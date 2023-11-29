Crypto Charting

5

Overview

Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features.

Features

  • Real-Time Charts via WebSocket
    Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections.

  • Automated Historical Data Synchronization
    Ensures chart continuity across restarts and internet disruptions by regularly updating missing bars.

  • Scheduled Update Mechanism
    Maintains data accuracy with background synchronization to handle network interruptions.

  • Full Timeframe Compatibility
    Compatible with all MetaTrader 5 timeframes from M1 to MN1.

  • OHLCV Data Structure
    Displays Open, High, Low, Close, Real Volume, and Tick Volume values.

  • Strategy Tester Support
    Enables backtesting of Expert Advisors (EAs) using crypto chart data within MT5 Strategy Tester.

  • Automatic Reconnection
    Re-establishes WebSocket connections automatically in case of temporary connection issues.

Supported Exchanges

  • Binance (Spot, Futures, Coin-M)

  • Bybit (Spot, Futures, Inverse Futures)

  • OKX (Spot, Futures)

  • KuCoin (Spot)

  • MEXC (Spot, Futures)

  • Bitget (Spot, Futures: USDT, Coin, USDC)

  • XT.com (Spot, Futures)

  • Delta Exchange India

Additional Information

A separate product is available for tick-level data and market depth from supported exchanges. You can find this product in the Market section under the name Crypto Ticks.

Notes

  • This product does not use DLLs and is suitable for VPS environments.

  • Due to Strategy Tester limitations, WebRequest functionality does not operate in test mode.

  • If you require a trial or further information, please contact the author via the MQL5 private messaging system.

Full Documentation & Setup Guide: Click Here
    Reviews 6
    tiger0215
    22
    tiger0215 2025.12.30 08:33 
     

    This program is excellent and has been a great help to me. The seller also responded quickly and provided technical support. It's fantastic, and I would definitely consider buying other programs from this seller.

    Jury Rus
    63
    Jury Rus 2025.07.11 14:10 
     

    The Best Product Ever Made for the Crypto Market

    Miner X
    373
    Miner X 2025.05.12 02:33 
     

    Thank you for your product, your efforts and your support.

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    tiger0215
    22
    tiger0215 2025.12.30 08:33 
     

    This program is excellent and has been a great help to me. The seller also responded quickly and provided technical support. It's fantastic, and I would definitely consider buying other programs from this seller.

    Jury Rus
    63
    Jury Rus 2025.07.11 14:10 
     

    The Best Product Ever Made for the Crypto Market

    Rajesh Kumar Nait
    13466
    Reply from developer Rajesh Kumar Nait 2025.07.11 15:56
    Thanks 👍
    Miner X
    373
    Miner X 2025.05.12 02:33 
     

    Thank you for your product, your efforts and your support.

    Rajesh Kumar Nait
    13466
    Reply from developer Rajesh Kumar Nait 2025.05.12 08:38
    Thanks
    galex934
    21
    galex934 2024.04.04 22:24 
     

    Your crypto charting product, integrated with Binance and Bybit, is a game-changer. It's user-friendly, provides comprehensive historical data, and offers real-time live streaming, essential for making informed trades. Overall, it's been invaluable in my trading journey. Keep up the great work!

    Rajesh Kumar Nait
    13466
    Reply from developer Rajesh Kumar Nait 2024.04.04 22:27
    Thank you
    qltmnhigouuyyu
    261
    qltmnhigouuyyu 2024.03.26 11:44 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Rajesh Kumar Nait
    13466
    Reply from developer Rajesh Kumar Nait 2024.03.26 11:45
    Thank you
    ümit gün
    58
    ümit gün 2024.03.03 21:42 
     

    Your innovative contributions to "Crypto Charting" and "Binance EA Connection Library" have greatly enhanced MetaTrader 5, providing unmatched depth and functionality. Your integration of cryptocurrency data, alongside a user-friendly interface, enables investors to analyze markets with exceptional clarity and effectiveness. Your work sets new standards in the industry, serving as both a tool and a guide in understanding market dynamics. Congratulations on your exceptional achievements, and I wish you continued success. We also thank you for your support in system integration.

    Rajesh Kumar Nait
    13466
    Reply from developer Rajesh Kumar Nait 2024.03.03 22:03
    I'm truly honored by your appreciation. I appreciate your congratulations and well-wishes for continued success. The journey has been fulfilling, and I look forward to more opportunities to contribute to the field. Thank you, and I'm grateful for the support in system integration.
    Reply to review