MR Reversal Patterns 4

5

In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns"—places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend.

The important advantages of the indicator are the following:
  • You can see "Reversal Patterns" from a time frame of your choice—the indicator is multi-time frame.
  • Through the indicator, you can see the changes in the trend structure of the market.
  • The indicator shows the key places where the price movement changes its direction.
  • The patterns contain accumulated volume in the market.
  • The structure of the patterns is similar to the "MW" indicators but is created from scratch by the author's methodology.
  • Reversal pattern 1—"Change of priority" (“Pereprior” in Russian language)—indicates a strong change in trend direction or a tendency. It is characterized by updating the reasonable extremum Low from the uptrend and High from the downtrend.
  • Reversal pattern 2"Violation of trend structure" (“Slom“ in Russian language)—indicates a less pronounced change in trend direction or a tendency. It is also characterized by updating the reasonable extremum Low from the uptrend and High from the downtrend.
  • Of the Patterns—"Reversal pattern 1" is more powerful than "Reversal pattern 2" for breaking the tendency of market movements.
  • The indicator shows the "Structural levels" where price movement in a given direction has broken the structure of the pattern. The structural level line continues to the first possible price test point where a breakout occurred.
  • The indicator shows "Stop loss" places. You can see how the "Big" players are hunting for stop losses.
    • In combination with the "MR Volume POC Levels 4" indicator, you can track key places where volumes are absorbed and then new volumes appear in the opposite direction. Volumes in the "Reversal Patterns" structure are like fingerprints.
      • In combination with the "MR Range Breakouts 4" indicator, you can see how buyers and sellers are distributed in the "Range". Since every trader waits for confirmation that their market entry is correct, the appearance of "Reversal Patterns" in the "Range" forms the accumulation of the open positions in a place that we define as a "Point of Control" in the volume profile of the "Range". During the movement of the price in a trend, you can see how "Balances" are formed according to the "Auction Market Theory". 
      • In combination with the "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator, you can see how the volumes are distributed in the "Reversal Patterns".


          If you liked the indicator, please support our work by giving it 5 stars!

          For MetaTrader 5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63485

          How to use indicators - Article


          Indicator settings:

          Show Multi Time Frame from: - Multi time frame on which to calculate the indicator. By default, the indicator works with data from time frame H1.
          Bars History: - Number of bars on which the indicator works from multi-time frame H1.

          Section Visual Trading Styles Settings
          Style 1: Show only Interaction models - All inactive "Reversal Patterns" are removed, and you can only trade "Interaction models".
          Style 2: Classic view of patterns - Shows or hides the bodies of patterns. The bodies of the patterns will become colorless so that the alerts continue to work. The stop-loss changes its place from the end of the body to the extreme point at which it should be set.
          Style 3: Explore the History of all patterns - Shows or hides patterns closed by price (with a dashed line and no background). If you select "false", patterns closed by price will be displayed as a dashed line and you can trade all "Trading models" and "Interaction models". If you select "true", patterns closed by price will be displayed as all active "Reversal Patterns" and you can view the complete market structure back in time. This option is for information and analysis purposes only.
          Style 4: Show Zig-Zag line for patterns - Shows or hides the "Zig-Zag" line in addition to the patterns. The "Zig-Zag" line is presented solely for educational purposes and provides greater clarity when forming patterns from a higher time interval.

          Section Alert settings for "Reversal Patterns"
          Alert when creating a "Reversal Pattern": - Displays a notification when a new Pattern is created.
          Alert when closing a “Reversal Pattern”: - Displays a notification when a Pattern is closed by price movement, and it is shown with a dashed line.

          Section Settings for "Reversal Patterns"
          Background of "Reversal Patterns": - Shows or hides the background of patterns.
          Line width for Patterns: - Specifies line width for patterns and structural levels.
          Pattern 1 (CP): Sellers color - Background color for the sellers Pattern (“Change of priority”). This also determines the color in which "Structural Levels" and "Stop-Loss" will be displayed.
          Pattern 1 (CP): Buyers color - Background color for the buyers Pattern ("Change of priority"). This also determines the color in which "Structural Levels" and "Stop-Loss" will be displayed.
          Pattern 2 (VTS): Sellers color - Background color for the sellers Pattern ("Violation of trend structure"). This also determines the color in which "Structural Levels" and "Stop-Loss" will be displayed.
          Pattern 2 (VTS): Buyers color - Background color for the buyers Pattern ("Violation of trend structure"). This also determines the color in which "Structural Levels" and "Stop-Loss" will be displayed.
          Line style for inactive Patterns: - You can choose how to display the body line of inactive Patterns.

