UPD1 Volume Pixel

The indicator finds the low, high, extreme volume based on the specified coefficients and paints them in the specified colors. This replaces the standard volume drawing function in the metatrader terminal. Bars can also be painted in the color of the volume.

On bars with extreme volume, the maximum horizontal volume (cluster/POC) is determined. Depending on its location (pushing, neutral, stopping), the cluster also has its own color. If the cluster is in the shadow, and the bar has an extreme volume, then we get an arrow to turn.

You can enable alert in the settings. Additionally, the indicator has an option that displays clusters in shadows.





Input parameters.

(some related to color and visual settings are skipped).





Main Settings.

Bars Count – the number of history bars on which the indicator will work.

Data Source - the choice of the timeframe of quotations.

If you think that you see the history in the past stripped down and not complete, then download more M1 quotes for the instrument under study.

Vertical Step - affects density and vertical accuracy.

Calc Bars - average number of bars for volume calculation.

Low Volume Factor - the coefficient below which we fix the minimum volume. If not needed, set the value to 0.

High Volume Factor - the coefficient above which we fix a high volume.

Extreme Volume Factor (+POC) - the coefficient above which we fix the extreme volume. It is on such candles that the default POC is located. If you want, set the value equal to High Volume so that there are more POC on significant bars.





Color Bars Settings.

Show High Volume Candle – show/color candles with high volume, including Extreme. Disabled by default.

Show Low Volume Candle - show/color candles with a minimum volume. Enabled by default.

Width Color Volume Candle (-1 auto) - the thickness of the color histogram. By default, the thickness is selected automatically.

If you use a bar chart, then set the thickness to 1.





Vertical Volume Settings.

Vertical Histo Volume – show vertical volume, you can turn it on and off. By default, it automatically replaces the terminal volume. Drawn by buffers.

Width Histo (-1 auto) - the thickness of a regular histogram.

Width Color Histo (-1 auto) - the thickness of the color histogram. By default, the thickness is selected automatically, equal to the thickness of the candle.

Histo Height % - how much space on the chart takes up vertically from the bottom. The maximum height is taken from the highest volume on the selected Bars Count. By default, it corresponds to the height of the terminal volume.





Simple Cluster / POC Settings.

Show Simple POC: