Neowave Chart Plotter

This Expert Advisor is applicable to plot wave charts as per the NeoWave method (Neely Extension of Wave Theory). NeoWave is a scientific, objective and revolutionary style of Elliott Wave Theory that was invented by Glenn Neely in 1990 in the “Mastering Elliott Wave” book.

To start analyzing with this method, we need a particular chart called the Wave Chart or Cash Data chart. This is the first step for a good wave analysis. To draw this chart, Highs and Lows should be plotted in the order that they occurred. This could be a very challenging and time-consuming task to do for any symbol on any Timeframe.

This Expert Adviser can plot Wave Charts for any Symbol on any Timeframe automatically and in real-time. For More details watch this video: https://youtu.be/AND5tfyxIdU

Important : This Expert advisor does not work on Demo version. Because Demo version just work on Strategy-Tester mode.





Some features of this Expert Adviser are:

- Draw Wave Chart on yearly, monthly, weekly, daily, hourly and minutely timeframes - Draw Wave Chart on any integer multiples of above timeframes - Possibility of plotting Wave Chart on Gregorian and Solar calendars - Switch between Wave Chart and Candlestick Chart simultaneously - Online auto updating Wave Charts - Draw Wave Chart and Candle Chart on logarithmic scales - Calculate Fibonacci ratio on Logarithmic scale - Last price crosshair and current price crosshair tools - Possibility of putting watermarks and logos - Possibility of putting pattern labels such as impulsive, zigzag, flat, triangle, diametric, symmetrical and etc. for different degrees - Customizable labels by color and size - Put individual Labels on each timeframe - Save wave analysis on each timeframe automatically - Take picture of your analysis and make a personal archive



