Trend Catcher with Alert
- Indicators
- Issam Kassas
- Version: 3.5
- Updated: 5 June 2025
The Trend Catcher:
Download this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA for FREE.
The Trend Catcher Strategy with Alert Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that aids traders in identifying market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy , adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction. Traders can customize parameters to align with their preferences and risk tolerance. The indicator assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.
Features:
- Trend Identification: Signals bullish trend and bearish trend.
- Trend Reversals: Alerts to potential reversals when colors of candles changes from bullish to bearish and vice versa.
- Real-time Alerts: Generates alerts for new trend identification.
Recommendations:
- Currencies and Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD...
- Timeframe: M5, M10, M15, M30, H1.
- Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account
wau bellissimo e utile come posso avere l'ea?