          Section Settings for "Structural levels" of patterns"
          Show "Structural levels": - Shows or hides the Structural levels of a patterns.
          Line width for "Structural levels": - You can choose the line width of the Structural levels of the patterns.
          Line style for inactive "Structural levels": - You can select the line style for inactive Structural levels.

          Section Settings for "Stop-Loss" of patterns
          Show "Stop-Loss" places: - Shows or hides potential places for placing a stop-loss.
          Points in 1 Pip: - Offers you a choice of the number of Points in 1 Pip.
          "Stop-Loss" in Pips: - Choose your stop-loss size. For example, a stop-loss of 5 pips + a spread of 2 pips forms a size of 7 pips for the total stop-loss.
          Symbol for "Stop-Loss": - You can select a stop-loss symbol. The default symbol is "x".
          Font size for "Stop-Loss": - You can choose the size of the stop-loss symbol "x".

            Reviews 3
            David T
            302
            David T 2023.10.27 03:40 
             

            Downloaded the demo and used it on strategy tester...liked what I saw so proceeded to a 1 year rental. Did not disappoint and was consistent with what was displayed in the strategy tester. Very pleased and like his other product MR Range Breakout makes 99% if not more of all the indicators I have ever bought useless. In a league of it's own. Very satisfied. Only complaint was wished it was cheaper as I live in Canada and full price would cost me over 30% more than in $Usd.

            danmar
            2479
            danmar 2022.12.30 07:47 
             

            hi i ask 2 or 3 times questions to Sergey and even the response was in comments above my question he answer well ! on my last question i ask a question linked with my way of trading and i have a documented response For all that and the quality of his product 5 stars is a minimun Thanks a lot Warmly

