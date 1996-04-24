Trade Panel Pro MT5 One Click Risk Control
JoOrderTrade Pro – Advanced Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5
For the tool to work correctly, it is MANDATORY to enable the "Algo Trading" option in the MetaTrader 5 settings. Without this activation, the panel will not function.
The JoOrderTrade Plo panel may present some small bugs on certain buttons for some types of users, such as misaligned button texts and buttons overflowing the panel bounds. This happens because some screen resolutions and scaling settings are extremely large. If this occurs for you, don’t worry: it does not directly affect the panel’s main functionalities. We are working intensively to fix these bugs in upcoming updates.
Important:
Do not keep the “OA” function enabled without fully understanding its purpose.
The OA (Automatic Order) function is designed to work together with the Trailing Stop. When the trailing stop is activated and the stop loss moves in favor of the position, the system automatically places an opposite order to the original trade, exactly at the trailing stop level.
Operational example:
In a buy position, if the Trailing Stop is configured to activate after a $2 favorable price movement, once this level is reached the stop loss will be adjusted automatically. At the same time, an automatic sell order will be placed at the trailing stop price.
The “OA” button is intended for specific trading strategies where automated position protection or reversal is part of the trading logic. If you do not use such strategies, it is strongly recommended to keep this function disabled to avoid unintended executions.
This feature may be modified or removed in future updates.
The MT5 Strategy Tester does not render interactive panels.
Graphic panels (order panels) do not appear in the tester when the EA is:
- License-protected
- Compiled with commercial restrictions
- Dependent on manual interaction (clicks, buttons, mouse)
In the tester there is no real mouse, only simulation.
Furthermore, paid EAs often block the UI in the tester.
This is done to protect the seller and to:
- Prevent layout copying
- Avoid reverse engineering
- Force use only in real or demo account
You can buy and test it on a demo account.
The official MQL5 policy allows refunds up to 7 days, provided that:
The official MQL5 policy allows refunds up to 7 days, provided that:
- The product has not been used on a real account
- It has not generated significant profit
- There are no abusive support requests
- The request is within the established time frame
- Full system for market and pending orders
- Intelligent Trailing Stop with programmable activation
- Advanced Take Profit and Stop Loss management
- Real-time daily statistics
- 24/7 automatic backup system
- Configurable hotkeys for quick operation
- Responsive interface that adapts to any resolution
- Automatic scaling system for different screens
- Activate the TRAILING ON button on the panel
- Choose whether activation will be in dollars or points
- Set the desired distance
- The system performs the whole process automatically
You configure only two simple rules:
- When to start: define after how much profit the trailing stop will be activated (in dollars or points).
- Distance: define how far the stop will stay behind the current price.
After that, the system takes care of everything automatically.
- Buy EUR/USD at 1.1000
- Configuration: activate after $100 profit | distance $50
- When $100 profit is reached, the stop is placed $50 behind the price
- If the price continues up, the stop follows automatically
- If the price falls, the position is closed with guaranteed profit
- Protects your profits automatically
- Does not require constant market monitoring
- Removes emotion from the exit decision
- Allows capturing larger moves more safely
- Day traders and scalpers who need fast execution
- Traders who manage multiple positions simultaneously
- Users who prefer a visual interface instead of manual commands
- Traders who use strategies with dynamic trailing stop
- Anyone who wants to improve trading efficiency
- Absolute beginners without basic trading knowledge
- Users looking for fully automated trading systems (EA robots)
- People who do not understand the risks of leveraged trading
- Enable Algotrading in MetaTrader 5 (the “Algotrading” button on the toolbar – ESSENTIAL for operation)
- Panel position: left or right, as preferred
- Predefined lot sizes: adjust according to your account size
- Default TP/SL: set appropriate risk levels
- Trailing Stop: enable according to your exit strategy
- Use the BUY / SELL buttons for market orders
- Use hotkeys for quick operations (B = Buy, S = Sell, X = Close)
- Configure the trailing stop to protect profits
- Monitor real-time statistics directly on the panel
- B: Buy
- S: Sell
- X: Close all positions
- I: Invert positions
- C: Cancel all pending orders
- T: Enable / disable trailing stop
- M: Minimize / restore panel
- Is not an automated trading robot (does not take decisions by itself)
- Does not perform technical analysis or generate entry/exit signals
- Does not guarantee profits or positive results
- Does not operate automatically without user intervention
- Does not replace study, discipline, and trading experience
- Does not offer investment recommendations
An advanced control panel that facilitates and accelerates manual trade execution.
- Trading with leverage can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit
- Do not invest money you cannot afford to lose
- This is an execution panel, not a guaranteed profit system
- Always test on a demo account before using a real account
- The developer is not responsible for financial losses
- Consult an independent financial advisor if necessary
- Always use appropriate risk management
You MUST enable the Algotrading button on the MetaTrader 5 toolbar. Without this activation, the panel will not work.
The product includes basic technical support and compatibility updates. For technical questions, use the MQL5 messaging system.