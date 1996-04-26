Institutional Blueprint (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones





Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance.





Based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the institutional price-action methodology. Everything sits on one chart with a compact dashboard, so you can judge a setup in seconds instead of stacking five separate tools. The MT5 version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181717







WHAT IT DRAWS

- Market structure: automatic BOS / CHoCH with HH / HL / LH / LL swing labels

- Order Blocks: bullish (demand) and bearish (supply) zones, auto-tracked

- Risk/Reward zones: Entry, Stop Loss and TP1 / TP2 / TP3 as stacked color zones

- Liquidity: Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL) and optional Fair Value Gaps

- Premium / Discount: shows whether price is rich or cheap inside the current range

- Performance panel: tracks each setup and reports Win / Loss / Win-rate on closed bars





KEY POINTS

- Works on MetaTrader 4, any symbol

- Non-repainting: structure and signals are confirmed on closed bars only

- Fully configurable: colors, swing sensitivity, number of setups shown, R multiples

- Multi-channel alerts: popup, push, email and sound — one alert per bar

- Hidden Buy/Sell buffers so your own EA can read the signals





HOW TO USE

1. Read Trend and Zone on the panel for bias

2. Wait for a BOS (continuation) or CHoCH (possible reversal) on a closed bar

3. Use the freshest Order Block whose green reward zone is larger than its red risk zone

4. Enter at the Entry line, stop at SL, scale out at R1 / R2 / R3





A complete user manual in PDF format is included with your purchase (please message me for details).







Note: on-chart statistics are measured on closed-bar history and exclude spread, slippage and commission. This is an analytical tool, not financial advice, and past behaviour does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first.