UPD1 Volume Pixel

5

The indicator finds the low, high, extreme volume based on the specified coefficients and paints them in the specified colors. This replaces the standard volume drawing function in the metatrader terminal. Bars can also be painted in the color of the volume.

On bars with extreme volume, the maximum horizontal volume (cluster/POC) is determined. Depending on its location (pushing, neutral, stopping), the cluster also has its own color. If the cluster is in the shadow, and the bar has an extreme volume, then we get an arrow to turn.

You can enable alert in the settings. Additionally, the indicator has an option that displays clusters in shadows.


Input parameters.

(some related to color and visual settings are skipped).


Main Settings.

Bars Count – the number of history bars on which the indicator will work.

Data Source - the choice of the timeframe of quotations.

If you think that you see the history in the past stripped down and not complete, then download more M1 quotes for the instrument under study.

Vertical Step - affects density and vertical accuracy.

Calc Bars - average number of bars for volume calculation.

Low Volume Factor - the coefficient below which we fix the minimum volume. If not needed, set the value to 0.

High Volume Factor - the coefficient above which we fix a high volume.

Extreme Volume Factor (+POC) - the coefficient above which we fix the extreme volume. It is on such candles that the default POC is located. If you want, set the value equal to High Volume so that there are more POC on significant bars.


Color Bars Settings.

Show High Volume Candle – show/color candles with high volume, including Extreme. Disabled by default.

Show Low Volume Candle - show/color candles with a minimum volume. Enabled by default.

Width Color Volume Candle (-1 auto) - the thickness of the color histogram. By default, the thickness is selected automatically.

If you use a bar chart, then set the thickness to 1.


Vertical Volume Settings.

Vertical Histo Volume – show vertical volume, you can turn it on and off. By default, it automatically replaces the terminal volume. Drawn by buffers.

Width Histo (-1 auto) - the thickness of a regular histogram.

Width Color Histo (-1 auto) - the thickness of the color histogram. By default, the thickness is selected automatically, equal to the thickness of the candle.

Histo Height % - how much space on the chart takes up vertically from the bottom. The maximum height is taken from the highest volume on the selected Bars Count. By default, it corresponds to the height of the terminal volume.


Simple Cluster / POC Settings.

Show Simple POC:

Shadows - display a simple cluster/POC in all shadows.

All Bars - display a simple cluster/POC on all bars.

Off.


Cluster / POC on Extreme Volume Bars.

Show POC On Extreme Volume – show POC (maximum horizontal volume) on bars with extreme volume. Enabled.

Length POC in Bars - POC length in bars.

Extend Line Multiplier - continuation of the POC line, multiplier. The line is extended by the same number of bars.


Polus Settings.

Show Polus Line – display the poles on the graph.


POC / Cluster in Shadows (Arrows) Settings.

Show Arrows:

POC in Shadows - display the cluster in the tail (shadow).

POC in Shadows + RSI - display the cluster in the tail filtered by the RSI oscillator.

RSI Period - oscillator period.

RSI Level - the level of the oscillator. Indent from the edge.

For example, the value is 30. These are levels 30 (0+30) and 70 (100-30).

Cluster Shadow Min % - minimum indentation from the candle body to the edge of the shadow. The higher the value, the closer the cluster is to the far edge of the shadow. The whole shadow is from 0 to 100%.


Alert Settings.

Alert - enable / disable notification settings:

Arrows - enable alert on cluster arrows at the tail of the bar with extreme volume.

Variants of Volume.

Alert Work Time - specify the time period when the alert will be active.

Alert Pop Up - enable / disable alert popup.

Alert Push - enable / disable notification to phone.

Alert E-mail - enable / disable email notification.

Alert Sound - enable / disable sound notification.

Alert Sound Name - select sound alert file.


