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Stop losing prop firms accounts!! Avoid violations and risk warnings (1% ...) !!

Avoid overtrading, FOMO and compulsive behaviours, by imposing advanced risk limits to your trading account using EmoGuardian.

Automatically add Stop Losses to positions, manage EAs losses, load/unload EAs automatically. Limit the risk per position, per trade, per Time Range, per day.

The risk management options have been developed to specifically tackle emotions and compulsive behaviors that lead traders to blow their accounts.

Attention: this is a utility and as such it won't work on the strategy tester. EmoGuardian does not work on Netting Accounts (most trading accounts are Hedging account)



Manual with full features descriptions here

Attention: this is a utility and as such it won't work on the strategy tester. EmoGuardian does not work on Netting Accounts (most trading accounts are Hedging account)

Unique features:



Automatically add stop losses to positions in percentages of the account balance or in pips

Kill EAs when risk limits are reached and reload them automatically the next day

Create emergency signals to manage EAs that run on VPS servers

Daily Limits

Set a minimum/maximum equity level in the account currency

Set a max loss/max gain per day in currency value or in percentage

Customize when the day starts

Position Limits

Limit the max open volume per position

Limit the max daily volume

Limit the number of trades per day

Impose a maximum number of consecutive losers

Impose a max. open risk per trade or per symbol

Limits per Time Ranges

Define up to 3 different time ranges. For each time range you can impose:

a max loss in the account currency

a max number of trades

a break after a limit is hit, during the break trade won't be allowed

Emoguardian performs advanced consistency checks before allowing the user to load some risk parameters, thus avoiding errors that might cause the immediate flattening of positions.

The possibility of error is reduced to zero by extensive checks and error signaling.

Every operation done by Emo Guardian to reduce risk exposure is logged in detailed.

Emo-Guardian is an ongoing project that will grow over time and provide more and more options to manage risk according to your needs. Customers requests and feedbacks will be highly considered and will result in implementations of more features to the EA.