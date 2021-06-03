"Trader Evolution" - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis.



Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4



Advantages



1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel



2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size



3. Simplifies the making of Elliott wave analysis. All possible wave patterns available



4. Simplifies the making of technical analysis. Support and resistance levels, trend lines and more are available



5. In 1 click you can switch between the trading panel and the analysis panel