Reviews 3
nxasokan
856
nxasokan 2023.10.29 19:31 
 

I am addicted to all UPD1 software published by Vitaliy. Currently I use the following softwares from him: Volume Box, Volume Pixel, Profile levels, Semaphore 123 Dashboard and Impulse level. All of them are top notch programs, well-designed, aesthetically pleasing to the eye, do not clutter the chart and work as advertised. His blogs where he explains how to trade using his software are simply superb. I realize that he is not only an astute programmer but also an experienced trader. He is prompt to respond to my questions when asked. The prices of his products are very reasonable. I do not know what more one could ask for?

Saishala
72
Saishala 2023.06.20 22:41 
 

Hello, Mr Vitally Kuznetsov. Is just to comment on one thing. This indicator is amazing! I have purchased the Profile 3 (UPD1 Profile Levels for MT4 and the Volume Pixel (you can verify that) and I just can say I'm really happy with both of them. And the easy everything is now to me.

All the other stuff I have acquired to check the volume inside the candle (VSA with limitations in MT4 given the tick volume and not the real volume.....) is obsolete now. I just use Pixel! But I want to ask for something here.....

Please release one MT5 version of that indicator and I will purchase it asap (I need it badly...).

I just need Profile 3 and Volume pixel MT5 to finally try to send MT4 to one well-earned retirement.

I will buy anyway the Profile 3 MT5 but Pixel is necessary there too (emergency level).

Thanks for all the indicators (including the free volume tf POC and volume cluster !!!! And if is possible release MT5 versions of them too p l e a s e...)

JACK_LE_CHAT
360
JACK_LE_CHAT 2023.05.26 03:29 
 

Simply a must-have indicator for those whose strategies include Volume. It is well designed, complete, and accurate. Once the settings tuned to one's liking, it's a great support to many trading styles. Only caveat is that it's more suitable to experienced traders than to newbies since a lot depends on the accurate tuning of the multiple features to have them well balanced and thus the indicator producing value. Also, its reading on the charts might be a bit tricky to those not quite familiar with the underlying concept. Whatever, a quality indicator supported by its author, who is extremely reactive and always willing to assist when it comes to answer questions regarding proper installation and operating of the tool. MF

