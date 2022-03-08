Lot Size Calculator for MT5

5

Every trader knows that he or she should never Risk more than 5% (or 7%) per trade.This is a Money Management law and an usable LotSize should be calculated each time because a trader must use a different StopLoss value  for different trading levels. This indicator will calculate an appropriate LotSize for the moment when you will put it on the chart and each time you will drag the "Stop Loss Line" in any direction.


Inputs

  • MAX_RISK_PER_TRADE- How many percentages the trader will risk per trade.
  • CUSTOM_BALANCE- Define the amount that will be used to calculate the Risk. 0 => The calculator will use account Balance.
  • ENTRY_PRICE_LINE_COLOR - color of the TP (Take Profit) line
  • STOP_PRICE_LINE_COLOR- color of the SL (Stop Loss) line
  • SPREAD_LINE_COLOR -  color of the ask line price.

Key Features

  • The user can drag and drop the entry price line.
  • The user can drag and drop the stoploss price line.
  • If the entry price line is above the stop-loss price line, the calculator will identify the trade as a Buy order.
  • If the entry price line is below the stop-loss price line, the calculator will identify the trade as a Sell order.


Contact

If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.


Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.

Reviews 7
USD Down
59
USD Down 2024.12.04 13:15 
 

this tool is very important to calculate the risk and lot in each position, the cost is nothing compared to the advantage of having such as a tool in hands, the costumer service is very comprehensive and answering the questions in clear and precise manner, i recommand this tool for all traders .

Nice Trader
2771
Aller Uja 2024.12.01 17:38 
 

Work well!

Hemen Eghvay
110
Hemen Eghvay 2024.07.27 10:27 
 

One of the best lot calculators in the market. It has the feature I was looking for, setting the entry point and the difference between a pending order and stop loss, which most lot indicators don't have that option and they calculate 'live' trades. I will be testing this on a paper account and will use it live in the near future. I recommend.

