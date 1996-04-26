Institutional Blueprint MT4

Institutional Blueprint (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones

Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance.

Based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the institutional price-action methodology. Everything sits on one chart with a compact dashboard, so you can judge a setup in seconds instead of stacking five separate tools.

The MT5 version is herehttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181717


WHAT IT DRAWS
- Market structure: automatic BOS / CHoCH with HH / HL / LH / LL swing labels
- Order Blocks: bullish (demand) and bearish (supply) zones, auto-tracked
- Risk/Reward zones: Entry, Stop Loss and TP1 / TP2 / TP3 as stacked color zones
- Liquidity: Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL) and optional Fair Value Gaps
- Premium / Discount: shows whether price is rich or cheap inside the current range
- Performance panel: tracks each setup and reports Win / Loss / Win-rate on closed bars

KEY POINTS
- Works on MetaTrader 4, any symbol
- Non-repainting: structure and signals are confirmed on closed bars only
- Fully configurable: colors, swing sensitivity, number of setups shown, R multiples
- Multi-channel alerts: popup, push, email and sound — one alert per bar
- Hidden Buy/Sell buffers so your own EA can read the signals

HOW TO USE
1. Read Trend and Zone on the panel for bias
2. Wait for a BOS (continuation) or CHoCH (possible reversal) on a closed bar
3. Use the freshest Order Block whose green reward zone is larger than its red risk zone
4. Enter at the Entry line, stop at SL, scale out at R1 / R2 / R3

A complete user manual in PDF format is included with your purchase (please message me for details).

Note: on-chart statistics are measured on closed-bar history and exclude spread, slippage and commission. This is an analytical tool, not financial advice, and past behaviour does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first.

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Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2251)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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M1 GoldSniper Pro - MetaTrader 5 Triple Confirmation Scalping System for XAUUSD M1  M1 GoldSniper Pro generates non-repaint BUY and SELL signals on XAUUSD M1 using three independent filters that must all agree before any arrow appears on the chart. The result is a low-noise, high-clarity signal system designed for scalpers who need precision on the 1-minute chart.  All signals are locked to closed candle data. They do not repaint, move, or disappear.  MetaTrader 4 version:  https://www.mql5
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Institutional Blueprint MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Institutional Blueprint (MT5) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Smar
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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ICT Kill Zones Sessions MT4
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Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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TrendPulse Pro MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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FVG Hunter
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
FVG Hunter is a context and entry-refinement tool based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. It detects three-candle Fair Value Gaps (price imbalances) and their inversions, then displays them as clean zones on the chart. It does not place trades and does not give buy/sell promises; it is built to help you read where price is likely to react. WHAT IT MARKS - Fair Value Gap (FVG): the imbalance left when price moves away quickly, often acting as a magnet and a later reaction zone. - Inversion FVG (IF
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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Gann Trend Navigator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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Heiken Ashi Trend Engine
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Trend Engine Heiken Ashi shows you where the trend is. It does not show you the moment the trend turns, and it does not tell you whether the bigger picture agrees. That is where traders lose money on a tool they otherwise trust. Heiken Ashi Trend Engine closes both gaps. ===================================== It marks the turn, not just the trend. Every confirmed Heiken Ashi trend flip prints an arrow: BUY when the trend turns bullish, SELL when it turns bearish. No interpretation, n
Volatility Apex Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Volatility Apex Pro Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence. Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting. Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers
Trend Precision
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Trend Precision — Entry System with HTF Filter & Auto SL/TP TrendPrecision  turns the classic Trend strategy into a complete, decision-ready trading tool. Instead of just drawing a line and leaving you to guess, it tells you where the trend is, when to enter, where to place your stop, and where to take profit — all confirmed on the closed bar so signals do not repaint. It is built for traders who want a clean chart and a clear plan: one glance at the arrow, the coloured trend line, and the on-ch
Volatility Pulse Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Volatility Pulse Pro - MT5 Indicator One number. Every market. Always the same meaning. Every market moves at its own speed. A 30-pip move is huge on one pair and barely noticeable on another. Gold can move more in one London hour than it does all night in Asia. So when your RSI says 70 — what does that actually mean? It depends on the pair. It depends on the hour. That is why the same settings never seem to work everywhere. Volatility Pulse Pro fixes that. It measures how strong a move is   com
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