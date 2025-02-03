Order Block Indicator for MT4
- Indicators
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.6
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4
The Order Block Indicator is an essential tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.
This indicator helps identify crucial price zones where institutional orders are likely to be concentrated, allowing traders to pinpoint potential reversals or high-impact market levels. Bullish order blocks appear in green, while bearish order blocks are displayed in brown.
When price enters these zones, it frequently reacts, providing traders with strategic points for entering or exiting trades.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT4 Indicator Installation | Order Block Indicator for MT5 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4 | Money Management + DrawDown Protector: Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro MT4
Order Block Indicator Overview
|
Category
|
ICT - Smart Money - Supply & Demand
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
|
Skill Level
|
Advanced
|
Indicator Type
|
Leading - Reversal - Strength
|
Timeframe
|
Multi-Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading
|
Markets
|
Forex - Commodities - Indices
Bullish Order Block (OB)
On a 30-minute NASDAQ chart, the Order Block Indicator detects and highlights bullish order blocks in green, marking areas where strong buying pressure exists.
When price reaches these levels, it often triggers a significant movement. For instance, after touching the 18576.5 level, price exhibited a strong upward push, indicating the presence of major liquidity and institutional orders. Such reactions provide traders with key opportunities to refine their entry strategies.
Bearish Order Block (OB)
In a 5-minute USD/JPY chart, the indicator detects bearish order blocks, highlighting key selling areas in brown. These zones represent price levels where substantial sell orders have been executed. In this case, upon reaching 142.620, the price swiftly dropped, confirming strong selling interest at this level.
Recognizing these areas helps traders prepare for potential price reversals and manage their trades effectively.
Customization & Settings
- Candles to Check: Define the number of past candles to analyze for order block detection.
- Theme: Choose between Dark or Light mode for visualization preferences.
Conclusion
The Order Block Indicator (OB Indicator) is a powerful tool for identifying critical price zones within ICT and Smart Money trading methodologies.
By marking bullish and bearish order blocks, it provides traders with valuable insights into potential reversal and breakout points. The OB Indicator continuously updates order block zones until price interacts with them, making it an excellent resource for spotting key trading opportunities.