            Recommended products
            Noize Absorption Index MT4
            Ekaterina Saltykova
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
            Super Reversal Pattern
            Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
            Indicators
            Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
            Daily Candle Predictor
            Oleg Rodin
            5 (11)
            Indicators
            Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
            Gold Phoenix
            Yaroslav Varankin
            Indicators
            The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
            Infinity Trend Pro
            Yaroslav Varankin
            1 (1)
            Indicators
            This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
            MTF Stochastic
            Sergey Deev
            Indicators
            The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
            Candle Countdown With Alerts
            Georgiy Gazaryan
            Indicators
            We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
            Trendiness Index
            Libertas LLC
            5 (3)
            Indicators
            "The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
            Happy Scalping Indicator
            Leandro Bernardez Camero
            Indicators
            This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
            Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
            Jianyuan Huang
            Indicators
            Fibonacci retracement and extension line drawing tool Fibonacci retracement and extended line drawing tool for MT4 platform is suitable for traders who use  golden section trading Advantages: There is no extra line, no too long line, and it is easy to observe and find trading opportunities Trial version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Main functions: 1. Multiple groups of Fibonacci turns can be drawn directly, and the relationship between important turning points can be seen
            Auto Fibo Pro m
            DMITRII GRIDASOV
            Indicators
            "Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
            Th3Eng PipFinite signals
            Ahmed Farag
            5 (3)
            Indicators
            The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
            VR Cub
            Vladimir Pastushak
            Indicators
            VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
            Invincible Arrow
            Quan Li
            Indicators
            This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
            RSI Speed mp
            DMITRII GRIDASOV
            Indicators
            Crypto_Forex   Indicator "RSI SPEED" for MT4 - great predictive tool , No Repaint. The calculation of this indicator is  based on equations from physics . RSI SPEED is the  1st derivative of RSI  itself. RSI SPEED is   good for scalping entries   into the direction of main trend. Use it   in combination   with suitable   trend indicator , for example HTF MA (as on pictures). RSI SPEED indicator shows how fast RSI itself changes its direction   - it is very sensitive . It is recommended to use RS
            Impulses and Corrections 4
            Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
            Indicators
            "Impulses and Corrections 4" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of corrections of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always "U
            Cosmic Diviner X Planet
            Olena Kondratenko
            4 (2)
            Indicators
            This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
            Trend Oscillator mw
            DMITRII GRIDASOV
            Indicators
            Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
            Color Stochastic TRI
            Huu Tri Nguyen
            Indicators
            Color Stochastic Enhanced Stochastic Oscillator with Cross Detection and Visual Signal Support Overview Color Stochastic is a customized version of the classic Stochastic Oscillator designed for momentum analysis and crossover visualization. The indicator provides color-based signal marking and configurable crossover detection at user-defined overbought and oversold levels. It can be used as part of: Momentum analysis Mean reversion workflows DCA-based strategies Multi-indicator confirmation sys
            Stepping Trend
            Mpendulo Chiliza
            Indicators
            The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
            Easy Trade indicator
            Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
            Indicators
            Easy Trade Indicator – Your Path to Profitable Trades! Work any Time Frame! Maximize your profits with precise and assertive trades! ️ Trade with comfort – the indicator does the analysis and you only open the order in the direction in which the indicator shows you!  Exclusive panel with past trade counter and accuracy tracking! Simplify your analysis, boost your performance, and trade with confidence! Get it now and take your trading to the next level
            Master Volume profile
            Israr Hussain Shah
            Indicators
            Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
            Point61 Indicator
            Evgeniy Machok
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
            The coated chart
            Jin Wang
            Indicators
            Heiken Ashi candle chart is an improved version of The Japanese candle chart, which can effectively filter the market "noise" of the Japanese candle chart. It is favored by many traders for its simplicity and intuition. For trend traders, the HA candle chart is a magic tool. Unlike the traditional Japanese candle chart, Heikenashi does not reflect the opening price, high price, low price and closing price of the market. Instead, Heikenashi calculates the value of a single K line in the dominant
            HMA Trend Professional MT4
            Pavel Zamoshnikov
            4.57 (7)
            Indicators
            Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
            Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
            Andrey Ziablytsev
            Indicators
            Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
            Line Magnit
            Aleksey Trenin
            Indicators
            The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
            Vizzion
            Joel Protusada
            Experts
            Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
            PZ Harmonacci Patterns
            PZ TRADING SLU
            3.17 (6)
            Indicators
            Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
            Currencies Gold Momentum Flow Dashboard
            Regidor Ilagan Tumbaga
            Indicators
            URGENCY “Limited launch pricing” “Price increases after version 2.0” Currencies Gold Momentum Flow Dashboard  — See Market Strength Instantly A powerful all-in-one dashboard that shows real-time momentum across multiple timeframes (M5–D1) for forex and gold. Multi-timeframe ROC analysis Built-in trade signals (alignment & momentum shifts) Currency strength meter Heatmap for instant trend recognition Alerts + one-click pair switching Stop switching charts — see the entire market in
            Buyers of this product also purchase
            Neuro Poseidon MT4
            Daria Rezueva
            4.8 (45)
            Indicators
            Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
            BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
            Garry James Goodchild
            Indicators
            BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
            Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.43 (7)
            Indicators
            Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
            Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.81 (21)
            Indicators
            Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
            Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
            Genki Andou
            5 (3)
            Indicators
            KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
            Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
            Shengzu Zhong
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
            Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
            Garry James Goodchild
            Indicators
            Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
            IQ Gold Gann Levels
            INTRAQUOTES
            5 (4)
            Indicators
            Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
            Linear Trend Predictor
            Vitalyi Belyh
            Indicators
            Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
            Gold Channel XAUUSD
            Paulo Rocha
            5 (4)
            Indicators
            Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
            Owl smart levels
            Sergey Ermolov
            4.26 (38)
            Indicators
            When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
            Congestioni
            Stefano Frisetti
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
            ATC AlgoZone Indicator
            Ameur Boudenne
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
            Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
            Ramzi Abuwarda
            Indicators
            Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
            ECM Channel MT4
            Paulo Rocha
            Indicators
            ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
            Supreme Commander
            Ramon Sobrevals Arce
            4.13 (8)
            Indicators
            The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
            GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
            Kirk Lee Holloway
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
            NAM Order Blocks
            NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
            3.67 (3)
            Indicators
            MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
            Enigmera
            Ivan Stefanov
            5 (9)
            Indicators
            ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
            Meravith
            Ivan Stefanov
            5 (3)
            Indicators
            Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
            WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
            Kaijun Wang
            5 (4)
            Indicators
            This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
            KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
            KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
            Indicators
            Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
            RelicusRoad Pro
            Relicus LLC
            4.65 (107)
            Indicators
            RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
            Cyclic Impulse
            Vitalyi Belyh
            Indicators
            Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements. Can work on any charts. Several types of alerts. There are additional arrows on the chart itself. Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle. Recommended TF from M5 and higher. Easy to use and configure parameters. When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators. Has 2 input parameters Cyclicality and Signal duration These 2 parameters work with the processin
            Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
            Sarika G Talekar
            Indicators
            The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
            KuKl
            IGOR KIRIANEN
            Indicators
            The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
            OrderFlow Absorption
            Chi Sum Poon
            Indicators
            OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
            TrendMaestro
            Stefano Frisetti
            4 (4)
            Indicators
            Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
            NAM Divergences
            NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
            5 (1)
            Indicators
            MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
            Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
            Damien Camille Leriche
            Indicators
            There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
            More from author
            MR Volume Profile 5
            Sergey Khramchenkov
            Indicators
            The "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator is a charting tool that displays trading volume at different price levels rather than time intervals. A key concept in volume profile is the point of control (POC)—the price level with the highest volume traded during the session or time range. While tools like VWAP or OBV provide volume trends, the "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator offers granular detail about where the most market activity occurs at specific price levels. This makes it a more precise tool for
            MR Volume Profile 4
            Sergey Khramchenkov
            Indicators
            The "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator is a charting tool that displays trading volume at different price levels rather than time intervals. A key concept in volume profile is the point of control (POC)—the price level with the highest volume traded during the session or time range. While tools like VWAP or OBV provide volume trends, the "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator offers granular detail about where the most market activity occurs at specific price levels. This makes it a more precise tool for
            MR Dynamic POC 4
            Sergey Khramchenkov
            Indicators
            The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . It is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, it is the level where the big guys start their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea for the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator was created. When creating the "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile in the  NinjaT
            FREE
            MR Reversal Patterns 5
            Sergey Khramchenkov
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" —places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. The important ad
            MR Dynamic POC 5
            Sergey Khramchenkov
            Indicators
            The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . It is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, it is the level where the big guys start their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea for the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator was created. When creating the "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile in the  NinjaT
            FREE
            MR Range Breakouts 4
            Sergey Khramchenkov
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            The "MR Range Breakouts 4" indicator was created from scratch by us according to the author's methodology. It is based on the concept of " Auction Market Theory " developed by Richard D. Wyckoff (J. Peter Steidlmayer) and the "Locked-in Range Analysis" market analysis method developed by Tom Leksey. Both concepts largely overlap with our understanding of the processes in the "Range" and show how market participants interact. Since there is no established terminology for ranges in "Classical Theo
            MR Volume POC Levels 4
            Sergey Khramchenkov
            5 (3)
            Indicators
            The most important price level in any "Volume profile" is the "Point of Control" . This is the price level with the highest trading volume. It is primarily the level where large players initiate their positions, making it the accumulation/distribution level for the "Smart money" . The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile 4" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile in
            MR Range Breakouts 5
            Sergey Khramchenkov
            5 (2)
            Indicators
            The "MR Range Breakouts 5" indicator was created from scratch by us according to the author's methodology. It is based on the concept of " Auction Market Theory " developed by Richard D. Wyckoff (J. Peter Steidlmayer) and the "Locked-in Range Analysis" market analysis method developed by Tom Leksey. Both concepts largely overlap with our understanding of the processes in the "Range" and show how market participants interact. Since there is no established terminology for ranges in "Classical Theo
            MR Volume POC Levels 5
            Sergey Khramchenkov
            Indicators
            The most important price level in any "Volume profile" is the "Point of Control" . This is the price level with the highest trading volume. It is primarily the level where large players initiate their positions, making it the accumulation/distribution level for the "Smart money" . The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile in
            Filter:
            David T
            302
            David T 2023.10.27 03:40 
             

