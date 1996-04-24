Trade Panel Pro MT5 One Click Risk Control

JoOrderTrade Pro – Advanced Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5


Extremely important notices

For the tool to work correctly, it is MANDATORY to enable the "Algo Trading" option in the MetaTrader 5 settings. Without this activation, the panel will not function.


The JoOrderTrade Plo panel may present some small bugs on certain buttons for some types of users, such as misaligned button texts and buttons overflowing the panel bounds. This happens because some screen resolutions and scaling settings are extremely large. If this occurs for you, don’t worry: it does not directly affect the panel’s main functionalities. We are working intensively to fix these bugs in upcoming updates.


Important:
Do not keep the “OA” function enabled without fully understanding its purpose.

The OA (Automatic Order) function is designed to work together with the Trailing Stop. When the trailing stop is activated and the stop loss moves in favor of the position, the system automatically places an opposite order to the original trade, exactly at the trailing stop level.

Operational example:
In a buy position, if the Trailing Stop is configured to activate after a $2 favorable price movement, once this level is reached the stop loss will be adjusted automatically. At the same time, an automatic sell order will be placed at the trailing stop price.

The “OA” button is intended for specific trading strategies where automated position protection or reversal is part of the trading logic. If you do not use such strategies, it is strongly recommended to keep this function disabled to avoid unintended executions.

This feature may be modified or removed in future updates.



Note: A video tutorial showing how the panel works in practice will be available soon.
Wait for it.

Remember that the video can only be watched on the MQL5 website.
The video will be available in two languages: English and Portuguese.
If you speak Portuguese, change the page language to watch the video in Portuguese.
Why does the panel not appear in the demo tester?
The MT5 Strategy Tester does not render interactive panels.
Graphic panels (order panels) do not appear in the tester when the EA is:
  • License-protected
  • Compiled with commercial restrictions
  • Dependent on manual interaction (clicks, buttons, mouse)
    In the tester there is no real mouse, only simulation.
    Furthermore, paid EAs often block the UI in the tester.
    This is done to protect the seller and to:
  • Prevent layout copying
  • Avoid reverse engineering
  • Force use only in real or demo account
What can you do?

You can buy and test it on a demo account.
If you don’t like the panel, you may request a refund, following the policies below.
Refund policy (MQL5)
The official MQL5 policy allows refunds up to 7 days, provided that:
  • The product has not been used on a real account
  • It has not generated significant profit
  • There are no abusive support requests
  • The request is within the established time frame
WHAT IT DOES

JoOrderTrade Pro is a professional trading tool that provides a complete and modern control panel to operate in MetaTrader 5. It transforms the trading experience with an intuitive interface and advanced features designed for serious traders.
Main features:
  • Full system for market and pending orders
  • Intelligent Trailing Stop with programmable activation
  • Advanced Take Profit and Stop Loss management
  • Real-time daily statistics
  • 24/7 automatic backup system
  • Configurable hotkeys for quick operation
  • Responsive interface that adapts to any resolution
  • Automatic scaling system for different screens
TRAILING STOP – AUTOMATIC PROFIT PROTECTION
The Trailing Stop is an intelligent system that automatically protects your profits. It works as a moving stop that follows the market price as it moves in your favor, helping ensure you do not give back all the gains you achieved.
EASY SETUP
  • Activate the TRAILING ON button on the panel
  • Choose whether activation will be in dollars or points
  • Set the desired distance
  • The system performs the whole process automatically
Ideal for traders who want to trade with more peace of mind, discipline, and automatic protection of gains.
HOW IT WORKS
You configure only two simple rules:
  1. When to start: define after how much profit the trailing stop will be activated (in dollars or points).
  2. Distance: define how far the stop will stay behind the current price.
    After that, the system takes care of everything automatically.
PRACTICAL EXAMPLE
  • Buy EUR/USD at 1.1000
  • Configuration: activate after $100 profit | distance $50
  • When $100 profit is reached, the stop is placed $50 behind the price
  • If the price continues up, the stop follows automatically
  • If the price falls, the position is closed with guaranteed profit
ADVANTAGES
  • Protects your profits automatically
  • Does not require constant market monitoring
  • Removes emotion from the exit decision
  • Allows capturing larger moves more safely
WHO IT IS FOR
This product is ideal for:
  • Day traders and scalpers who need fast execution
  • Traders who manage multiple positions simultaneously
  • Users who prefer a visual interface instead of manual commands
  • Traders who use strategies with dynamic trailing stop
  • Anyone who wants to improve trading efficiency
Not suitable for:
  • Absolute beginners without basic trading knowledge
  • Users looking for fully automated trading systems (EA robots)
  • People who do not understand the risks of leveraged trading
HOW TO USE
Initial setup:
  • Enable Algotrading in MetaTrader 5 (the “Algotrading” button on the toolbar – ESSENTIAL for operation)
Recommended basic settings:
  • Panel position: left or right, as preferred
  • Predefined lot sizes: adjust according to your account size
  • Default TP/SL: set appropriate risk levels
  • Trailing Stop: enable according to your exit strategy
Daily operation:
  • Use the BUY / SELL buttons for market orders
  • Use hotkeys for quick operations (B = Buy, S = Sell, X = Close)
  • Configure the trailing stop to protect profits
  • Monitor real-time statistics directly on the panel
Main hotkeys:
  • B: Buy
  • S: Sell
  • X: Close all positions
  • I: Invert positions
  • C: Cancel all pending orders
  • T: Enable / disable trailing stop
  • M: Minimize / restore panel
WHAT IT DOES NOT DO
This tool DOES NOT:
  • Is not an automated trading robot (does not take decisions by itself)
  • Does not perform technical analysis or generate entry/exit signals
  • Does not guarantee profits or positive results
  • Does not operate automatically without user intervention
  • Does not replace study, discipline, and trading experience
  • Does not offer investment recommendations
Works as:
An advanced control panel that facilitates and accelerates manual trade execution.
RISK WARNING
WARNING: TRADING INVOLVES HIGH RISK
  • Trading with leverage can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit
  • Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose
  • This is an execution panel, not a guaranteed profit system
  • Always test on a demo account before using a real account
  • The developer is not responsible for financial losses
  • Consult an independent financial advisor if necessary
  • Always use appropriate risk management
Mandatory configuration for operation:
You MUST enable the Algotrading button on the MetaTrader 5 toolbar. Without this activation, the panel will not work.
SUPPORT AND UPDATES
The product includes basic technical support and compatibility updates. For technical questions, use the MQL5 messaging system.
JoOrderTrade Pro – More control, more efficiency, professional trading.