Recommended products
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Visual Volatility Clustering mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Visual Volatility Clustering indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configured fo
Simply The Best Pro
Szymon Palczynski
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays the histogram and arrows on chart. When Simple The Best Pro are placed on a chart, they identify the trend.  The color of may be blue or red. The blue color stands for upside moves and the red color stands for downside trends. The indicator offers to set Stop Loss (SL) and  Take Profit (TP)  setting. The default value is ATR. Indicator has automatic optimization. The STB is a unique indicator that shows the tendency (button Bars) of a particular signals. The STB tells us
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features: Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time. Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume levels. Smart Vo
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
A technical indicator that calculates its readings on trading volumes. In the form of a histogram, it shows the accumulation of the strength of the movement of the trading instrument. It has independent calculation systems for bullish and bearish directions. Works on any trading instruments and time frames. Can complement any trading system. The indicator does not redraw its values, the signals appear on the current candle. It is easy to use and does not load the chart, does not require addition
MarketProfile EForex
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Market Profile Shows where the price has spent more time, highlighting important levels that can be used in trading. It is a powerful tool which is designed to take the fundamental components which comprise every market; price/volume/time, and visually display their relationship in real-time as the market develops for a pre-determined time period. Very powerful tool!
Harmonic Pattern Dashboard
Mihails Babuskins
4.2 (5)
Indicators
harmonic patterns   Harmonic patterns can be used to spot new trading opportunities and pricing trends – but only if you know exactly what you are looking for. Harmonic patterns are formed by combining geometric shapes and Fibonacci levels. As a result, Fibonacci levels are the key concept of these patterns. Identifying harmonic patterns requires more practice than other market classical patterns. But by learning these patterns, you can recognize the future trend of the price chart. These patter
VolumeProfile
Robert Hess
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Descption: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). So you can locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage about other market participants. Features: Customizable Volume Profile / Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points Works on all timeframes Also available for MT5 ( https://www.mql5.com/en/mark
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Professional Copy Trading System MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Utilities
MT4 Professional Copy Trading System MT4 Professional Copy Trading System is a reliable multi-account trade copier for fund managers, signal providers, and professional traders. It enables real-time synchronization of trades between master and receiver accounts with precise risk control, flexible lot allocation, and advanced protection features. Designed for institutional precision, it offers fast, consistent, and secure execution across multiple brokers. Overview The MT4 Professional Copy Trad
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
VR Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
5 (3)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
GND Tail Candle
Nguyen Dang Giang
Indicators
A tall upper shadow occurs when the price moves during the period, but goes back down, which is a bearish signal. A tall lower shadow forms when bears push the price down, but bulls pull it back up, which leaves a long line or shadow. This is considered a bullish signal. Some technical analysts believe a tall or long shadow means the stock will turn or reverse. Some believe a short or lower shadow means a price rise is coming. In other words, a tall upper shadow means a downturn is coming, while
Magneto Volume Trigger
Vladimir Blednov
Indicators
The Magneto Volume Trigger indicator is designed for determining the volume confirmed by the candlestick pattern and predicting the trend tendency. Indicator setup and use The calculation of values is affected by two parameters - Period and Gate . The lower the value of Gate , the higher the sensitivity of the indicator. Period allows making a sample of data for the specified number of candles. The lower the value of Period , the more the indicator is adapted to the current market conditions. I
VWAP Indicator by PipTick MT4
Michal Jurnik
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The   VWAP indicator   is our version of the popular Volume-Weighted Average Price indicator. The VWAP is the ratio between the value traded (price multiplied by the number of volume traded) and the total volume traded over a specific time period. As a result, it measures the average price of the instrument much better than the simple moving average. Although there are many ways to use the VWAP, most investors use it to calculate the daily average.  The indicator works in five modes: Moving  -
Moving VVC mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The   Visual Volatility Clustering   indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configure
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Monster Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.59 (29)
Indicators
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and several other patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced
ABCD Harmonic Pattern
Davoud Moghaddam
Indicators
All Symbols   AND  All Time frames Scan                                                                                                                 Document Introduction   The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportu
Market Profile TPO MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
The   MarketProfileTPO   indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to bring the   Market Profile concept, based on Time Price Opportunity (TPO) analysis , directly onto your main chart window. This indicator calculates and displays the price distribution over a specified period, highlighting key areas of market activity and concentration. It is particularly optimized for   high-volatility instruments   like   NAS100, US30, and XAUUSD   when used on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe, offer
Volume Weighted ATR MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The   Volume Weighted ATR indicator   is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. Th
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
Mobile Lotsize Pro
Joe Treacher
Utilities
Mobile LotSize Trade on the go with confidence Have you ever spotted the perfect trade opportunity on your phone, only to enter with the wrong lot size and end up risking more than you intended? With Mobile LotSize , that’s no longer a problem. Leave this EA running on your trading platform, and it will automatically monitor your pending orders set at 0.01 lots. If you’ve placed a stop loss or take profit from your phone, Mobile LotSize will calculate and adjust the trade size to match your ris
