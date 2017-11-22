Charts symbol changer and synchronizer MT5

5

The utility is designed to change the symbol of the current, all or selected charts, change the timeframe, as well as to synchronously move through the history of all charts (automatically or by clicking the button). The list of symbols is read from the "Market Watch" or is set manually. The color, size and position of the buttons are customizable. Synchronization of charts occurs according to the time of the first visible bar when you press the "SYNC" button or when moving the mouse/keyboard in automatic mode.

The utility uses functions for working with charts that are not supported by the strategy tester, therefore the demo version of the utility cannot work fully. If you are interested in exactly how any of the functions of the utility works, write me a private message, I will record a video and publish it for you.

Duplication and synchronization mode allows copying objects to all charts of the current instrument at once.

The global crosshair allows you to look at the price action of the specified bar on the selected charts.

The Multi-symbol mode allows graphic objects to be displayed only on the instrument for which they were created.

Highlighting profit/loss of open positions for trading instruments on the corresponding button

The buttons for 8 major currencies open the charts containing the currency from the list of currency pairs. The template for new charts is specified in the "Template name for new charts" parameter. When you change the symbol, the templates of the current charts are saved (charts opened by the indicator are used). When you reselect a symbol, the corresponding templates are loaded.

Buttons for unused functions can be disabled (hidden).

download Description of parameters and instructions.

List of main functions (the utility is constantly being improved, for all new functions and updates, see the "What's New" tab):

  • Switching trading instruments for the current/selected/all charts using buttons or cursor keys up/down or when changing in the main chart (main chart is a chart with the installed utility)
  • Highlighting buttons of trading instruments using the mouse button
  • A configurable list of displayed trading instruments
  • Switching TF for the current/all charts using the buttons or cursor keys left/right with the choice of a set of TF buttons or when changing the TF of the main chart
  • Zooming current/selected/all charts
  • Opening charts of all available currency pairs for one of the 8 major currencies with saving and restoring the template for charts opened by the utility
  • Manual or automatic synchronization of charts with the main chart
  • Automatic switching between trading instruments or TFs with a specified interval and direction. 3 modes available: all instruments, selected instruments, instruments with open positions
  • Setting the color of buttons, anchor angle, offset from the edge, size, font, number of buttons per line, placement subwindow, setting the transparency mode
  • MultiSymbol mode for displaying only objects of the current trading instrument when switching
  • Copying, synchronizing and controlling the display of most of the available graphic objects on the charts of the corresponding trading instrument when they are created and/or moved in the main chart
  • Ignoring objects with selected prefixes
  • Removing objects when switching a trading instrument with specified prefixes or all
  • Disable buttons for unused functions
  • Ability to hide/show all utility buttons
  • Highlighting the border color of the profit/loss button of open positions for trading instruments
  • Selecting a bar for analyzing the price behavior inside it (highlighting and scrolling to the center of the chart of the corresponding bars that make up the selected bar on smaller time frames)
  • Managing autoscrolling charts
  • Global crosshair function that displays and moves crosshairs synchronously on current/selected/all charts
  • The utility can work in four modes: single, main, auxiliary and auto. This feature allows you to customize the utility to control features from any chart
  • Possibility of color highlighting of families of currency pairs by base currency


Reviews 8
Trading Apps
1864
Indunil S S Welathanthrige Don 2026.08.01 03:29 
 

This utility is well programmed. If you are doing MTF analysis, its a must have.

Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
6414
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake 2021.05.19 15:36 
 

The product already purchased 5 star

Luke Perrett
3413
Luke Perrett 2020.06.03 13:04 
 

Great product and great help from the author. Many inputs and options available with this product. EDIT: I just cant get over how good this product is and I dont even know how to use it to its full potential. With 12 screens we need tools like this to make things easy for navigation. A true credit to the author. O and did I forget to mention how helpful he is as well. 10 STARS

