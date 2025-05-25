Footprint Hunter


🎯 Footprint Hunter – Your Effort vs. Result Radar on MT4

📊 Footprint Hunter is the ultimate indicator for traders who want to see the real game behind prices on MetaTrader 4 It clearly and intuitively shows the aggressive buy and sell volume based on the POC (Point of Control), giving you the ability to visualize market effort and the actual result on each candle.

⚖️ Why does this matter?
Not all volume moves the price! Tape Hunter highlights whether the effort (aggressive volume) is effectively moving the price, helping to identify:

  • Where true aggressions and traps are located

  • If the market is being absorbed or pushed

  • The alignment between dominant volume and price direction

🔥 With Tape Hunter, you gain a professional tape reading view to make much more precise entry and exit decisions.

🔗 Related Indicators – Enhance Your Flow Reading

To further expand your view and trade with maximum efficiency, combine Footprint Hunter with these powerful indicators:

🔍 Big Player Range
Map institutional activity zones with projections and a high probability of pullbacks. Combine with Footprint Hunter to validate aggressions in areas where big players strongly operate.

⚖️ Imbalance DOM Pro
Read imbalances in the order book (DOM) and anticipate hidden price pressures. Use together with Footprint Hunter to reinforce your analysis with book data.

🕒 Times and Sales Pro
Visualize aggressive orders in real-time to understand the market’s true intent. Ideal to complement Footprint Hunter with pure flow confirmation.

🔁 SwingVolumePro
Analyze volume by swing to validate breakouts and reversals. Use with Footprint Hunter to ensure entries with greater conviction and safety.

📡 VolaMetrics VSA
Advanced Volume Spread Analysis to understand the institutional behavior behind price and volume. Footprint Hunter + VolaMetrics = complete and deep market reading.

🧲 Build Your Professional Technical Analysis Ecosystem

Combine these indicators to create a robust, integrated system of flow, volume, and big player behavior analysis. Master tape reading, understand effort versus result, and gain a decisive edge in your MT4 trades!



