Trader Evolution

5

"Trader Evolution" - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis.

Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4

Advantages

1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel

    2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size

    3. Simplifies the making of Elliott wave analysis. All possible wave patterns available

    4. Simplifies the making of technical analysis. Support and resistance levels, trend lines and more are available

    5. In 1 click you can switch between the trading panel and the analysis panel

    How to buy? | How to install? | FAQ

    Author: Siarhei Vashchylka. For any questions, write to me in private messages. I also recommend subscribing to my updates. To do this, follow the link to my profile and click "Add to friends".
    Reviews 9
    Iamrealsolo
    19
    Iamrealsolo 2025.07.15 20:42 
     

    Конечно сам МТ5 максимально допотопен и не интуитивен по сравнению с ТВ (куда смотрят разработчики??), но этот софт спасает волновиков. Спасибо автору, за работу. Инструкция отличная, все описано максимально подробно. Нужно привыкать. Буду пользоваться точно, с удовольствием.

    greymonster
    31
    greymonster 2025.05.15 18:46 
     

    Очень удобно для разметки и торговли. Описание отличное - все понятно.

    sibtullin
    79
    sibtullin 2024.11.28 11:34 
     

    Я перешел с tradingview на мт5, и возникли проблемы с разметкой волн на графике. Приобрел панель Trader Evolution. Первый раз возникали проблемы(учился пользоваться) но после того как научился все стало на свои места! Я тот пользователь который раньше думал что в tradingview идеальные инструменты для разметок, но после того как научился пользоваться панелью в МТ5 я никаких уже разметок в tradingview не делаю. Настолько все гармонично строится с программой Trader Evolution

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    Filter:
    Iamrealsolo
    19
    Iamrealsolo 2025.07.15 20:42 
     

    Конечно сам МТ5 максимально допотопен и не интуитивен по сравнению с ТВ (куда смотрят разработчики??), но этот софт спасает волновиков. Спасибо автору, за работу. Инструкция отличная, все описано максимально подробно. Нужно привыкать. Буду пользоваться точно, с удовольствием.

    Vadim S
    55
    Vadim S 2025.06.24 15:37 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    greymonster
    31
    greymonster 2025.05.15 18:46 
     

    Очень удобно для разметки и торговли. Описание отличное - все понятно.

    axl_ust
    37
    axl_ust 2025.03.04 16:26 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    sibtullin
    79
    sibtullin 2024.11.28 11:34 
     

    Я перешел с tradingview на мт5, и возникли проблемы с разметкой волн на графике. Приобрел панель Trader Evolution. Первый раз возникали проблемы(учился пользоваться) но после того как научился все стало на свои места! Я тот пользователь который раньше думал что в tradingview идеальные инструменты для разметок, но после того как научился пользоваться панелью в МТ5 я никаких уже разметок в tradingview не делаю. Настолько все гармонично строится с программой Trader Evolution

    Bruno651
    114
    Bruno651 2024.08.23 18:16 
     

    Очень удобная панель, быстрое переключение между разметкой и управлением капиталом, удобно входить в позиции, при этом не высчитывать на какой обьем заходить, панель все делает самостоятельно.. Очень удобно!

    plawskij.anatol
    201
    plawskij.anatol 2024.04.24 17:43 
     

    Сегодня приобрел панель "TRADER EVOLUTION" Сдержать эмоции не могу, т.к очень доволен. Все в одном- ММ-панель для торговли и управления капиталом +EWA-панель позволяющая делать Волновой и Технический Анализ! Все просто, и доступно+ большая экономия времени! Спасибо разработчикам за отлично сделанную работу!

    Zhilinaleksey
    84
    Zhilinaleksey 2022.06.24 09:01 
     

    Прекрасная утилита для разметок по волнам Элиотта и ведения мани-менеджмента. Утилита сильно экономит время на отрисовку разметки. А мани-менеджмент позволяет автоматизировать торговлю. Отдельное спасибо за простой и понятный интерфейс.

    chupocabra
    34
    chupocabra 2022.03.29 17:35 
     

    спасибо большое очень удобно, прекрасная программа для разметки и управления капиталом

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