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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Quant AI Agents
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
4.85 (13)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
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Mini Charts MT5
Sergey Efimenko
4.79 (24)
Indicators
The indicator displays minimized charts of any symbol from any timeframe. The maximum number of displayed charts is 28. The charts can be located both in the main and bottom window. Two display modes: candles and bars. Amount of displayed data (bars and candles) and chart sizes are adjustable. To work with a mini chat, you must first put the desired indicator(s) on a regular chart, then save it as a template and apply a template for the mini chart via the appropriate parameter, for example, for
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Mini Charts
Sergey Efimenko
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Indicators
The indicator displays minimized charts of any symbol from any timeframe. The maximum number of displayed charts is 28. The charts can be located both in the main and bottom window. Two display modes: candles and bars. Amount of displayed data (bars and candles) and chart sizes are adjustable. Parameters: Corner - display start corner (selected from the list) CandleMode - display mode: true - candles, false - bars ShowLastBid - enable/disable the last price display LastBidShiftX - last price lin
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The algorithm is based on the idea of the Currency Power Meter indicator. In this version, the number of displayed values is unlimited, its code is more compact and fast, values of the current bar can be obtained through indicator buffers. What the indicator shows : a thin band and the upper number in front of the currency shows the relative strength index for the last N hours (N is set in the parameters in the variable 'Hours'), a wider band shows the daily index. The more currency pairs using
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CPM Extended
Sergey Efimenko
4.8 (10)
Indicators
The algorithm is based on the idea of the Currency Power Meter indicator. In this version, the number of displayed values is unlimited, its code is more compact and fast, values of the current bar can be obtained through indicator buffers. What the indicator shows : a thin band and the upper number in front of the currency shows the relative strength index for the last N hours (N is set in the parameters in the variable 'Hours'), a wider band shows the daily index. The more currency pairs using
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Sergey Efimenko
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Indicators
The indicator allows you to determine the current price direction and market volatility. This version of the Traders Dynamic Index  (TDI) has the redrawing of the historical data eliminated, the algorithm calculation speed optimized, more external parameters for a more precise adjustments, and its functionalities extended: added the selection of the initial oscillator and the smoothing methods of the averages. Parameters: Mode Osc - estimation oscillator selection; Period Osc - the calculation p
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Sergey Efimenko
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Utilities
The utility is designed to change the symbol of the current, all or selected charts, change the timeframe , as well as to synchronously move through the history of all charts (automatically or by clicking the button). The list of symbols is read from the "Market Watch" or is set manually. The color, size and position of the buttons are customizable. Synchronization of charts occurs according to the time of the first visible bar when you press the "SYNC" button or when moving the mouse/keyboard i
Extended Traders Dynamic Index MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator allows you to determine the current price direction and market volatility. This version of the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) has the redrawing of the historical data eliminated, the algorithm calculation speed optimized, more external parameters for a more precise adjustments, and its functionalities extended: added the selection of the initial oscillator and the smoothing methods of the averages. Parameters: Mode Osc - estimation oscillator selection; Period Osc - the calculation p
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Trading Apps
1864
Indunil S S Welathanthrige Don 2026.08.01 03:29 
 

This utility is well programmed. If you are doing MTF analysis, its a must have.

[Deleted] 2022.12.07 03:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Efimenko
35399
Reply from developer Sergey Efimenko 2022.12.07 09:04
Dear customer, you must have REMORSE because you write a bad review without even trying to solve this issue with me first or at least without reading the instructions.
Firstly, the demo versions for this product will not work due to the features of the terminal (by the way, I warn you about this in the review)
As for the incorrect operation of the utility in your opinion, in order to avoid changes, it is enough to disable unnecessary options in the settings, which you can just ask me about.
yang891205
40
yang891205 2021.05.24 04:31 
 

你好，我之前租赁了这个产品一年，使用良好，今天到期后我就购买了这个产品，可在MT5上却无法显示，产品在图表上添加不了，无法使用，请问这是什么原因呢？

Sergey Efimenko
35399
Reply from developer Sergey Efimenko 2021.05.24 13:52
Hello. I replied to you in private messages.
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
6414
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake 2021.05.19 15:36 
 

The product already purchased 5 star

Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
1122
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2021.04.21 11:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luke Perrett
3413
Luke Perrett 2020.06.03 13:04 
 

Great product and great help from the author. Many inputs and options available with this product. EDIT: I just cant get over how good this product is and I dont even know how to use it to its full potential. With 12 screens we need tools like this to make things easy for navigation. A true credit to the author. O and did I forget to mention how helpful he is as well. 10 STARS

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 06:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

pete080368
1191
pete080368 2018.09.08 22:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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