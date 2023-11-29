Overview

Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features.

Features

Real-Time Charts via WebSocket

Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections.

Automated Historical Data Synchronization

Ensures chart continuity across restarts and internet disruptions by regularly updating missing bars.

Scheduled Update Mechanism

Maintains data accuracy with background synchronization to handle network interruptions.

Full Timeframe Compatibility

Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 timeframes from M1 to MN1.

OHLCV Data Structure

Displays Open, High, Low, Close, Real Volume, and Tick Volume values.

Strategy Tester Support

Enables backtesting of Expert Advisors (EAs) using crypto chart data within MT5 Strategy Tester.

Automatic Reconnection

Re-establishes WebSocket connections automatically in case of temporary connection issues.

Supported Exchanges

Binance (Spot, Futures, Coin-M)

Bybit (Spot, Futures, Inverse Futures)

OKX (Spot, Futures)

KuCoin (Spot)

MEXC (Spot, Futures)

Bitget (Spot, Futures: USDT, Coin, USDC)

XT.com (Spot, Futures)

Delta Exchange India

Additional Information

A separate product is available for tick-level data and market depth from supported exchanges. You can find this product in the Market section under the name Crypto Ticks.

Notes

This product does not use DLLs and is suitable for VPS environments.

Due to Strategy Tester limitations, WebRequest functionality does not operate in test mode.

If you require a trial or further information, please contact the author via the MQL5 private messaging system.

Full Documentation & Setup Guide: Click Here

