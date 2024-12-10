Easy Breakout

4.71

After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!  


Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it leverages advanced calculations to validate the breakout with precision! When a breakout occurs, you’ll receive instant alerts on your PC, via email, and even directly to your phone!

Key Advantages of Easy Breakout

  • No lag and no repaint: All signals are delivered in real-time, with no lag and no repainting of past signals!
  • Breakout Versatility: Breakouts can occur on any timeframe and any symbol, making this indicator highly versatile and reliable!
  • 5 Take Profits based on Fibonacci: Each signal automatically provides 5 different take profits to improve your trading!
  • Automatic Stop Loss: Each stop loss is dynamically calculated based on current market conditions, ensuring optimal risk management!
  • Success Rate:  The dashboard lets you view the success rate of each symbol, giving you valuable insights into the indicator's past performance and reliability!
  • Beautiful UI Design: The dashboard enhances your trading experience with a sleek, intuitive design for effortless navigation and a professional look!
  • Alerts Notification: Get instant alerts with entry, take profit, and stop loss levels sent directly to your terminal, phone, or email for seamless trading updates!

Recommendations

Easy Breakout works with any symbol on any timeframe. We personally use this indicator with XAUUSD (gold) on the M1, M5 & M15 timeframes! 


Don't miss your chance to elevate your trading game—get Easy Breakout today and start trading with confidence and precision!

Manual Guide: Click here
Reviews 22
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:36 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

10005634142
32
10005634142 2025.04.22 13:32 
 

Best EA I EVER USED, 90% accurate on gold 1 min TF

Jamesdelz
2778
Jamesdelz 2025.04.07 05:41 
 

the biggest plus was the extra indicator (volume flow)and it did help me get some wins, so honest review this is a good indicator. The volume flow helped a lot!

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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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4.33 (6)
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Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
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Genesis Matrix PRO
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Genesis Matrix Pro is a professional multi-timeframe trend detection indicator designed to help traders identify high-quality market alignment with clarity and structure. It combines 12 different technical indicators into one visual alignment matrix, allowing traders to quickly see when market conditions are bullish, bearish, or neutral. A signal is generated only when the selected strategies are aligned, helping reduce noise and improve decision-making. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET
Easy Reversal
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Easy Reversal is designed to help traders spot turning points in the market with clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is based on the Keltner Channel but improved with a custom calculation that uses ATR and EMA confirmation. This makes it more reliable and less noisy than standard reversal tools.  The signals from Easy Reversal appear directly from peak candlestick behavior, showing you when price action is reaching exhaustion. A buy signal is generated when a candlestick forms a strong r
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This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
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5 (1)
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Prop Firm Sniper MT5 is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed to
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4.76 (17)
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2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
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4.2 (5)
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Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
1 (2)
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First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (3 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, a
MetaQuant Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Utilities
MetaQuant PRO is a professional account analytics dashboard for MetaTrader 4, built to give traders a clear, visual, and data-driven view of their trading performance directly inside MT4. It converts your account history into clean metrics, charts, and insights without relying on external websites or spreadsheets. Main features • Overview (full account) • Daily (today only) • Monthly (current month) • All-Time (entire history) Visual performance analysis • Smooth equity curve from real closed t
Lux Trend MT5
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
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DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2025.09.11 20:36 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

Segun Oluwole
59
Segun Oluwole 2025.08.06 14:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.08.06 16:40
Thank you so much Segun for your 5 stars feedback! You're a wonderful customer, happy trading my friend =)
Mu Muthu
23
Mu Muthu 2025.08.01 16:57 
 

I recently purchased the "Easy Breakout" indicator, and I must say it's a fantastic trading tool! Looking fwd for more ! While the signals aren’t overly frequent.But when it does,it easy hit Tp!.after testing the indicator for some time.i can say that is really crap worst indicator.i warn do not buy the indicator .seller told me he give free indicator if i give good review,after testing is not worthty at all.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.08.02 00:08
Thank you so much my friend for your feedback!!
Francis Santos
291
Francis Santos 2025.07.15 13:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.07.17 21:30
Thank you for your feedback boss!
10005634142
32
10005634142 2025.04.22 13:32 
 

Best EA I EVER USED, 90% accurate on gold 1 min TF

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.05.20 20:09
Thank you for your feedback!
Jamesdelz
2778
Jamesdelz 2025.04.07 05:41 
 

the biggest plus was the extra indicator (volume flow)and it did help me get some wins, so honest review this is a good indicator. The volume flow helped a lot!

