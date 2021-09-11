Neowave Chart Plotter

5

This Expert Advisor is applicable to plot wave charts as per the NeoWave method (Neely Extension of Wave Theory). NeoWave is a scientific, objective and revolutionary style of Elliott Wave Theory that was invented by Glenn Neely in 1990 in the “Mastering Elliott Wave” book.

To start analyzing with this method, we need a particular chart called the Wave Chart or Cash Data chart. This is the first step for a good wave analysis. To draw this chart, Highs and Lows should be plotted in the order that they occurred. This could be a very challenging and time-consuming task to do for any symbol on any Timeframe.

This Expert Adviser can plot Wave Charts for any Symbol on any Timeframe automatically and in real-time. For More details watch this video: https://youtu.be/AND5tfyxIdU

Important : This Expert advisor does not work on Demo version. Because Demo version just work on Strategy-Tester mode.


Some features of this Expert Adviser are:


-       Draw Wave Chart on yearly, monthly, weekly, daily, hourly and minutely timeframes

-       Draw Wave Chart on any integer multiples of above timeframes

-       Possibility of plotting Wave Chart on Gregorian and Solar calendars

-       Switch between Wave Chart and Candlestick Chart simultaneously

-       Online auto updating Wave Charts

-       Draw Wave Chart and Candle Chart on logarithmic scales

-       Calculate Fibonacci ratio on Logarithmic scale

-       Last price crosshair and current price crosshair tools

-       Possibility of putting watermarks and logos

-       Possibility of putting pattern labels such as impulsive, zigzag, flat, triangle, diametric, symmetrical and etc. for different degrees

-       Customizable labels by color and size

-       Put individual Labels on each timeframe

-       Save wave analysis on each timeframe automatically

-       Take picture of your analysis and make a personal archive


Reviews 1
Zul Fazli
33
Zul Fazli 2022.11.28 15:59 
 

Very handy and accurate monowave chart based on Neely's book Mastering Elliot Wave. Verified by Glenn Neely himself. Complete with backtesting tools. Looking forward for more Neowave tools from author. Highly recommended for all Neowave trader!

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Utilities
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Utilities
DR Trade and Risk Manager: The Foundational Algorithmic Risk Console for MT5 For the discretionary trader, the greatest adversary is not the market; it is the undisciplined self. You have a solid strategy, but in moments of high pressure, do you follow your rules with perfect consistency? Do you cut losses without hesitation? Do you let winners run without cutting them short out of fear? For most, the answer is no. This gap between strategy and execution is where profits are lost. DR Trade and R
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Utilities
Royal Copier — Professional MT5 Trade Copier Royal Copier is a professional real-time local trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It now includes both functions inside one single MT5 Expert Advisor. From the inputs, you simply choose whether the EA will run in Master Mode or Client Mode . This means the same EA can be used on the source account or on the receiving account, while preserving the original copier behavior. Royal Copier supports copying between accounts in all common combinations: MT5 to MT
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Logarithmic chart for MT5
Bahador Baradari
Utilities
As you know, the logarithmic chart is essential for any Technical approach. This Expert Advisor create a customize symbol for any symbol you want and it plot logarithmic chart for that. You can easily switch between logarithmic and arithmetic charts. the Expert provide crosshair for last and actual price and you can add your personal LOGO to chart. also you can set individual zoom for each Time Frame. Important: The Expert Advisor doesn't work on Demo version. because Demo version work only on S
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Zul Fazli
33
Zul Fazli 2022.11.28 15:59 
 

Very handy and accurate monowave chart based on Neely's book Mastering Elliot Wave. Verified by Glenn Neely himself. Complete with backtesting tools. Looking forward for more Neowave tools from author. Highly recommended for all Neowave trader!

Bahador Baradari
321
Reply from developer Bahador Baradari 2022.11.28 16:25
Thank you @Zul Fazli for your kindly comment.
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