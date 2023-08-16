EmoGuardian

5

DEMO VERSION    AVAILABLE !!!! contact me   (Try it FOR FREE for 20 days before purchasing! )

Stop losing prop firms accounts!! Avoid violations and risk warnings (1% ...) !!

Avoid overtrading, FOMO and compulsive behaviours, by imposing advanced risk limits to your trading account using EmoGuardian.

Automatically add Stop Losses to positions, manage EAs losses, load/unload EAs automatically. Limit the risk per position, per trade, per Time Range, per day.

The risk management options have been developed to specifically tackle emotions and compulsive behaviors that lead traders to blow their accounts. 

Attention: this is a utility and as such it won't work on the strategy tester. EmoGuardian does not work on Netting Accounts (most trading accounts are Hedging account)

Manual with full features descriptions here

Attention: this is a utility and as such it won't work on the strategy tester. EmoGuardian does not work on Netting Accounts (most trading accounts are Hedging account)

Unique features:

  • Automatically add stop losses to positions in percentages of the account balance or in pips
  • Kill EAs when risk limits are reached and reload them automatically the next day
  • Create emergency signals to manage EAs that run on VPS servers

Daily Limits

  • Set a minimum/maximum equity level in the account currency
  • Set a max loss/max gain  per day in currency value or in percentage
  • Customize when the day starts

Position Limits

  • Limit the max open volume per position
  • Limit the max daily volume
  • Limit the number of trades per day
  • Impose a maximum number of consecutive losers
  • Impose a max. open risk per trade or per symbol

Limits per Time Ranges

Define up to 3 different time ranges. For each time range you can impose:

  • a max loss in the account currency
  • a max number of trades
  • a break after a limit is hit, during the break trade won't be allowed

    Emoguardian performs advanced consistency checks before allowing the user to load some risk parameters, thus avoiding errors that might cause the immediate flattening of positions. 

    The possibility of error is reduced to zero by extensive checks and error signaling. 

    Every operation done by Emo Guardian to reduce risk exposure is logged in detailed.

    Emo-Guardian is an ongoing project that will grow over time and provide more and more options to manage risk according to your needs. Customers requests and feedbacks will be highly considered and will result in implementations of more features to the EA.

    Reviews 7
    John Munywaga
    23
    John Munywaga 2026.03.09 17:44 
     

    I have personally traded with Emo guardian for a month now and all I can say is that it is what i was missing in my trading journey because most importantly it checks my risk per symbol and my daily draw down something which was very hard for me to avoid by myself no matter how hard i tried. And it has also other good features and the creator is very responsive.

    Frank Jose Olivo Flores
    828
    Frank Jose Olivo Flores 2026.02.20 20:45 
     

    El producto es excelente. Lo configuras en un VPS y te olvidas de la gestion de riesgo, el EA lo hace por ti. El soporte en discord es excelente, tuve el demo por 30 dias aproximadamente y luego lo compre. Si tienen dudas, escribanle al desarrollardor a traves de discord, da un soporte muy bueno.

    verito123
    19
    verito123 2025.10.01 19:26 
     

    After more than two months of using EMO GUARDIAN, I can confidently say it is a highly effective tool for managing overtrading. Its design incorporates parameters that help traders detach from the emotional dynamics of the market, preventing revenge-driven behaviors that often impair decision-making. One particularly noteworthy aspect is the closeness of its creator, who is always willing to listen, guide, and adapt the tool to the user’s needs, making its use optimal and personalized. I recommend EMO GUARDIAN to traders struggling with FOMO or impulsive trading, as it provides various control mechanisms that can be tailored to each profile. Rating: 10/10. Highly recommended. Tras más de dos meses utilizando EMO GUARDIAN, puedo afirmar que se trata de una herramienta altamente efectiva para gestionar la sobreoperativa. Su diseño incorpora parámetros que ayudan al trader a desligarse de la dinámica emocional del mercado, evitando así conductas de revancha que suelen afectar negativamente la toma de decisiones. Un aspecto especialmente destacable es la cercanía de su creador, quien demuestra disposición para escuchar, orientar y adaptar la herramienta a las necesidades del usuario, lo que facilita un uso óptimo y personalizado. Recomiendo EMO GUARDIAN a traders que enfrentan dificultades con el FOMO o con la operativa impulsiva, ya que ofrece diferentes mecanismos de control adaptables a cada perfil. Calificación: 10/10. Altamente recomendable.

