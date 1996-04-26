SMC Larry Williams Structure PRO MT4

SMC Larry Williams Structure PRO

I am pleased to present an advanced market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 4, built on Larry Williams' hierarchical swing method.

Unlike the standard version, PRO is not limited to a single sequence of local highs and lows. The indicator builds three interconnected levels of market structure, processes inside and outside bars, identifies Breakout, Break of Structure, Change of Character and Reversal events, and provides confirmed data to Expert Advisors through iCustom.

More than a conventional ZigZag. The indicator separates retrospective chart geometry from confirmed events that were actually available to a trader at a particular moment in time.

Three levels of market structure

The following pivot hierarchy is built automatically:

STH / STL — Short-Term High / Low

Short-term structural highs and lows.

Short-term structural highs and lows. ITH / ITL — Intermediate-Term High / Low

Intermediate pivots formed from a confirmed sequence of short-term points.

Intermediate pivots formed from a confirmed sequence of short-term points. LTH / LTL — Long-Term High / Low

Higher-level structural points highlighting the most significant parts of a price movement.

Each higher level is derived from the confirmed structure of the previous level. This allows price to be viewed as a nested system of short-, intermediate- and long-term movements, rather than as one undifferentiated broken line.

PRO versus the standard version

Standard version PRO version Basic visual swing marking Complete ST / IT / LT hierarchy One main sequence of swing lines Ordered Larry Williams path plus additional valid short-term points Basic structural notifications Confirmed pivots, Breakout, BoS, ChoCH and Reversal by structural rank Mainly intended for visual use Visual analysis, research and EA integration through iCustom Basic inside-bar processing Inside-bar filtering and dedicated outside-bar chronology analysis Retrospective chart marking Separate retrospective geometry and causally confirmed events

Inside-bar processing

An inside bar remains within the range of the preceding bar and often does not create an independent structural expansion.

When filtering is enabled, inside bars are excluded from the structural-neighbor sequence. Comparisons are then made with the nearest valid structural bars rather than with an arbitrary fixed radius.

This reduces intermediate noise while preserving the sequence of meaningful structural pivots.

Outside-bar processing

A special case occurs when one bar updates both the high and the low of the preceding range. Data from one timeframe alone may not reveal which event occurred first:

the High was reached before the Low; the Low was reached before the High.

The indicator attempts to determine the actual order using available lower-timeframe history.

If the chronology cannot be confirmed, it does not invent an order. The area may be marked as OUT?, while dependent confirmed events are temporarily withheld.

Important Outside-bar reconstruction depends on the availability and quality of lower-timeframe history in the terminal.

Ordered swing path and the current movement

The main line is built only from valid Larry Williams structural points.

When several pivots of the same direction appear consecutively, the most outward point is retained for the connected path. Other valid short-term pivots can still be displayed separately and are not removed from the analytical model.

The latest unfinished movement is extended visually to the current outward price extreme. This open endpoint is not treated as a confirmed pivot and does not generate confirmed H/L, IT/LT, BoS, ChoCH or Reversal events.

The user can independently control:

the main structure line;

short-, intermediate- and long-term pivot labels;

additional valid short-term points outside the main line;

unresolved outside-bar marks;

completed swing sizes;

average and median swing statistics.

Breakout, BoS, ChoCH and Reversal

Structural events are calculated separately for short-, intermediate- and long-term structure.

Breakout — a candle closes beyond the latest confirmed structural level. BoS — Break of Structure — a break in the direction of the current confirmed structure. ChoCH — Change of Character — the first confirmed break against the current structural direction. Reversal — a confirmed change in the pivot sequence. Reversal is calculated separately and does not replace ChoCH.

A break is determined by the candle close, not merely by a wick touching or crossing the level.

Retrospective and confirmed data

Two types of information must be distinguished:

Retrospective geometry places a pivot on the candle that was later recognized as a structural extreme.

places a pivot on the candle that was later recognized as a structural extreme. Confirmed events are published only after the required right-side structural neighbor appears or after the candle confirming a break has closed.

The historical location of a pivot and the time when that pivot became known are different values.

PRO preserves this distinction in the data provided to external programs. This makes it suitable for research and automated systems where hidden use of future information must be avoided.

MT4 iCustom interface

The MT4 version uses one selected eight-buffer profile per indicator instance. The complete program interface is divided into 14 selectable profiles.

Profile 0 — retrospective visual geometry;

— retrospective visual geometry; Profiles 1–6 — confirmed STH, STL, ITH, ITL, LTH and LTL events;

— confirmed STH, STL, ITH, ITL, LTH and LTL events; Profiles 7–12 — structure breaks and reversals for ST, IT and LT ranks;

— structure breaks and reversals for ST, IT and LT ranks; Profile 13 — status and metadata.

Each causal profile includes its own event data, output status, uncertainty frontier and deterministic snapshot signature. Status from one profile should not be used to validate data from another profile unless their snapshot signatures match.

Output Snapshot Status 1 = Final 2 = Lower-timeframe history is pending 3 = Outside-bar order is unresolved 4 = Tester model is unsupported 5 = Previous valid snapshot retained after build failure 6 = Tester chronology explicitly trusted 7 = No valid snapshot exists after build failure

The complete profile and buffer map can be supplied separately for developers.

Swing sizes and statistics

The indicator can display the size of completed movements in broker points.

It can also calculate:

the average size of the latest completed swings;

the median size of the latest completed swings;

statistics over a user-defined number of movements.

The current unfinished swing is not included in the average or median.

Alert system

The master alert switch is disabled by default. After enabling it, the user can independently select structural ranks for:

confirmed pivots;

Break of Structure;

Change of Character;

pivot-sequence reversals;

other structure breaks;

late confirmations produced after lower-timeframe history becomes available.

Supported delivery channels:

terminal popup; mobile push notification; sound notification; email.

Important An alert means that an event has been formed according to the selected market-structure rules. It is not an independent recommendation to open or close a position.

Settings

Section Purpose Chart & Structure History depth, confirmed-candle mode, inside bars, equal High/Low handling and outside-bar analysis. Display Main line, pivot labels, visible structural ranks, additional points and unresolved outside bars. Swing Information Completed swing sizes, number of labels, average and median statistics. Alerts Confirmed pivots, BoS, ChoCH, reversals and other structure breaks by rank. Notification Delivery Popup, push, sound and email. Colors & Labels Line appearance, pivot colors, fonts, label sizes and long-term label fill. Advanced Calculation history and price tolerances.

Typical uses

objective marking of short-, intermediate- and long-term structure;

identification of confirmed changes in market direction;

analysis of Breakout, BoS, ChoCH and Reversal events;

preparation of a structural basis for liquidity, order-block, supply and demand analysis;

comparison of impulse and correction amplitudes;

development of Expert Advisors and analytical systems through iCustom;

research without mixing retrospective and causally available data.

The classical Larry Williams swing hierarchy is combined with modern Smart Money market-structure analysis. The indicator does not attempt to replace a trading system. Its purpose is to provide a strict, configurable and machine-readable structural foundation for further market analysis.

Compatibility

This PRO version is designed for MetaTrader 4.

Standard version for MetaTrader 4

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