Growth Guard Indicator MT5

Growth Guard Indicator – The Backbone of Precision Monitoring

Stay in control of your trading portfolio with dynamic insights into your external EAs’ performance.

The Growth Guard Indicator is an essential tool designed to work seamlessly with the Growth Guard EA, providing real-time data on your external Expert Advisors’ (EAs) performance. With its unique rolling profit factor feature, the Growth Guard Indicator helps you monitor profitability over a customizable time frame, ensuring your portfolio adapts to market conditions.

How It Works

Attach the Growth Guard Indicator to the chart running your external EA. The indicator dynamically tracks key performance metrics, including profit factors, consecutive losses, and more, and sends this data directly to the Growth Guard EA for analysis.

With the added functionality of a rolling profit factor, you can customize the lookback period (in days) to suit your trading strategy, ensuring your monitoring aligns with your unique goals.

Key Features

Rolling Profit Factor : Monitor profitability over a customizable rolling time frame. Fine-tune the number of days to match your desired performance evaluation period.

: Monitor profitability over a customizable rolling time frame. Fine-tune the number of days to match your desired performance evaluation period. Comprehensive Data Collection : Tracks critical metrics like profit factors, consecutive losses, and overall performance in real time.

: Tracks critical metrics like profit factors, consecutive losses, and overall performance in real time. Seamless Integration : Designed to work flawlessly with external EAs and the Growth Guard EA, enabling a cohesive monitoring experience.

: Designed to work flawlessly with external EAs and the Growth Guard EA, enabling a cohesive monitoring experience. Real-Time Updates : Stay informed with up-to-the-minute performance statistics.

: Stay informed with up-to-the-minute performance statistics. Lightweight and Efficient : Operates without impacting your system’s performance, even when running multiple EAs.

: Operates without impacting your system’s performance, even when running multiple EAs. Easy Setup: Quickly attach and configure the indicator for immediate use, regardless of your experience level.

Who Is This For?

Growth Guard EA Users : Unlock the full potential of the Growth Guard EA with this essential data feeder.

: Unlock the full potential of the Growth Guard EA with this essential data feeder. Performance-Driven Traders : Keep a close eye on the profitability and health of your external EAs over customizable time frames.

: Keep a close eye on the profitability and health of your external EAs over customizable time frames. Portfolio Managers: Gain clarity on each EA’s performance metrics to make informed decisions and maximize returns.

Why Choose Growth Guard Indicator?

The Growth Guard Indicator transforms how you monitor your EAs by introducing a rolling profit factor that adapts to your trading needs. Whether you’re evaluating short-term results or long-term trends, this feature allows for precision tracking and better-informed portfolio management.

Ensure no metric goes unnoticed with the Growth Guard Indicator.

Take control of your portfolio’s performance today!



