MaxiFinish Gold

Advantages and actions of the indicator:





- SCANNER of currency activity and their stochastics, which automatically switches the screen to a chart where a new signal appears. Clicking on the scanner makes it easy to create the necessary charts. In this case, the "COLOR_SCHEME" template configured on 1 chart is automatically copied to a new chart with the indicator and settings. On each chart, after creation, you can change the settings and timeframes.





- LOT and its size in dollars, available now, is calculated at the beginning of each minute bar.





- PROFIT ( + Commission + SWAP ) = the sum of all orders open on this chart, calculated with each tick.





- "TAKE PROFIT" recommended in case of an accident, or when you disconnect from trading. The indicator gives signals for effective closing of transactions, instead of setting the usual "Take Profit" and "Stop Loss" on the server.





- SIGNALS triggering "Take Profit" and "Stop Loss" on the server, if they are set, will be given to you in all ways, and the screen will automatically switch to that chart.





- Signal FILTERS are available for inclusion in the settings: "Signal_Optimizer" - for junior stochastics M5 and M1; "Filter_Stoch_M15" - signals only in the M15 direction; "Filter_Stoch_H1" - signals only in the H1 direction;





- TREND LINES and icons buy, sell, close, take profit, stop loss, trading orders, support and resistance lines, "PikLineBUY", "PikLineSELL" - are drawn continuously.





- HISTORY of your closed orders (the last 32), and all open ones, are shown by icons and lines on the charts of all timeframes.





- "SPREAD, tick Value, Volume" are currently shown on each minute bar.





- LOCKING the indicator (its stop) is controlled by a flashing icon on the signal button - flashing means it works.





- A SCREENSHOT of the chart can be saved to disk with one click.





- A FLEXIBLE algorithm has trend parameter settings for the best signals now and in the future. A logical forecast is calculated and an expected trend in the future is drawn.





Read about the author [ Profile ]. There you can read the answers to frequently asked questions (FAQ ). There you will also find comments on the settings. Lists of all settings and examples of the indicator's operation on different instruments and timeframes are shown in the screenshots.

From Metatrader-Market click [ View on site MQL5 ] - there are all screenshots and GIF-video and comments with more explanations.

for gold, oil, currencies, crypto - all in MT4 without redrawing and with a trend forecast. Even a beginner can easily trade on any timeframe. Flexible and accurate algorithm for auto-tuning signals that can be seen on the screen, heard in English, received on a smartphone.