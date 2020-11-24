Pytrader mt4 Python

5

Documentation for connecting Metatrader 4 with Python with a simple drag and drop EA. 
A full end-to-end solution ,fully tested ,fast and efficient!

The Pytrader ecosystem consists of a python script and a MT4 EA. ( MT5 version)
Further for the licensing an indicator is used. 
The communication between the python script and the EA is based on sockets.
EA is the  Server and the python script the  Client
It is always query(function / python script) and output(data / server).
The EA does not need to run on same computer as the python script is running on. 
On our Github link you will find the python script, the EA’s, full documentation, and a Pytrader example script showing how to call the functions.
For questions we have also a discord channel
In demo (without licensing indicator) also full functionality, but for a limited number of instruments 
(EURUSD, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, GBPNZD and USDCAD).

Download the EA =>  HERE


Demo supports:  EURUSD, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, GBPNZD and USDCAD

Python MT4 EA socket connector

Easier more than ever before! Connecting Metatrader4 with Python strategies with this simple drag and drop EA has never been so easy! 
A full & fast solution tested with real trading. 
Amazing capabilities like download bar data & creating a live feed for your strategies with 1 line of code. Enjoy.

Drag & Drop Python Connector for MT4

Growing list of features:

  • Python login to Metatrader4 Terminal
  • Python Connection keep alive function
  • Get MT4 Account Info→ Python client
  • Python Client Open New Orders → MT4 (Verify the sending, and verifying the receiving the order ,in MetaTrader4)
  • Python Client can Change(take profit,stop loss) /Cancel/Open Orders → MT4
  • Python Close/Partly Close Positions → MT4
  • MT4 Execution info→ Python client
  • MT4 → Python Get all Open orders & Positions
  • MT4 → Python Get static account information
  • MT4 → Python Get dynamic account info like [balance, equity, margin, free margins]
  • MT4 → Python Get instrument information [pip value, max lot, tick size, tick value]
  • MT4 → Python Get last tick data [date, bid, ask, vol ]
  • MT4 → Python Get bar data [date, open, low, high, close, vol]
  • MT4 → Python Get last X ticks array[date, bid, ask, last,vol]
  • MT4 → Python Get last X bars array[date, open, low, high, close, vol]
  • MT4 → Python Get indicator data from MT4 to your script - coming soon!


    Python Strategy example 

MT4 Python Installation Flow 

Download the EA from here


MT5 version is here


Reviews 5
IUYBRUIYFIWEUFNV
24
IUYBRUIYFIWEUFNV 2023.10.04 12:39 
 

I've bought this EA last week after the support of the developer the EA work perfectly very very easy and perform the main function request information data, open trade close trades very fast and efficiently , final it is very good tool

arayz
19
arayz 2023.10.01 16:51 
 

MT4 on the market can not be opened, can not be installed.

Jacopo Losi
53
Jacopo Losi 2021.03.01 11:11 
 

I've bought this indicator to perform statistical analysis on my accounts and I'm really satisfied. The process of setting up is pretty straight forward, the integration in python projects is really smooth. The user manual gives you plenty of examples to build your program and if it is not enough, support is outstandingly professional. 5 stars are well deserved, kudos to the creators!

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Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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ProFactor MT5
Offpista LTD
Indicators
ProFactor is an indicator generating signals based price on the famous profit factor formula. The calculation  is simply defined as gross  GREEN BARS  divided by gross RED BARS. That's it in a nutshell, but sometimes the simplest things hold the most value. So let's imagine your trading system's gross  profit  for the past year was $40,000 and your gross losses were $20,000. Your  Profit Factor  would be 2. The ProFactor calculation works on the price of the asset instead of the strategy outco
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PyTrader MT5
Offpista LTD
4 (1)
Indicators
Documentation for connecting Metatrader 5 with Python with a simple drag and drop EA.   A full end-to-end solution ,fully tested ,fast and efficient! The   Pytrader   ecosystem consists of a python script and a MT5 or MT4 version EA.   Further for the licensing an indicator is used.   The communication between the python script and the EA is based on sockets. EA is the   Server   and the python script the   Client .   It is always query(function / python script) and output(data / server). T
PyNinjaTrader
Offpista LTD
Indicators
Python Ninja  - Drag & Drop Python API Connector for NinjaTrader 8 PyNinjaTrader seamlessly connects your Python scripts with NinjaTrader 8 using a simple drag-and-drop strategy. This fully tested, fast, and efficient solution utilizes websockets for communication, with the strategy acting as the server and the Python script as the client. Features: - Python login to NinjaTrader 8 Terminal - Keep-alive function for continuous connection - Retrieve NinjaTrader 8 account info to Python client -
JsTrader MT5
Offpista LTD
Indicators
JsTrader: Connect MetaTrader 5 with JavaScript JsTrader provides an easy, drag-and-drop solution to connect your JavaScript strategies with MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Using a socket-based communication, your JavaScript script (client) interacts with the MT5 EA (server). It’s tested for real-time trading, enabling fast and efficient integration without the need for both to run on the same computer. Full documentation, including the JavaScript script, EA files, and examples, is available on our GitHub.
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IUYBRUIYFIWEUFNV
24
IUYBRUIYFIWEUFNV 2023.10.04 12:39 
 

I've bought this EA last week after the support of the developer the EA work perfectly very very easy and perform the main function request information data, open trade close trades very fast and efficiently , final it is very good tool

arayz
19
arayz 2023.10.01 16:51 
 

MT4 on the market can not be opened, can not be installed.

kofuer
105
kofuer 2023.02.03 01:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Per Lars Erik Billengren
123
Per Lars Erik Billengren 2021.03.26 22:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jacopo Losi
53
Jacopo Losi 2021.03.01 11:11 
 

I've bought this indicator to perform statistical analysis on my accounts and I'm really satisfied. The process of setting up is pretty straight forward, the integration in python projects is really smooth. The user manual gives you plenty of examples to build your program and if it is not enough, support is outstandingly professional. 5 stars are well deserved, kudos to the creators!

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