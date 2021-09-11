Neowave Chart Plotter
- Utilities
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- Version: 7.52
- Updated: 28 November 2022
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor is applicable to plot wave charts as per the NeoWave method (Neely Extension of Wave Theory). NeoWave is a scientific, objective and revolutionary style of Elliott Wave Theory that was invented by Glenn Neely in 1990 in the “Mastering Elliott Wave” book.
To start analyzing with this method, we need a particular chart called the Wave Chart or Cash Data chart. This is the first step for a good wave analysis. To draw this chart, Highs and Lows should be plotted in the order that they occurred. This could be a very challenging and time-consuming task to do for any symbol on any Timeframe.
This Expert Adviser can plot Wave Charts for any Symbol on any Timeframe automatically and in real-time. For More details watch this video: https://youtu.be/AND5tfyxIdU
Important : This Expert advisor does not work on Demo version. Because Demo version just work on Strategy-Tester mode.
Some features of this Expert Adviser are:
- Draw Wave Chart on yearly, monthly, weekly, daily, hourly and minutely timeframes
- Draw Wave Chart on any integer multiples of above timeframes
- Possibility of plotting Wave Chart on Gregorian and Solar calendars
- Switch between Wave Chart and Candlestick Chart simultaneously
- Online auto updating Wave Charts
- Draw Wave Chart and Candle Chart on logarithmic scales
- Calculate Fibonacci ratio on Logarithmic scale
- Last price crosshair and current price crosshair tools
- Possibility of putting watermarks and logos
- Possibility of putting pattern labels such as impulsive, zigzag, flat, triangle, diametric, symmetrical and etc. for different degrees
- Customizable labels by color and size
- Put individual Labels on each timeframe
- Save wave analysis on each timeframe automatically
- Take picture of your analysis and make a personal archive
Very handy and accurate monowave chart based on Neely's book Mastering Elliot Wave. Verified by Glenn Neely himself. Complete with backtesting tools. Looking forward for more Neowave tools from author. Highly recommended for all Neowave trader!