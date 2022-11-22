Drawdown Protector

5

Drawdown Protector is a utility tool used to manage your desired Max Daily Drawdown.

In the era of prop firms and challenges, it's highly important to be aware of daily drawdown limits. It's an effective EA that is simple to use for Equity Drawdown Management and prevention of revenge trading. 

Input parameters:  
  • How many Hours to block trading? - Here, you set how many hours you want the EA to block new trades, after the Daily % Drawdown is breached. Value must be >0.
  • Block trading until the next calendar day? - Yes/No (double click to change it). Here, you set if you want the blocking of new trade to take up to the new calendar day (midnight on server's timezone), regardless of the input above (Hours to block trading).
    In case that this input is set to "Yes" and you have also set "hours to block trading" with the input above, the trading will be allowed again on the earliest time out of the two parameters.
  • Daily % Drawdown - Here you set the Maximum Daily Drawdown in 0.0% format (i.e. 1.5%) that you want as a limit.
  • Daily Dollar $$ Drawdown - Here you set the Maximum Daily Drawdown in Daily Dollar $ format (i.e. $100) that you want as limit. SOS: Either this parameter or the Daily % Drawdown above, should have a value, and the other be at zero (0).
  • Daily % Profit - This is at 100+% by default. Essentially if your account reaches that profit target for the day, it'll disable any more trading. I.e. setting it at "3" means that when +3% profit is reached in the entire account, the trading will be blocked.
  • Send Mobile Notification: If "true", the EA will send you notifications through your Mobile MT5 app. Make sure you've connected it with your computer's terminal. (I have attached a screenshot of a test notification, for illustration purposes)
  • Alert on Terminal: If "true", the EA will send alerts in a new window when new patterns form, or when there's an error with a trade order.
  • Print on Journal: If "true", the EA will print in the Journal tab of the terminal. It's the lowest form of communication between the user and the EA.

Make sure you have enabled "Algo trading" from both "Common" tab on the EA settings, AND from the top side of the MT5 terminal. (The EA on the top right of the chart should have a blue hat, not grey)

The "Demo Version" can't work on MT5 backtesting simulation, only in live markets. That's true for most of the Utility EAs out there, and it's not a problem of this EA.

Please feel free to contact me through my MQL5 profile (by clicking on my name at the top of this page) if you have any question, issue, or a request about an additional feature. Trade safely!

You can check my Website for the full list of Metatrader tools I provide.




Reviews 2
learning2tradefx
34
learning2tradefx 2025.09.29 17:09 
 

Awesome product and outstanding support from Konstantinos! He is always extremely prompt in responding to any questions. I highly recommend this product for two main reasons: It works exceptionally well and fully meets my needs. Konstantinos is wonderful to work with—always quick, helpful, and responsive. I truly appreciate the excellent support. Thank you very much!

Edit: I requested the addition of a daily max drawdown option based on a fixed dollar amount, alongside the existing percentage-based setting, as I find it more intuitive to manage my daily loss in dollar terms. Kostantinos implemented this feature swiftly, and I’m incredibly grateful for his responsiveness. Thank you so much — I truly appreciate it!

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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
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The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
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Abdul Jalil
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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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Ramesh Maharjan
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WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
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The "FVG Screener" is a FREE utility tool designed to identify and alert on "fair value gaps" (FVGs), a concept popularized by ICT. This EA is intended to be used by traders who use fair value gaps in their trading.  The panel provides a simple and intuitive interface for selecting the desired timeframes, enabling traders to focus on specific timeframes regardless of the timeframe that their chart is on. The EA scans the market for imbalances or FVGs, which are essentially discrepancies between
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This Expert Advisor helps enforce disciplined risk management by preventing new trades from being opened once a specified cumulative lot size across all open positions is reached. Designed for MT5, the EA continuously monitors the account’s active trades and calculates the total lot size. If the total exceeds the predefined limit, the EA temporarily blocks the execution of new market or pending orders. This is particularly useful for traders who want to control exposure/emotions during high-vola
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Revenge Trading Protector is a simple but effective tool for traders who can fall victim to revenge trading. Being a day-trader myself, I understand the psychological aspect of revenge trading and the desire to cover the losses. So, I developed this tool (that I use myself too) to be 100% sure I’m able to remain patient after a loss and not make irrational trading decisions. When you take a loss, the Revenge Trading Protector EA prevents you from opening another order (either limit order, sto
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learning2tradefx
34
learning2tradefx 2025.09.29 17:09 
 

Awesome product and outstanding support from Konstantinos! He is always extremely prompt in responding to any questions. I highly recommend this product for two main reasons: It works exceptionally well and fully meets my needs. Konstantinos is wonderful to work with—always quick, helpful, and responsive. I truly appreciate the excellent support. Thank you very much!

Edit: I requested the addition of a daily max drawdown option based on a fixed dollar amount, alongside the existing percentage-based setting, as I find it more intuitive to manage my daily loss in dollar terms. Kostantinos implemented this feature swiftly, and I’m incredibly grateful for his responsiveness. Thank you so much — I truly appreciate it!

Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
7627
Reply from developer Konstantinos Kalaitzidis 2025.09.29 18:26
Thank you so much for your kind review! I'm glad you enjoy the EA!
Williams Southwood
23
Williams Southwood 2023.08.07 22:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Konstantinos Kalaitzidis
7627
Reply from developer Konstantinos Kalaitzidis 2023.08.09 01:20
I'm happy you're satisfied with the EA! Thank you!
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