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Utilities
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
TBP All in One
Dmitry Fedoseev
5 (2)
Indicators
All patterns from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski in one indicator. It draws an up or down arrow whenever a pattern is identified. Patterns are selected in the drop-down list of the Pattern variable (located at the beginning of the properties window). The indicator has numerous external parameters, some of them apply to all patterns, while others are selective. To see more information on the parameters used for the selected pattern, enable the ShowHelp variable (located at
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
More from author
UPD1 Volume BOX
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.93 (15)
Indicators
The indicator displays the horizontal volume profile in the specified area (BOX) and the maximum volume (POC). Product Features. 1. You can use ticks or just price. 2. Adaptive grid spacing (M1-MN). 3. Adaptive high volume (median) search step depending on box size. 4. Automatic chameleon color for box lines and buttons. 5. Multiple boxes, easy to create and delete. 6. 70% volume area (enable in settings). 7. There is an alert for touching the maximum horizontal volume line (POC). 8. VWAP. 9. C
UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
UPD1 Volume Cluster
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.82 (17)
Indicators
The algorithm finds the zones of reduced volatility based on the UPD1 Trend Direction Indicator and builds the maximum horizontal volume based on the UPD1 Volume Box Indicator . As a rule, a strong trend movement occurs when exiting accumulation. If the price has left the accumulation, then it can test its maximum horizontal volume (POC). Smart alerts are available in the settings. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count – the number of history bars on which the indicator will work. Timef
FREE
UPD1 Trend Direction
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.63 (8)
Indicators
This indicator is used to display the places of the flat and trend. The construction is based on an oscillator. It is used as an additional filter, both for trading on a regular chart and for binary options. Flat places are used in the UPD1 Volume Cluster indicator for trading according to the concept of smart money The built-in alert signals the places of the greatest overbought/oversold. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the trend direction w
FREE
UPD1 Volume Footer
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.85 (13)
Indicators
The indicator shows the vertical volume. In the settings there are 2 coefficients for determining high and extreme volume and 1 for determining low volume. A similar algorithm is also used in the UDP1 Volume Pixel indicator . When the specified volume is detected, the histogram is painted in the appropriate color. The width of the histogram is selected automatically, depending on the scale. As a rule, the price reacts to the maximum and minimum volume. But it is necessary to use confirmation si
FREE
UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (14)
Indicators
The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will he
UPD1 Fibo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the specified number of candles and plots Fibonacci levels based on the high-low. Since the levels are rearranging, we are interested in the right side of the range. The price magnetizes the levels and reacts to the touch. Use this tool to find a trend entry point after a correction. If on the left we see that the levels have risen perfectly, then we can assume that we have found the end of the movement at the extreme point. All lines are drawn through buffers or objects (
FREE
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows signals based on the terminal RSI oscillator on the chart. It is possible to filter out repeated signals. Here the oscillator is used to search for a reverse signal. It is recommended as an entry point in swing strategies and trading from levels. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. In product discussions, you can suggest an algorithm in which you can embed a dashboard. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count – the n
FREE
UPD1 Volume TimeFrame POC
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.4 (5)
Indicators
The indicator display the maximum horizontal volume on the selected timeframe. Based on the UPD1 Volume Box indicator . The lines can be connected or separated. In the settings, you can enable smart touch alert. Such an indicator will be useful for those who trade according to the market profile and the concept of smart money. Input parameters. Main Settings. Bars Count - indicate the number of bars on which the TF POC will be drawn. Data Source - the time frame from which the ticks will be u
FREE
UPD1 Average True Range Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Average True Range ( ATR ) is a measure of market volatility over a specified number of days. You should not expect a big continuation move when the price has reached the end of the range. The market is considered to have run out of fuel. If the price has not reached the edge, it still has a range. The indicator formula allows you to calculate High-Low levels both in aggregate and individually. You can also use these levels as support/resistance and target. Input parameters. Start Day - f
FREE
UPD1 Murrey Math Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (7)
Indicators
Murray's mathematical levels are based on observations by Gann and his theory of the squareness of prices. According to Gann, the price moves in 1/8 of the range. These 1/8 allow us to get different resistance and support levels for a given chart, which have their own characteristics. After a breakout of -2 or +2 levels, or with a decrease in volatility, they are rebuilt. You can choose which period to display (current or entire history). All lines are drawn through buffers. Blog-Link -   Murrey
FREE
UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume l
UPD1 Murrey Math Combo Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The meaning of this indicator is to   find Murray levels on all timeframes   and combine them into   combo levels , including signal levels based on strong Murray levels (+2, +1, 8, 4, 0, -1, -2). The lower the timeframe, the more chances you have to see the combo level immediately. It will be highlighted in color. When you hover over any number, a hint will pop up to which timeframe the level belongs to. But you will always see the current timeframe as the leftmost one. A  smart alert  will hel
UPD1 Profile Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (5)
Indicators
The indicator finds the levels of the maximum and minimum price volume (market profile) on the working histogram for the specified number of bars.  Composite profile . The height of the histogram is fully automatic and adapts to any instrument and timeframe. The author's algorithm is used and does not repeat well-known analogues. The height of the two histograms is approximately equal to the average height of the candle. Smart alert will help you to inform about the price concerning the volume
UPD1 X00 Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due to
FREE
