Trade Panel Pro MT5 One Click Risk Control

Trading Panel, One-Click Trading, Risk Management, Manual Trading, Trailing Stop, Order Management, Quick Order, Stop Loss, Take Profit





JoOrderTrade Pro – Advanced Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5





Extremely important notices



For the tool to work correctly, it is MANDATORY to enable the "Algo Trading" option in the MetaTrader 5 settings. Without this activation, the panel will not function.



The JoOrderTrade Plo panel may present some small bugs on certain buttons for some types of users, such as misaligned button texts and buttons overflowing the panel bounds. This happens because some screen resolutions and scaling settings are extremely large. If this occurs for you, don’t worry: it does not directly affect the panel’s main functionalities. We are working intensively to fix these bugs in upcoming updates.

Important:

Do not keep the “OA” function enabled without fully understanding its purpose. The OA (Automatic Order) function is designed to work together with the Trailing Stop. When the trailing stop is activated and the stop loss moves in favor of the position, the system automatically places an opposite order to the original trade, exactly at the trailing stop level. Operational example:

In a buy position, if the Trailing Stop is configured to activate after a $2 favorable price movement, once this level is reached the stop loss will be adjusted automatically. At the same time, an automatic sell order will be placed at the trailing stop price. The “OA” button is intended for specific trading strategies where automated position protection or reversal is part of the trading logic. If you do not use such strategies, it is strongly recommended to keep this function disabled to avoid unintended executions. This feature may be modified or removed in future updates.







Note: A video tutorial showing how the panel works in practice will be available soon.

Wait for it.



Remember that the video can only be watched on the MQL5 website.

The video will be available in two languages: English and Portuguese.

If you speak Portuguese, change the page language to watch the video in Portuguese.

Why does the panel not appear in the demo tester?

The MT5 Strategy Tester does not render interactive panels.

Graphic panels (order panels) do not appear in the tester when the EA is:

License-protected

Compiled with commercial restrictions

Dependent on manual interaction (clicks, buttons, mouse)

In the tester there is no real mouse, only simulation.

Furthermore, paid EAs often block the UI in the tester.

This is done to protect the seller and to:

Prevent layout copying

Avoid reverse engineering

Force use only in real or demo account

What can you do?



You can buy and test it on a demo account.

If you don’t like the panel, you may request a refund, following the policies below.

Refund policy (MQL5)

The official MQL5 policy allows refunds up to 7 days, provided that:

The product has not been used on a real account

It has not generated significant profit

There are no abusive support requests

The request is within the established time frame

WHAT IT DOES





JoOrderTrade Pro is a professional trading tool that provides a complete and modern control panel to operate in MetaTrader 5. It transforms the trading experience with an intuitive interface and advanced features designed for serious traders.

Main features:

Full system for market and pending orders

Intelligent Trailing Stop with programmable activation

Advanced Take Profit and Stop Loss management

Real-time daily statistics

24/7 automatic backup system

Configurable hotkeys for quick operation

Responsive interface that adapts to any resolution

Automatic scaling system for different screens

TRAILING STOP – AUTOMATIC PROFIT PROTECTION

The Trailing Stop is an intelligent system that automatically protects your profits. It works as a moving stop that follows the market price as it moves in your favor, helping ensure you do not give back all the gains you achieved.

EASY SETUP

Activate the TRAILING ON button on the panel

Choose whether activation will be in dollars or points

Set the desired distance

The system performs the whole process automatically

Ideal for traders who want to trade with more peace of mind, discipline, and automatic protection of gains.

HOW IT WORKS

You configure only two simple rules:

When to start: define after how much profit the trailing stop will be activated (in dollars or points). Distance: define how far the stop will stay behind the current price.

After that, the system takes care of everything automatically.

PRACTICAL EXAMPLE

Buy EUR/USD at 1.1000

Configuration: activate after $100 profit | distance $50

When $100 profit is reached, the stop is placed $50 behind the price

If the price continues up, the stop follows automatically

If the price falls, the position is closed with guaranteed profit

ADVANTAGES

Protects your profits automatically

Does not require constant market monitoring

Removes emotion from the exit decision

Allows capturing larger moves more safely

WHO IT IS FOR

This product is ideal for:

Day traders and scalpers who need fast execution

Traders who manage multiple positions simultaneously

Users who prefer a visual interface instead of manual commands

Traders who use strategies with dynamic trailing stop

Anyone who wants to improve trading efficiency

Not suitable for:

Absolute beginners without basic trading knowledge

Users looking for fully automated trading systems (EA robots)

People who do not understand the risks of leveraged trading

HOW TO USE

Initial setup:

Enable Algotrading in MetaTrader 5 (the “Algotrading” button on the toolbar – ESSENTIAL for operation)

Recommended basic settings:

Panel position: left or right, as preferred

Predefined lot sizes: adjust according to your account size

Default TP/SL: set appropriate risk levels

Trailing Stop: enable according to your exit strategy

Daily operation:

Use the BUY / SELL buttons for market orders

Use hotkeys for quick operations (B = Buy, S = Sell, X = Close)

Configure the trailing stop to protect profits

Monitor real-time statistics directly on the panel

Main hotkeys:

B: Buy

S: Sell

X: Close all positions

I: Invert positions

C: Cancel all pending orders

T: Enable / disable trailing stop

M: Minimize / restore panel

WHAT IT DOES NOT DO

This tool DOES NOT:

Is not an automated trading robot (does not take decisions by itself)

Does not perform technical analysis or generate entry/exit signals

Does not guarantee profits or positive results

Does not operate automatically without user intervention

Does not replace study, discipline, and trading experience

Does not offer investment recommendations

Works as:

An advanced control panel that facilitates and accelerates manual trade execution.

RISK WARNING

WARNING: TRADING INVOLVES HIGH RISK

Trading with leverage can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit

Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose

This is an execution panel, not a guaranteed profit system

Always test on a demo account before using a real account

The developer is not responsible for financial losses

Consult an independent financial advisor if necessary

Always use appropriate risk management

Mandatory configuration for operation:

You MUST enable the Algotrading button on the MetaTrader 5 toolbar. Without this activation, the panel will not work.

SUPPORT AND UPDATES

The product includes basic technical support and compatibility updates. For technical questions, use the MQL5 messaging system.

JoOrderTrade Pro – More control, more efficiency, professional trading.