            Downloaded the demo and used it on strategy tester...liked what I saw so proceeded to a 1 year rental. Did not disappoint and was consistent with what was displayed in the strategy tester. Very pleased and like his other product MR Range Breakout makes 99% if not more of all the indicators I have ever bought useless. In a league of it's own. Very satisfied. Only complaint was wished it was cheaper as I live in Canada and full price would cost me over 30% more than in $Usd.

            Sergey Khramchenkov
            2558
            Reply from developer Sergey Khramchenkov 2023.10.27 21:42
            Тhank you David T!!! The price is the minimum that can be set as required by Meta Quotes.
            danmar
            2479
            danmar 2022.12.30 07:47 
             

            hi i ask 2 or 3 times questions to Sergey and even the response was in comments above my question he answer well ! on my last question i ask a question linked with my way of trading and i have a documented response For all that and the quality of his product 5 stars is a minimun Thanks a lot Warmly

            Sergey Khramchenkov
            2558
            Reply from developer Sergey Khramchenkov 2022.12.30 08:03
            Thank you Daniel!!!
            [Deleted] 2021.03.15 10:29 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Sergey Khramchenkov
            2558
            Reply from developer Sergey Khramchenkov 2021.03.30 09:39
            Don't mislead people ...
            Before we put it on the Market , we have experience with the indicator for almost 2 years and all the reviews were only positive.
            Please wait for us to contact you before you hate ...
            Reply to review