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.04.16 05:57
Thank you my dear friend for your feedback! I'm really happy to hear that you're having a solid trading plan with Easy Breakout and the Volume Flow BONUS! =)
Asem Altamimi
29
Asem Altamimi 2025.03.27 22:53 
 

I used easy break out for the first week and 85% of trade hits target take profit. EURUSD 15min and XAUUSD 15 min. Thank you for this indicator

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.03.28 14:05
Really happy to hear that you're having success with Easy Breakout! Happy trading =)!!
RetirewithMax
119
RetirewithMax 2025.02.12 19:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.02.13 15:08
Thank you so much my friend for your feedback! Keep crushing the market =)
Pandora303
155
Pandora303 2025.01.28 17:08 
 

Good indicator. I recommend it to everyone. Works well on us30 and nasdaq 5min.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.02.10 04:35
Thank you for your feedback! Happy trading =)!
artaderemi
34
artaderemi 2025.01.17 16:17 
 

I used easy break out for the first day and all trade hits target take profit. Thank you for this indicator

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.01.17 17:10
Thank you for your feedback regarding Easy Breakout! Happy to hear that you're profitable :)
힛뜨
81
힛뜨 2025.01.17 04:05 
 

Alerts Notification: Get instant alerts with entry, take profit, and stop loss levels sent directly to your terminal, phone, or email for seamless trading updates! ------------ What should I do to get alarm?

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.01.17 04:31
Hi, thank you for your feedback! Kindly check your private messages, I will guide you with the alarm setup.
BurkoTrader
171
BurkoTrader 2025.01.16 13:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.01.17 17:10
WOW! Incredible results, keep crushing the market! :)
artcandy3
189
artcandy3 2025.01.12 01:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jirawat Saokhamket
23
Jirawat Saokhamket 2025.01.06 16:10 
 

Very profitable tools I have been testing it with gold for about a week, and it has delivered excellent results and great profits on TF 5 and 15.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.01.08 06:34
Thank you Jirawat!! A real pleasure communicating with you and keep crushing the market =)
旭 郭
113
旭 郭 2025.01.06 09:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.01.06 16:00
你好， 感谢您的反馈，真的非常感谢！请检查您的电子邮件，我已将您的奖金发送给您！
murod1985
76
murod1985 2025.01.01 11:10 
 

the best indicator i bought

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2025.01.01 17:39
Thank you so much my friend for the feedback!!
Abdul Jalil
1397
Abdul Jalil 2024.12.27 18:59 
 

Really great for Breakout traders

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.27 19:17
Thank you for your feedback! Really happy to hear that you're enjoying Easy Breakout!
jrc74
852
jrc74 2024.12.23 14:21 
 

Hi, for now very profitable tool, I use gold, us30, us500 on 5 TF

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.23 15:56
Hi, thank you so much for your feedback regarding Easy Breakout! I'm very happy to hear that you're having success in your trading with these symbols!!
FredrikRoj1
59
FredrikRoj1 2024.12.15 08:50 
 

Using this indicator exclusively on BTCUSD charts and on under 24 hours i´m made over 50 Euros! Mohamed is promises what he keeps! Fkn legend! :)

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.16 16:28
You are an absolute beast for crushing the market liek this Fred :) Thank you so much for your feedback boss!!!!
Forex1218
662
Forex1218 2024.12.13 21:28 
 

I have been using this indicator exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold), and it delivers impressive results. It’s non-repainting and achieves around an 80% success rate on the M15 timeframe. Highly recommended for anyone trading Gold.

Mohamed Hassan
31766
Reply from developer Mohamed Hassan 2024.12.13 22:54
I'm extremely happy to hear that you're having success with Easy Breakout! Great choice with your symbol and timeframe selections! I wish you all the best with your trading my friend =)
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