Power Bar Scanner
- Utilities
-
Daniel SteinEvery tool here is built by a trader who trades it.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 16 April 2026
- Activations: 10
Scan your entire watchlist for extreme bars - in real time.
Power Bar Scanner monitors all your symbols at once and alerts you the moment an extreme price bar appears. No more flipping through charts. See every opportunity in one panel.
Works on any timeframe. Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto - all in one view.
How it works
The scanner checks each symbol in your Market Watch for bars where the candle body exceeds N x ATR. When it finds one, the symbol lights up with direction (BUY/SELL), the ATR ratio, and how many bars ago the signal occurred. You see at a glance which symbols are active right now.
One-click navigation
Click any symbol name in the scanner and your chart switches to that symbol instantly. Spot a signal, click it, analyze it. No manual symbol switching, no searching through chart tabs.
Sortable columns
Click any column header to sort by Symbol, Price, Signal, Ratio, or Age. Want to see the strongest signals first? Sort by Ratio. Want the freshest signals? Sort by Age. Click again to reverse the order.
Works perfectly with Power Bar MT5
The Scanner finds the opportunities. The Power Bar indicator analyzes them. Use both together: the Scanner alerts you to extreme bars across your watchlist, then click the symbol and let Power Bar's 3-strategy backtest (FlipFlop, Momentum, Reversal) tell you exactly how to trade it. Check out Power Bar MT5 in my seller profile.
Configurable alerts
Get notified instantly when extreme bars appear on any scanned symbol:
- Popup - MT5 alert window
- Push Notification - to your MetaTrader mobile app
- Sound - customizable alert sound
Per-symbol cooldown prevents alert spam. Enable BUY and SELL alerts independently.
Scans back through recent history
The scanner does not only check the current bar. It looks back through the last N bars (configurable, default 20) on the chart timeframe. So even if you start the scanner after a signal has already fired, you will still see it.
Clean, professional panel
- Dark theme matching the MT5 dark mode
- Color-coded signals: green for BUY, red for SELL
- Left accent bar highlights active signals
- Scroll support for large watchlists (50+ symbols)
- DPI-aware, zoomable (80%-150%)
- Draggable panel (header and footer)
Features
- Scan up to 50 symbols from your Market Watch simultaneously
- Extreme bar detection: body > N x ATR on chart timeframe
- Lookback scanning: checks last N bars, not just the current one
- Sortable columns: Symbol, Price, Signal, Ratio, Age
- Click-to-navigate: click a symbol to switch chart
- Configurable alerts: popup, push, sound with per-symbol cooldown
- Symbol filter: scan all or specify a comma-separated list
- Scroll support for large symbol lists
- Lightweight: single ATR handle per symbol, minimal CPU usage
- No external indicators or DLLs required
Quick Start
- Add the symbols you want to monitor to your Market Watch
- Attach Power Bar Scanner EA to any chart
- The panel shows all watchlist symbols with their current status
- Click column headers to sort by signal strength or age
- Click a symbol name to switch your chart to that symbol
- Adjust ATR multiplier and period to match your trading style
Inputs
- Max symbols to scan (50) - Maximum number of symbols from Market Watch
- ATR Period (20) - ATR lookback period on chart timeframe
- ATR Multiplier (2.5) - Minimum body/ATR ratio for signal
- Lookback Bars (20) - How many bars back to scan per symbol
- Refresh interval (5 sec) - How often to rescan all symbols
- Symbol Filter (empty) - Comma-separated list, empty = scan all
- Show only active (false) - Hide symbols without signals
- Signal age bars (5) - Bars to keep a signal highlighted
- Alert BUY/SELL (true) - Alert on extreme signals
- Alert Popup/Push/Sound - Choose notification method
- Cooldown (60 sec) - Per-symbol alert cooldown
- Panel Zoom (100) - Panel size 80-150%