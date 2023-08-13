MT5 To Notion

5

Export your MetaTrader trades directly into Notion using a simple, guided interface. Keep your trading journal clean, searchable, and easy to review without manual copy/paste.

Built for speed: connect once, choose what to export, and send your history in a few clicks. Optionally keep Notion updated automatically as new trades close.

User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version

Main features

  • Export all account history trades to Notion
  • Export running trades and pending orders, with update support
  • Export by time period (last day, week, month, or custom range)
  • Automatically send new closed trades to Notion
  • Choose which fields to export (order type, volume, open/close time and more)
  • Includes a Notion template (download from the User Guide)

How to get started

Open the User Guide + Demo above and download the Notion template. Then run the EA and follow the built-in connection helper.

  • Click Get Connection Help (or follow the User Guide)
  • After connecting, click Get Started: Export All to send your trade history
  • Enable Update New Closed Trades to keep Notion updated automatically

Important notes

This product does not work in the Strategy Tester. Please use the User Guide + Demo link above to confirm setup and workflow before purchase.

Support & updates

If you have any issues, message me and I’ll help you get set up. I continue adding improvements and new features as the product develops.

Reviews 3
pipsprofit
94
pipsprofit 2025.02.16 17:51 
 

Hilfreiches Tool wenn man mit Notion arbeitet. Einfach zu installieren. Funktioniert einwandfrei.

tomqsher
20
tomqsher 2024.01.04 08:06 
 

This is a must for any serious trader out there. Dane is very professional and always wants to make his customers happy. I'm glad I found this EA!

Faruk Bg
23
Faruk Bg 2023.10.03 13:03 
 

This is all you need for automated journal. Very simple and highly effective. Dane is the perfect guy behind this work and he listens every single suggestion to constantly improve and update his EA. I would highly recommend this to anyone who needs their trades automatically sent to notion!

