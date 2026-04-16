Scan your entire watchlist for extreme bars - in real time.

Power Bar Scanner monitors all your symbols at once and alerts you the moment an extreme price bar appears. No more flipping through charts. See every opportunity in one panel.

Works on any timeframe. Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto - all in one view.

This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI trading mentor.

Always on, knows every indicator in depth, available the moment you need to think something through. Meet him at https://stein.investments

How it works

The scanner checks each symbol in your Market Watch for bars where the candle body exceeds N x ATR. When it finds one, the symbol lights up with direction (BUY/SELL), the ATR ratio, and how many bars ago the signal occurred. You see at a glance which symbols are active right now.





One-click navigation

Click any symbol name in the scanner and your chart switches to that symbol instantly. Spot a signal, click it, analyze it. No manual symbol switching, no searching through chart tabs.

Sortable columns

Click any column header to sort by Symbol, Price, Signal, Ratio, or Age. Want to see the strongest signals first? Sort by Ratio. Want the freshest signals? Sort by Age. Click again to reverse the order.





Works perfectly with Power Bar MT5

The Scanner finds the opportunities. The Power Bar indicator analyzes them. Use both together: the Scanner alerts you to extreme bars across your watchlist, then click the symbol and let Power Bar's 3-strategy backtest (FlipFlop, Momentum, Reversal) tell you exactly how to trade it. Check out Power Bar MT5 in my seller profile.





Configurable alerts

Get notified instantly when extreme bars appear on any scanned symbol:

Popup - MT5 alert window

- MT5 alert window Push Notification - to your MetaTrader mobile app

- to your MetaTrader mobile app Sound - customizable alert sound

Per-symbol cooldown prevents alert spam. Enable BUY and SELL alerts independently.





Scans back through recent history

The scanner does not only check the current bar. It looks back through the last N bars (configurable, default 20) on the chart timeframe. So even if you start the scanner after a signal has already fired, you will still see it.





Clean, professional panel

Dark theme matching the MT5 dark mode

Color-coded signals: green for BUY, red for SELL

Left accent bar highlights active signals

Scroll support for large watchlists (50+ symbols)

DPI-aware, zoomable (80%-150%)

Draggable panel (header and footer)

Features

Scan up to 50 symbols from your Market Watch simultaneously

Extreme bar detection: body > N x ATR on chart timeframe

Lookback scanning: checks last N bars, not just the current one

Sortable columns: Symbol, Price, Signal, Ratio, Age

Click-to-navigate: click a symbol to switch chart

Configurable alerts: popup, push, sound with per-symbol cooldown

Symbol filter: scan all or specify a comma-separated list

Scroll support for large symbol lists

Lightweight: single ATR handle per symbol, minimal CPU usage

No external indicators or DLLs required

Quick Start

Add the symbols you want to monitor to your Market Watch Attach Power Bar Scanner EA to any chart The panel shows all watchlist symbols with their current status Click column headers to sort by signal strength or age Click a symbol name to switch your chart to that symbol Adjust ATR multiplier and period to match your trading style

Inputs