Order Block Indicator for MT4

Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4



The Order Block Indicator is an essential tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform.

This indicator helps identify crucial price zones where institutional orders are likely to be concentrated, allowing traders to pinpoint potential reversals or high-impact market levels. Bullish order blocks appear in green, while bearish order blocks are displayed in brown.

When price enters these zones, it frequently reacts, providing traders with strategic points for entering or exiting trades.





Order Block Indicator Overview



Category ICT - Smart Money - Supply & Demand Platform MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Leading - Reversal - Strength Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading Markets Forex - Commodities - Indices

Bullish Order Block (OB)



On a 30-minute NASDAQ chart, the Order Block Indicator detects and highlights bullish order blocks in green, marking areas where strong buying pressure exists.

When price reaches these levels, it often triggers a significant movement. For instance, after touching the 18576.5 level, price exhibited a strong upward push, indicating the presence of major liquidity and institutional orders. Such reactions provide traders with key opportunities to refine their entry strategies.





Bearish Order Block (OB)



In a 5-minute USD/JPY chart, the indicator detects bearish order blocks, highlighting key selling areas in brown. These zones represent price levels where substantial sell orders have been executed. In this case, upon reaching 142.620, the price swiftly dropped, confirming strong selling interest at this level.

Recognizing these areas helps traders prepare for potential price reversals and manage their trades effectively.





Customization & Settings



Candles to Check: Define the number of past candles to analyze for order block detection.

Define the number of past candles to analyze for order block detection. Theme: Choose between Dark or Light mode for visualization preferences.





Conclusion



The Order Block Indicator (OB Indicator) is a powerful tool for identifying critical price zones within ICT and Smart Money trading methodologies.

By marking bullish and bearish order blocks, it provides traders with valuable insights into potential reversal and breakout points. The OB Indicator continuously updates order block zones until price interacts with them, making it an excellent resource for spotting key trading opportunities.