UPD1 Pivot Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows on the chart the classic pivot levels calculated on the basis of the previous day . You can choose from what hour to calculate the formula. Trade on reversal levels in a flat. In a trending market, use them as a target. Combine with your strategies for successful trading. The levels are drawn using   buffers and displayed on the entire available quote   history. Input parameters. Start Hour - Choose from what hour to start building levels. 00 - Default. Show Mid Pivots - M
FREE
UPD1 X00 Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (10)
Indicators
The indicator shows   round levels   on the chart. They are also called   psychological , banking, or levels of major players. At these levels, there is a real fight between bulls and bears, the accumulation of many orders, which leads to increased volatility. The indicator   automatically   adjusts to any instrument and timeframe. When the   level 80   is broken through and then tested, we   buy. When   level 20   is broken through and then tested, we   sell. The target is 00. Attention. Due t
FREE
UPD1 Watermark MT4
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator shows any text and any image on the chart, and can also output the information requested by macros. There are three text blocks and one block for images. Available font selection, size, color, indentation and positioning. If you want to brand your screenshots or display the necessary information on a graph, then UPD1 Watermark will be a very useful tool. Description of settings. Text Settings (3 blocks). Text 1, 2, 3 – enter the text and, or a macro. Font Name – write the font n
FREE
UPD1 D Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
Levels indicator based on the previous day. Mathematical formula determines entry and exit levels.  Trading recommendations. Levels are traded at the beginning of the European session when volatility appears. In case of insufficient volatility use half of take profit to exit. If the price reversed at half take profit, then on the reversal look for a target also at the level of half take profit. If the price bounced from the entry level, then in the opposite direction the price can reach the se
FREE
UPD1 Impulse Candle
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator searches for impulse candles and displays them on the chart. It includes a shadow filter. It also finds breakout levels of Bollinger Bands. You can enable multi-currency dashboard in the settings. Alerting choose between the current chart or the entire list. Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 Trading patterns: Trend retest. False Breakout. Others. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Input parameters. Basic. Bars Count - the number of history bars on which th
UPD1 Impulse Channel
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (8)
Indicators
The channel indicator is trending and does not repaint. It creates an ATR price channel with the opposite volatility border. The indicator has proven itself well in the strategy of trading on impulse levels and fake breakout. The entry point should be looked for on the correction to the indicator line, and the take profit should be set on the opposite border. Blog-Link -   Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 . Input parameters. Bars Count - history to display. ATR - average true range period.
FREE
UPD1 Impulse Level
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The indicator finds impulse waves on the chart. Analyzes the breakdown of the fractal channel and builds impulse levels . In addition, it finds the alleged places of false breakouts and liquidity grabs . In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard and select any tools and timeframes. Notification Choose between the current schedule or the entire list. There are separate impulse and false breakdown signals. Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 . Trade Patterns: + Retes
UPD1 Pin Bar Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
An indicator that displays the Pin Bar candlestick pattern. With the help of coefficient settings, the ratio of shadow, body and size is easily adjusted. It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is the most popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Input para
UPD1 Impulse Shadow
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator searches for and displays large shadows on the chart automatically based on volatility. Shadows are additionally filtered by the wave size. The algorithm analyzes the fractal breakdown by the shadow in the specified range and displays the level. In the settings, you can enable a multi-currency dashboard. The alert is selected between the current schedule or the entire dashboard sheet. Signals for large shadows and those that have broken through the fractal level can be turned on s
UPD1 Rails Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator displays the "Rails" pattern on the chart. This pattern consists of two multidirectional candles with identical bodies and small shadows. If on the current timeframe the pattern "Rails", then on the x2 timeframe it will look like a Pin Bar (Doji). This indicator was created to automatically find the pattern in the most efficient way with logically simple settings that you can easily change. There is an option to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and reversal (RSI and Bollinger B
UPD1 Engulfing Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
An indicator that displays the Engulfing candlestick pattern. In the settings, you can specify the type of engulfing (body, shadow and combination). It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is a very popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Order Block. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Inpu
UPD1 Inside Bar Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator shows a signal on the chart when the second candlestick is inside the first candlestick, i.e. has not gone beyond its limits. This candlestick pattern is called the Inside Bar. This pattern is not as popular as Pin Bar or Engulfing, but it is sometimes used by some traders. There is a possibility to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). Multicurrency panel is available. With its help you can easily switch between charts. Trading patterns:
UPD1 Trade Panel Friendly MT4
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (4)
Utilities
Trading panel with preset orders and automatic lot calculation for the MT4 terminal. Attention, the Trading Panel does not work in the strategy tester (only trailing stop testing). Manual, Description, Download Light Demo. Successful traders are distinguished by self-discipline and competent money management. If you use a fixed lot, then you are at risk. After all, there are different distances on different timeframes and one unprofitable transaction can cover several profitable ones. If you use
UPD1 Semaphore 123 Dashboard MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator builds a three-period semaphore and reversal pattern 123 from the extremum. The signal comes at the opening of the second candle. This pattern can be traded in different ways (test point 3, breakout and others). Exit from the channel or breakout of the trendline is the main trigger for finding an entry point. Icons are colored according to Fibonacci levels. Yellow icons indicate a test of a level at which the signal is amplified. Using the multi-currency dashboard, you can track w
Filter:
nxasokan
856
nxasokan 2023.10.29 19:31 
 

