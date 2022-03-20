Multi Copy MT5

Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows

Basic functions:

  • The normal interaction speed of copy trading is less than 0.5s
  • Automatically detect signal sources and display a list of signal source accounts
  • Automatically match symbols, 95% of commonly used trading symbols on different platforms (special cases such as different suffixes) are automatically matched, basically no manual settings are required, and the symbol mapping table can be double-clicked to change the corresponding symbol. (The mapping table has a quick search symbol function)
  • 4 lot calculation modes (1. multiplier 2. Fixed lot 3. Adaptive risk 4. Signal  Adaptive risk )
  • Special lot mode: The lot size can be calculated based on the stop loss capital risk (the stop loss may be too small and the calculated lot sizemay be too large, please use it with caution)
  • Multiple platforms, multiple signal sources(MASTER), multiple receiving terminals (slave)  can be combined at will (   MT4 and MT5 data are interoperable, but need to be purchased and installed separately )  
  • MASTER and SLAVE are two-in-one, select the mode when loading
  • Close part of lots : After receiving the position reduction signal, you can perform the position reduction operation.
  • Can copy orders in reverse
  • You can control the copy type and whether to copy the stop loss and take profit
  • Provides 4 types of copy opening price mode settings (1. Opening price range 2. Copying a price that is more advantageous than the signal 3. Copying a price that is less advantageous than the signal 4. No restrictions on opening price)
  • Support automatic language recognition [Chinese, English]

Common usage tips:

  • An account only needs to load one receiving terminal (MASTER) to automatically trade all symbol, and an account only needs to load one SLAVE to send all trading signals.
  • How to open multiple MT4 or MT5? -> Find the MT4 or MT5 folder and copy it. Then open the MT4 or MT5 software in the copy.
  • What should I do if the copy order does not respond? -> The copy order mechanism is a no-leakage mechanism. Under the premise of normal operation, please check: 1. Is the automatic transaction not turned on? 2. Is there a problem with the setting of the order opening price mode? 3. Is the order opening time exceeding the set value? 4. Set the spread limit (the spread limit is closed by default).

Copy Trading Multi-account Version Copier-MT4 (Click to download) Copier Copier-MT5 (Click to download)  30 min MT4 (click to download)  30 min MT5 (click to download)

MASTER installation:

  • Check the SIGNAL (MASTER) when loading
  • Click to turn on the run switch, green means normal operation

SLAVE installation:

  • Check the receiver (SLAVE) when loading
  • Click to turn on the run switch, green means normal operation
  • If the sender has been loaded, the source account will appear in the list. Select the account you want to copy.
  • Lot Mode Choose the lot mode you need (4 lot modes)
  • For customers without special needs, there is no need to perform other operations after these steps. U Now it is used normally for copy orders.

(Automatic translation)

