use this indicator I see profits. If you use the indicator targets for entry, you will make a real sniper entry. I asked the author if it would be possible to create a dashboard that analyzes all pairs, but I was told that the algorithm is already too complicated, too bad I would have liked it.

    Reply to review