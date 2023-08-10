Auto Anchored VWAPs MT4

Unveil Trading Insights with Auto Anchored VWAPs:

Auto Anchored VWAPs serve as your guiding companion in the world of trading. These indicators pinpoint crucial market turning points and illustrate them on your chart using VWAP lines. This is a game-changer for traders who employ anchored VWAP strategies.

How Does It Work?

Identifying High Points:

  • If the highest price of the current candle is lower than the highest price of the previous one,
  • And the previous high is higher than the one before it,
  • We've identified a peak.

This significant point is positioned in the middle of these three candles.

Recognizing Low Points:

  • If the lowest price of the current candle is higher than the lowest price of the previous one,
  • And the previous low is lower than the one before it,
  • We've discovered a bottom.

The focal point of this bottom is its middle.

Plotting the Anchored VWAPs:

Each top and bottom corresponds to a VWAP line. However, there's a limitation: Due to the indicator's computational demands, it can display only 8 lines on the chart simultaneously.

As additional lines emerge, the older ones step aside to make room for the newer ones. If a new anchored VWAP line closes, it reopens the path for the older anchored VWAP once again.

You're in command! Adjust the 'Timeframe' setting according to your pace. Keep in mind to wait for the candle of your chosen timeframe to close before confirming a peak or dip. It takes three candles to spot them, and we direct your attention to the middle one.

For smoother trading, stick to the 'Timeframe Current' setting. If you prefer historical analysis, choose a 'Higher Timeframe' and synchronize your chart's timing.

Extra Tip: Customize the number of bars to analyze. Fewer bars translate to quicker calculations. If your chart doesn't require an abundance of candles, reduce it—perhaps to 100—and witness the indicator's increased speed!

Ready to get started? Experiment with this indicator using your MetaTrader strategy tester. Play around with various timeframes to witness its magic. If it enhances your trading strategy, consider acquiring it.

Thank you for exploring this resource! Stay updated on my latest insights by following me!

Download the Auto Anchored VWAPs Indicator Version for MetaTrader 5

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Vitalii Zakharuk
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trade System You choose a bar on the day to trade, when this bar closes the robot will send two orders a at the high other at the low of the candle, which gets again the other will be canceled Stop the stop will be one tick under the low on case of the buy, or one tick above the high on case of the sell Take The take can be setted how much you wants of the stop range, it can be costumized in the strategy otimization Otimization This robot have the input to get risck return, so you can run int in
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Patterns Wizard is a tool for creating candlestick patterns. With it, you can create various patterns and add as many instances of this indicator as you want on your chart, each with a different pattern. To better understand how creation formulas work, you can refer to the examples of the My Candle indicator, which has over 70 examples of candlestick patterns The main difference with this indicator is that it has 30 rule parameters , meaning you can set a different rule for each of the last 30 c
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How to Create an Automated Trading Robot Have you ever wondered how powerful it would be to automate your trading strategies with just a few clicks of the mouse? Imagine having the freedom to create and test different trading strategies without the need to dive into complicated code. With Rule Plotter, this vision becomes a reality. Here we will explore how you can create your own custom trading robot using Rule Plotter, a trade-system creation tool that simplifies the entire process. What is Ru
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Utilities
Hide Scale - The ideal tool for traders who want to maximize chart space How to use Hide Scale Press "T" to hide the time scale and "P" to hide the price scale. You can customize the keyboard shortcuts by clicking on the corresponding buttons and choosing a new key for each function. If you want to hide both scales at the same time, you can assign the same key to both options. To display the scales again, simply press the corresponding key again. The reason behind creating this tool We developed
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Utilities
Patterns Wizard is a tool for creating candlestick patterns. With it, you can create various patterns and add as many instances of this indicator as you want on your chart, each with a different pattern. To better understand how creation formulas work, you can refer to the examples of the My Candle indicator, which has over 70 examples of candlestick patterns The main difference with this indicator is that it has 30 rule parameters , meaning you can set a different rule for each of the last 30 c
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Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Utilities
Discover the Power of Risk Management with Price Action to Position Your Stop Loss! Have you ever experienced the situation where you know exactly when to enter a trade, but you're unsure about the right time to exit? Don't worry, you're not alone! Many traders face this challenge on a daily basis. The good news is that our price action-based risk management tool is here to solve this problem. While you focus on identifying the optimal entry points, our tool takes control and handles the trade e
TrendPlator
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
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TrendPlator: Empower Your Trading Strategies with an Advanced Trend Projection Indicator Explore the potential of our innovative indicator! With the ability to analyze and project trend lines from larger timeframes directly onto your current timeframe, it provides strategic support that catches the attention of traders across the board. These points become strategic levels of support or resistance for your trades, strengthening your trading strategy. Visualize the opportunity to add an indicator
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Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
Trading Your Strategies Created with Rule Plotter Indicator with Rule Plotter Expert: Now that you have created your custom strategies using the Rule Plotter Indicator and visualized the arrows indicating entry and exit points on the chart, it's time to bring these strategies to life in the financial markets. With the Rule Plotter Expert, you can trade autonomously and accurately based on these arrows, making the most of the potential of your strategies Turning Arrows into Actions: The arrows ge
Paula Bollinger Bands
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Experts
Transform your investment strategy with the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader investor robot. Based on the powerful Bollinger Bands strategy, created by Joe Ross and dubbed Paula by renowned Brazilian trader Rodrigo Cohen, you will have access to advanced technology that will maximize your profits and minimize your risks. Don't waste any more time with old and inefficient strategies. With our investor robot, you will have access to a highly accurate algorithm that combines technical analysis of ma
My Candle
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
Indicators
Define your own candlestick pattern and this indicator will show on the screen when this pattern appears You can test it for free in the Strategy Tester and see how many times your candlestick pattern appears on the asset of your choice You can also paint all candles of your pattern or just one This indicator is useful for candlestick analysis, for you to use in price action and with naked trade strategies. It is an indicator that shows the movement you choose How to Use the Indicators: AC AC[1
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Isabella
139
Isabella 2024.07.08 15:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.07.08 16:03
Thank you very much for your purchase and your review Isabella, it is very good to know that you operate using larger TFs with this indicator, this helps other traders to test these time charts too, and thank you very much for the sound feedback, it sounds great to know that everything is working
Johannes Katzer
2391
Johannes Katzer 2023.09.05 17:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
153922
Reply from developer Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2023.09.05 22:45
Thank you so much for your feedback, Johannes. You're a trader who has been using the anchored VWAP strategy for a long time and already employs my tools. Hearing your feedback makes me believe that I've done a good job. Many thanks.
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