SMC Larry Williams Structure PRO MT4

SMC Larry Williams Structure PRO

I am pleased to present an advanced market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 4, built on Larry Williams' hierarchical swing method.

Unlike the standard version, PRO is not limited to a single sequence of local highs and lows. The indicator builds three interconnected levels of market structure, processes inside and outside bars, identifies Breakout, Break of Structure, Change of Character and Reversal events, and provides confirmed data to Expert Advisors through iCustom.

More than a conventional ZigZag.

The indicator separates retrospective chart geometry from confirmed events that were actually available to a trader at a particular moment in time.

Three levels of market structure

The following pivot hierarchy is built automatically:

  • STH / STL — Short-Term High / Low
    Short-term structural highs and lows.
  • ITH / ITL — Intermediate-Term High / Low
    Intermediate pivots formed from a confirmed sequence of short-term points.
  • LTH / LTL — Long-Term High / Low
    Higher-level structural points highlighting the most significant parts of a price movement.

Each higher level is derived from the confirmed structure of the previous level. This allows price to be viewed as a nested system of short-, intermediate- and long-term movements, rather than as one undifferentiated broken line.

PRO versus the standard version

Standard version PRO version
Basic visual swing marking Complete ST / IT / LT hierarchy
One main sequence of swing lines Ordered Larry Williams path plus additional valid short-term points
Basic structural notifications Confirmed pivots, Breakout, BoS, ChoCH and Reversal by structural rank
Mainly intended for visual use Visual analysis, research and EA integration through iCustom
Basic inside-bar processing Inside-bar filtering and dedicated outside-bar chronology analysis
Retrospective chart marking Separate retrospective geometry and causally confirmed events

Inside-bar processing

An inside bar remains within the range of the preceding bar and often does not create an independent structural expansion.

When filtering is enabled, inside bars are excluded from the structural-neighbor sequence. Comparisons are then made with the nearest valid structural bars rather than with an arbitrary fixed radius.

This reduces intermediate noise while preserving the sequence of meaningful structural pivots.

Outside-bar processing

A special case occurs when one bar updates both the high and the low of the preceding range. Data from one timeframe alone may not reveal which event occurred first:

  1. the High was reached before the Low;
  2. the Low was reached before the High.

The indicator attempts to determine the actual order using available lower-timeframe history.

If the chronology cannot be confirmed, it does not invent an order. The area may be marked as OUT?, while dependent confirmed events are temporarily withheld.

Important

Outside-bar reconstruction depends on the availability and quality of lower-timeframe history in the terminal.

Ordered swing path and the current movement

The main line is built only from valid Larry Williams structural points.

When several pivots of the same direction appear consecutively, the most outward point is retained for the connected path. Other valid short-term pivots can still be displayed separately and are not removed from the analytical model.

The latest unfinished movement is extended visually to the current outward price extreme. This open endpoint is not treated as a confirmed pivot and does not generate confirmed H/L, IT/LT, BoS, ChoCH or Reversal events.

The user can independently control:

  • the main structure line;
  • short-, intermediate- and long-term pivot labels;
  • additional valid short-term points outside the main line;
  • unresolved outside-bar marks;
  • completed swing sizes;
  • average and median swing statistics.

Breakout, BoS, ChoCH and Reversal

Structural events are calculated separately for short-, intermediate- and long-term structure.

  1. Breakout — a candle closes beyond the latest confirmed structural level.
  2. BoS — Break of Structure — a break in the direction of the current confirmed structure.
  3. ChoCH — Change of Character — the first confirmed break against the current structural direction.
  4. Reversal — a confirmed change in the pivot sequence. Reversal is calculated separately and does not replace ChoCH.

A break is determined by the candle close, not merely by a wick touching or crossing the level.

Retrospective and confirmed data

Two types of information must be distinguished:

  • Retrospective geometry places a pivot on the candle that was later recognized as a structural extreme.
  • Confirmed events are published only after the required right-side structural neighbor appears or after the candle confirming a break has closed.

The historical location of a pivot and the time when that pivot became known are different values.

PRO preserves this distinction in the data provided to external programs. This makes it suitable for research and automated systems where hidden use of future information must be avoided.

MT4 iCustom interface

The MT4 version uses one selected eight-buffer profile per indicator instance. The complete program interface is divided into 14 selectable profiles.

  • Profile 0 — retrospective visual geometry;
  • Profiles 1–6 — confirmed STH, STL, ITH, ITL, LTH and LTL events;
  • Profiles 7–12 — structure breaks and reversals for ST, IT and LT ranks;
  • Profile 13 — status and metadata.

Each causal profile includes its own event data, output status, uncertainty frontier and deterministic snapshot signature. Status from one profile should not be used to validate data from another profile unless their snapshot signatures match.

Output Snapshot Status 1 = Final 2 = Lower-timeframe history is pending 3 = Outside-bar order is unresolved 4 = Tester model is unsupported 5 = Previous valid snapshot retained after build failure 6 = Tester chronology explicitly trusted 7 = No valid snapshot exists after build failure

The complete profile and buffer map can be supplied separately for developers.

Swing sizes and statistics

The indicator can display the size of completed movements in broker points.

It can also calculate:

  • the average size of the latest completed swings;
  • the median size of the latest completed swings;
  • statistics over a user-defined number of movements.

The current unfinished swing is not included in the average or median.

Alert system

The master alert switch is disabled by default. After enabling it, the user can independently select structural ranks for:

  • confirmed pivots;
  • Break of Structure;
  • Change of Character;
  • pivot-sequence reversals;
  • other structure breaks;
  • late confirmations produced after lower-timeframe history becomes available.

Supported delivery channels:

  1. terminal popup;
  2. mobile push notification;
  3. sound notification;
  4. email.

Important

An alert means that an event has been formed according to the selected market-structure rules. It is not an independent recommendation to open or close a position.

Settings

Section Purpose
Chart & Structure History depth, confirmed-candle mode, inside bars, equal High/Low handling and outside-bar analysis.
Display Main line, pivot labels, visible structural ranks, additional points and unresolved outside bars.
Swing Information Completed swing sizes, number of labels, average and median statistics.
Alerts Confirmed pivots, BoS, ChoCH, reversals and other structure breaks by rank.
Notification Delivery Popup, push, sound and email.
Colors & Labels Line appearance, pivot colors, fonts, label sizes and long-term label fill.
Advanced Calculation history and price tolerances.

Typical uses

  • objective marking of short-, intermediate- and long-term structure;
  • identification of confirmed changes in market direction;
  • analysis of Breakout, BoS, ChoCH and Reversal events;
  • preparation of a structural basis for liquidity, order-block, supply and demand analysis;
  • comparison of impulse and correction amplitudes;
  • development of Expert Advisors and analytical systems through iCustom;
  • research without mixing retrospective and causally available data.

The classical Larry Williams swing hierarchy is combined with modern Smart Money market-structure analysis.

The indicator does not attempt to replace a trading system. Its purpose is to provide a strict, configurable and machine-readable structural foundation for further market analysis.

Compatibility

This PRO version is designed for MetaTrader 4.

Version for MT5

Standard version for MetaTrader 4

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Daniel Stein
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Indicators
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Lachezar Krastev
Indicators
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Lee Samson
4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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Issam Kassas
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
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Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Break and Retest
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (20)
Indicators
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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