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    John Munywaga
    23
    John Munywaga 2026.03.09 17:44 
     

    I have personally traded with Emo guardian for a month now and all I can say is that it is what i was missing in my trading journey because most importantly it checks my risk per symbol and my daily draw down something which was very hard for me to avoid by myself no matter how hard i tried. And it has also other good features and the creator is very responsive.

    Frank Jose Olivo Flores
    828
    Frank Jose Olivo Flores 2026.02.20 20:45 
     

    El producto es excelente. Lo configuras en un VPS y te olvidas de la gestion de riesgo, el EA lo hace por ti. El soporte en discord es excelente, tuve el demo por 30 dias aproximadamente y luego lo compre. Si tienen dudas, escribanle al desarrollardor a traves de discord, da un soporte muy bueno.

    verito123
    19
    verito123 2025.10.01 19:26 
     

    After more than two months of using EMO GUARDIAN, I can confidently say it is a highly effective tool for managing overtrading. Its design incorporates parameters that help traders detach from the emotional dynamics of the market, preventing revenge-driven behaviors that often impair decision-making. One particularly noteworthy aspect is the closeness of its creator, who is always willing to listen, guide, and adapt the tool to the user’s needs, making its use optimal and personalized. I recommend EMO GUARDIAN to traders struggling with FOMO or impulsive trading, as it provides various control mechanisms that can be tailored to each profile. Rating: 10/10. Highly recommended. Tras más de dos meses utilizando EMO GUARDIAN, puedo afirmar que se trata de una herramienta altamente efectiva para gestionar la sobreoperativa. Su diseño incorpora parámetros que ayudan al trader a desligarse de la dinámica emocional del mercado, evitando así conductas de revancha que suelen afectar negativamente la toma de decisiones. Un aspecto especialmente destacable es la cercanía de su creador, quien demuestra disposición para escuchar, orientar y adaptar la herramienta a las necesidades del usuario, lo que facilita un uso óptimo y personalizado. Recomiendo EMO GUARDIAN a traders que enfrentan dificultades con el FOMO o con la operativa impulsiva, ya que ofrece diferentes mecanismos de control adaptables a cada perfil. Calificación: 10/10. Altamente recomendable.

    Galt
    28
    Galt 2025.05.07 12:39 
     

    This is such a great EA, it has saved my prop account way too many times. It's very configurable and the developer is very responsive and helpful on his discord. This EA is also very configurable, from setting max daily loss limits, max positions, and disabling trading hours etc. 10/10

    jvalls77
    24
    jvalls77 2025.01.14 16:34 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Ouma
    36
    Ouma 2024.12.07 13:29 
     

    I would advise to set it up fully as the creator describes in his blog post so with a VPS service (I connect to mine via remote desktop) & to also set it up with the creator's advice to block access to the VPS. Then it's absolutely tinker proof. If I managed to set it all up anyone can set it up TRUST ME - it was easy to do actually and I now am just full of regret for not setting it all up properly sooner as it's an amazing system and I will never trade without it. Once set up properly; I've literally tried every way possible to break it and it's not possible. It would have saved me a lot of money had I set this up earlier but yep guess I had to pay my tuition to the markets. Creator also helped me a TONNE with my many questions on how to set it up because I'm not tech savvy at all.

    srfinviz
    134
    srfinviz 2023.09.25 17:30 
     

    Good EA, it helps take emotions out of trading. Good seller, always open to feedbacks and respond promptly.

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