I am addicted to all UPD1 software published by Vitaliy. Currently I use the following softwares from him: Volume Box, Volume Pixel, Profile levels, Semaphore 123 Dashboard and Impulse level. All of them are top notch programs, well-designed, aesthetically pleasing to the eye, do not clutter the chart and work as advertised. His blogs where he explains how to trade using his software are simply superb. I realize that he is not only an astute programmer but also an experienced trader. He is prompt to respond to my questions when asked. The prices of his products are very reasonable. I do not know what more one could ask for?

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.10.30 08:41
Thank you for the high rating
Saishala
72
Saishala 2023.06.20 22:41 
 

Hello, Mr Vitally Kuznetsov. Is just to comment on one thing. This indicator is amazing! I have purchased the Profile 3 (UPD1 Profile Levels for MT4 and the Volume Pixel (you can verify that) and I just can say I'm really happy with both of them. And the easy everything is now to me.

All the other stuff I have acquired to check the volume inside the candle (VSA with limitations in MT4 given the tick volume and not the real volume.....) is obsolete now. I just use Pixel! But I want to ask for something here.....

Please release one MT5 version of that indicator and I will purchase it asap (I need it badly...).

I just need Profile 3 and Volume pixel MT5 to finally try to send MT4 to one well-earned retirement.

I will buy anyway the Profile 3 MT5 but Pixel is necessary there too (emergency level).

Thanks for all the indicators (including the free volume tf POC and volume cluster !!!! And if is possible release MT5 versions of them too p l e a s e...)

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.06.20 23:53
Hi. Thank you for the high rating. I will think about my plans for the transition to MT5. But don't wait for an early implementation, it's not easy.
JACK_LE_CHAT
360
JACK_LE_CHAT 2023.05.26 03:29 
 

Simply a must-have indicator for those whose strategies include Volume. It is well designed, complete, and accurate. Once the settings tuned to one's liking, it's a great support to many trading styles. Only caveat is that it's more suitable to experienced traders than to newbies since a lot depends on the accurate tuning of the multiple features to have them well balanced and thus the indicator producing value. Also, its reading on the charts might be a bit tricky to those not quite familiar with the underlying concept. Whatever, a quality indicator supported by its author, who is extremely reactive and always willing to assist when it comes to answer questions regarding proper installation and operating of the tool. MF

Vitaliy Kuznetsov
43877
Reply from developer Vitaliy Kuznetsov 2023.05.26 09:44
Thank you for your high rating and detailed feedback
Reply to review