Game Changer Indicator

5

Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade with confidence, discipline and a clear understanding of the underlying trend dynamics.

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus.  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me.

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here.  Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else.

SETTINGS

  • Enable Alert on trend changes -True/False – shows alerts on chart if trend changes
  • Send push notification – True/False – enable push notifications of alerts to phone
  • Send mail notifications – True/False – sends mail notifications of trend change to e-mail

    Reviews 10
    WillemJvR1
    76
    WillemJvR1 2025.12.12 09:00 
     

    love this indicator specialy on 1 min trading ..

    p.s.de
    62
    p.s.de 2025.12.11 10:04 
     

    I rarely leave reviews, but this indicator truly deserves it. Game Changer is by far the best indicator I’ve ever purchased on MQL5 — and I’ve tested many. The signals are incredibly accurate, clean, and easy to read. No clutter, no confusion, just clear confirmations that actually make sense in real trading conditions. From the first day of using it, I noticed how confidently I could take entries. The timing of the signals is excellent, and the way the indicator visually presents momentum shifts makes trading so much more stress-free. You can see the market direction instantly. The support from the developer is also outstanding — fast responses, clear guidance, and genuinely helpful assistance. It’s rare to find this level of support on MQL5, and it makes the product even more valuable. Huge thanks to the developer — you’ve created something truly exceptional. This tool has genuinely improved my trading, and I can say it is superior to everything else I’ve tried on the Market. I highly recommend it to anyone who wants a reliable, serious indicator. Keep up the amazing work. Strukov and Daleen!

    miley miles
    59
    miley miles 2025.11.08 22:51 
     

    Here’s how I see it: Game Changer is a really good trend-indicator with thoughtful design, especially for traders who want clarity in direction and want to ride rather than chase moves.

    Filter:
