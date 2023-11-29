Crypto Charting
- Utilities
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Rajesh Kumar NaitHi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 23 July 2026
- Activations: 20
Overview
Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features.
Features
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Real-Time Charts via WebSocket
Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections.
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Automated Historical Data Synchronization
Ensures chart continuity across restarts and internet disruptions by regularly updating missing bars.
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Scheduled Update Mechanism
Maintains data accuracy with background synchronization to handle network interruptions.
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Full Timeframe Compatibility
Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 timeframes from M1 to MN1.
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OHLCV Data Structure
Displays Open, High, Low, Close, Real Volume, and Tick Volume values.
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Strategy Tester Support
Enables backtesting of Expert Advisors (EAs) using crypto chart data within MT5 Strategy Tester.
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Automatic Reconnection
Re-establishes WebSocket connections automatically in case of temporary connection issues.
Supported Exchanges
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Binance (Spot, Futures, Coin-M)
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Bybit (Spot, Futures, Inverse Futures)
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OKX (Spot, Futures)
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KuCoin (Spot)
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MEXC (Spot, Futures)
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Bitget (Spot, Futures: USDT, Coin, USDC)
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XT.com (Spot, Futures)
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Delta Exchange India
Additional Information
A separate product is available for tick-level data and market depth from supported exchanges. You can find this product in the Market section under the name Crypto Ticks.
Notes
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This product does not use DLLs and is suitable for VPS environments.
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Due to Strategy Tester limitations, WebRequest functionality does not operate in test mode.
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If you require a trial or further information, please contact the author via the MQL5 private messaging system.
This program is excellent and has been a great help to me. The seller also responded quickly and provided technical support. It's fantastic, and I would definitely consider buying other programs from this seller.