#tags copy signal kopir forex copy software copier fast copy copy fast



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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5
Ramesh Maharjan
Utilities
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
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Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
K Trade Assistant MT5
Kaijun Wang
4.44 (16)
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Assistant: Purchase Trade Assistant-MT4 (click to download) Purchase Trade Assistant-MT5 (click to download) Please read the operating instructions carefully. Basics: Support language selection and switching (currently supports Chinese and English)       Automatic language recognition Support   hotkey opening and closing   binding, use shortcut keys to quickly open and close positions...   shortcut key closing. Support up to 30 hotkeys Unlock supports most function   replay   operations an
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Renko indicator MainChart For MT5
Kaijun Wang
3.65 (17)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO 砖图 Renko PRO->>>   The display of the brick map on the main map. The Renko chart ideally r
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WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
K Trade Assistant Pro MT5
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Assistant: Trade Assistant-MT4 (click to download) Trade Assistant-MT5 (click to download) Please read the operating instructions carefully. Basics: Quick opening and closing of positions, one-click opening and closing of positions, one-click placing of orders Draw-Line Trade Auto sl/tp Close By Symbols Profit Protected Move SL Protect Trailing SL Account RiskControl Order's Shadow Auto-Add Orders Auto-Close Orders Close ReOpen Symbols Infomation Chats Open Data Statistics Support language
Pivot Trading pp trading for mt5
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Pivot trading: 1.pp pivot 2. r1 r2 r3, s1 s2 s3 Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Cooperation QQ:556024" Cooperation wechat
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K Trade Assistant
Kaijun Wang
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Utilities
Assistant: Purchase Trade Assistant-MT4 (click to download) Purchase Trade Assistant-MT5 (click to download) Please read the operating instructions carefully. Basics: Support language selection and switching (currently supports Chinese and English)       Automatic language recognition Support   hotkey opening and closing   binding, use shortcut keys to quickly open and close positions...   shortcut key closing. Support up to 30 hotkeys Unlock supports most function   replay   operations an
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Bollinger Bands Advanced Edition For 5
Kaijun Wang
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Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Advanced Bollinger Bands: 1. The Bollinger rail will change color with the direction" 2. The
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Kaijun Wang
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Kaijun Wang
3.86 (7)
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Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO "Cooperative QQ:556024"  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" Strong
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Kaijun Wang
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Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Follow Lines Follow Trend Discoloration line For 5
Kaijun Wang
3 (1)
Indicators
Indicators are for trend followers! A trading system constructed by three moving averages. Trade with the trend and let profits run. Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy ,
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Pivot Trading 4
Kaijun Wang
4.83 (6)
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Pivot trading: 1.pp pivot 2. r1 r2 r3, s1 s2 s3 Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   auto
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WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
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Renko indicator MainChart
Kaijun Wang
4.08 (13)
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Fit Channel
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Indicators
The market price usually falls between the borders of the channel. If the price is out of range, it is a trading signal or trading opportunity. Basically, Fit Channel can be used to help determine overbought and oversold conditions in the market. When the market price is close to the upper limit, the market is considered overbought (sell zone). Conversely, when the market price is close to the bottom range, the market is considered oversold (buy zone). However, the research can be used to he
Multi Symbols In The Same Chart For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations obser
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KTrade Fibo For MT5
Kaijun Wang
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Fibo: from KTrade 1. Automatically calculate and analyze the band. -> Get the desired band 2.
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KDJ Index 4
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO "Cooperative QQ:556024"  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" Strong
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Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 ver
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Follow Lines Follow Trend Discoloration lines
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Indicators
Indicators are for trend followers! A trading system constructed by three moving averages. Trade with the trend and let profits run. Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 version of automatic calculation of wave standard Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel
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Kaijun Wang
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO MACD is called Convergence and Divergence Moving Average, which is developed from the double e
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Donchian Like Channel MT5
Kaijun Wang
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Donchian通道（唐奇安通道指标）是用于交易突破的最古老、最简单的技术指标之一。   一般来说，唐奇安通道的宽度越宽，市场波动就越大，而唐奇安通道越窄，市场波动性也就越小 。此外，价格走势可以穿过布林带，但你看不到唐奇安通道的这种特征，因为其波段正在测量特定时期的最高价和最低价。 交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 唐奇安通道指标计算： 唐奇安上阻力线 - 由过去N天的当日最高价的最大值形成。 唐奇安下支撑线 - 由过去N天的当日最低价的最小值形成。 中心线 - （上线 + 下线）/ 2   唐奇安通道信号   唐奇安通道常用作突破指标。它提供了两种主要类型的突破信号，一个是上阻力线或下支
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KTrade Fibo
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Fibo: from KTrade 1. Automatically calculate and analyze the band. -> Get the desired band 2.
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Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts 5 DEMO
Kaijun Wang
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
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Bollinger Band Advanced Edition
Kaijun Wang
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Advanced Bollinger Bands: 1. The Bollinger rail will change color with the direction" 2. The
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History Trading Path
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 ver
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Donchian Like Channel
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
Donchian通道（唐奇安通道指标）是用于交易突破的最古老、最简单的技术指标之一。 一般来说，唐奇安通道的宽度越宽，市场波动就越大，而唐奇安通道越窄，市场波动性也就越小 。此外，价格走势可以穿过布林带，但你看不到唐奇安通道的这种特征，因为其波段正在测量特定时期的最高价和最低价。 交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 唐奇安通道指标计算： 唐奇安上阻力线 - 由过去N天的当日最高价的最大值形成。 唐奇安下支撑线 - 由过去N天的当日最低价的最小值形成。 中心线 - （上线 + 下线）/ 2   唐奇安通道信号   唐奇安通道常用作突破指标。它提供了两种主要类型的突破信号，一个是上阻力线或下支撑线
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
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TeWanLiu
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TeWanLiu 2026.04.07 14:27 
 

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Ming Ren Lu
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Ming Ren Lu 2025.01.05 05:02 
 

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Cheng Jiao Zuo
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Cheng Jiao Zuo 2022.06.30 06:42 
 

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