EmoGuardian
- Utilities
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Samuel Bandi RoccatelloWith over a decade of programming expertise and 5+ years of consulting for leading brokerage companies, I specialize in building high-quality, performance-driven trading solutions. As both a developer and an active trader, I focus on creating expert advisors and tools that empower discretionary
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 7 April 2025
- Activations: 20
DEMO VERSION AVAILABLE !!!! contact me (Try it FOR FREE for 20 days before purchasing! )
Stop losing prop firms accounts!! Avoid violations and risk warnings (1% ...) !!
Avoid overtrading, FOMO and compulsive behaviours, by imposing advanced risk limits to your trading account using EmoGuardian.
Automatically add Stop Losses to positions, manage EAs losses, load/unload EAs automatically. Limit the risk per position, per trade, per Time Range, per day.
The risk management options have been developed to specifically tackle emotions and compulsive behaviors that lead traders to blow their accounts.
Attention: this is a utility and as such it won't work on the strategy tester. EmoGuardian does not work on Netting Accounts (most trading accounts are Hedging account)
Manual with full features descriptions hereAttention: this is a utility and as such it won't work on the strategy tester. EmoGuardian does not work on Netting Accounts (most trading accounts are Hedging account)
Unique features:
- Automatically add stop losses to positions in percentages of the account balance or in pips
- Kill EAs when risk limits are reached and reload them automatically the next day
- Create emergency signals to manage EAs that run on VPS servers
Daily Limits
- Set a minimum/maximum equity level in the account currency
- Set a max loss/max gain per day in currency value or in percentage
- Customize when the day starts
Position Limits
- Limit the max open volume per position
- Limit the max daily volume
- Limit the number of trades per day
- Impose a maximum number of consecutive losers
- Impose a max. open risk per trade or per symbol
Limits per Time Ranges
Define up to 3 different time ranges. For each time range you can impose:
- a max loss in the account currency
- a max number of trades
- a break after a limit is hit, during the break trade won't be allowed
Emoguardian performs advanced consistency checks before allowing the user to load some risk parameters, thus avoiding errors that might cause the immediate flattening of positions.
The possibility of error is reduced to zero by extensive checks and error signaling.
Every operation done by Emo Guardian to reduce risk exposure is logged in detailed.
Emo-Guardian is an ongoing project that will grow over time and provide more and more options to manage risk according to your needs. Customers requests and feedbacks will be highly considered and will result in implementations of more features to the EA.
I have personally traded with Emo guardian for a month now and all I can say is that it is what i was missing in my trading journey because most importantly it checks my risk per symbol and my daily draw down something which was very hard for me to avoid by myself no matter how hard i tried. And it has also other good features and the creator is very responsive.