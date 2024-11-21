Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4 Multi TF

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Unlock the power of ICT’s Inversion Fair Value Gap (IFVG) concept with the Inversion Fair Value Gaps Indicator! This cutting-edge tool takes Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) to the next level by identifying and displaying Inverted FVG zones—key areas of support and resistance formed after price mitigation. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, the IFVG indicator provides invaluable insights for real-time decision-making.

See more MT5 version at:  Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT5

See more products at: All Products

Some Usage Tips for Inversion Fair Value Gaps Multi-Timeframe indicator

What is the IFVG Indicator?

The IFVG Indicator is based on ICT's concept of Fair Value Gaps and their inversions. Once an FVG is mitigated—when the price closes above or below it in the opposite direction of its bias—it is reclassified as an Inverted FVG. These zones are pivotal as they often transform into potential support or resistance areas.

Key Features:
  • Inverted Bullish FVGs: Transform into potential resistance zones.
  • Inverted Bearish FVGs: Transform into potential support zones.
  • Real-Time Alerts: Detect price retests of IFVGs and signal potential breakouts or breakdowns.
  • Multi-Timeframe Display: Seamlessly view and analyze IFVG zones across multiple timeframes for a comprehensive market overview.
How It Works

  1. FVG Mitigation:
    Mitigation occurs when the price action moves contrary to an FVG’s bias and closes beyond its boundary.

    • Bullish FVG Mitigated: Becomes a resistance zone.
    • Bearish FVG Mitigated: Becomes a support zone.

  2. Retest Detection:
    Once a zone is inverted, the indicator monitors price movements for retests. Signals are triggered when price revisits the zone and either breaks above or below, depending on the FVG’s direction.

  3. Dynamic Visualization:
    Upon mitigation, the indicator automatically removes outdated graphical elements such as areas, lines, and signals, keeping the chart clean and relevant.

  4. Multi-Timeframe Functionality:
    Analyze the interaction of IFVGs across different timeframes directly from one chart. Identify critical zones from higher or lower timeframes without switching between charts.

Why Choose the IFVG Indicator?

Unlike typical indicators that flood your chart with signals, the IFVG Indicator is designed for discretionary analysis in real-time. It focuses on unmitigated FVGs, providing traders with actionable insights rather than overwhelming them with unnecessary data.

  • Not Just Another Signal Indicator:
    Backtesting historical signals can be misleading. This tool emphasizes real-time market conditions and accurately identifies IFVGs in play.

  • Visual Clarity:
    Graphical elements are cleanly displayed, focusing only on relevant IFVG zones and their current status.

  • Enhanced Multi-Timeframe Analysis:
    Save time and improve precision by viewing critical IFVG zones from multiple timeframes on the same chart.

Settings and Customization

The IFVG Indicator is highly customizable, allowing traders to adapt it to their strategies and preferences:

  1. Show Last:
    Choose how many recent FVG inversions to display. Focus on the latest bullish or bearish pairs starting from the current bar.

  2. Signal Preference:
    Select signals based on Wick Touches or Close Prices for greater control over your trading style.

  3. ATR Multiplier:
    Filter FVGs based on their width relative to ATR. Only detect inversions that meet a minimum size threshold (ATR * ATR Width).

  4. Multi-Timeframe Settings:
    Specify which timeframes to include in the analysis, allowing you to spot confluences or conflicts across different timeframes.

Benefits of Using the IFVG Indicator

  • Identify High-Probability Zones:
    Mitigated FVGs often become critical price levels. Use these zones for precise entry and exit points.

  • Enhance Your Strategy:
    Whether you're trend-following or counter-trend trading, the IFVG Indicator adapts seamlessly to your approach.

  • Save Time with Multi-Timeframe Analysis:
    Monitor key IFVG zones from multiple timeframes in one view, improving your trading efficiency and accuracy.

  • Stay Ahead with Real-Time Alerts:
    Never miss a retest of an IFVG zone. The indicator ensures you’re always informed of potential breakouts or breakdowns.

Who Is This Indicator For?

The IFVG Indicator is perfect for:

  • Traders using ICT concepts or Fair Value Gap strategies.
  • Those seeking dynamic support and resistance zones.
  • Real-time market analysts focusing on precision over historical data.
  • Traders who rely on multi-timeframe analysis to validate entries and exits.
Start Trading Smarter with IFVG Today!

Take your trading to the next level with the Inversion Fair Value Gaps Indicator. Detect key support and resistance zones, monitor real-time retests, and execute trades with confidence. Seamlessly integrate multi-timeframe analysis to uncover critical opportunities and strengthen your market edge..


Reviews 5
XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2024.12.10 10:33 
 

simply the best Inversion FVGs in MT4. i us it on 1min chart with 1H iFVG. i also know that the support here is the best.

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Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
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Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
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Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
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Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
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Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me The Liquidity Pools indicator is an advanced tool that identifies and marks potential liquidity zones on the chart by analyzing high and low areas with frequent wick touches, along with the number of revisits and the volume traded within each zone. This tool provides traders with a compr
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Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner is a support‑and‑resistance indicator that adds volume context to price structure. By showing how trading activity clusters around recent pivots, it helps users see where buying or selling interest has been most active. See more MT5 version at:
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5 (1)
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Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe , this tool plots supply and demand zones based on strong momentum candles, allowing you to identify these zones across multiple timeframes using the   timeframe selector   feature. With retest and break labels, along with customizable valid
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Heiner G.
710
Heiner G. 2025.10.29 13:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Delacosa
220
Delacosa 2025.10.04 08:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Duc Hoan Nguyen
70431
Reply from developer Duc Hoan Nguyen 2025.10.04 10:33
Thank you for your review!
Glad to hear that the indicator has been helpful for you.
Arrow color changeable update coming soon!
Happy trading!
mopheus black
454
mopheus black 2025.02.19 16:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Duc Hoan Nguyen
70431
Reply from developer Duc Hoan Nguyen 2025.02.19 17:13
Thank you for your review!
I'm glad you're happy with the indicator as well as with my support. Wishing you enjoyable and successful trading!
XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2024.12.10 10:33 
 

simply the best Inversion FVGs in MT4. i us it on 1min chart with 1H iFVG. i also know that the support here is the best.

Duc Hoan Nguyen
70431
Reply from developer Duc Hoan Nguyen 2024.12.10 10:54
So glad the indicator was helpful for you!
Thanks a lot for your review, and best of luck with your trading!
danmar
2479
danmar 2024.12.02 09:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Duc Hoan Nguyen
70431
Reply from developer Duc Hoan Nguyen 2024.12.02 09:17
Thank you for your review!
I’m glad to hear that the indicator has been helpful for you.
Wishing you successful trading!
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