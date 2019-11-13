AW Trend Predictor

4.62

The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks.

Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here

How to trade with the indicator: 

Trading with Trend Predictor is just three easy steps:

Step 1 - Opening a position

A buy signal was received with a success rating of more than 70%

Step 2 - Determining StopLoss

Select trunk by opposite signal

Step 3 - Defining TakeProfit Strategy

Strategy 1: Close the entire position when reaching TP1

Strategy 2: Close 50% of the position upon reaching TP1 and the remaining 50% upon reaching TP2

Strategy 3: Close the entire position in a trend reversal

Benefits:

  • Never redraws the results, the signal is strictly at the close of the candle
  • It can be used in an adviser
  • Take Profit and Stop Loss Marks
  • A great addition to a trading strategy or an independent strategy
  • Market noise filtering algorithm
  • Suitable for any tools

Statistics module:

For better pair selection, use the built-in statistics calculations.

Calculate trades - The total number of signals for which statistics are given

Success rating - Percentage of signals reaching TP1, or when reversing those that were in positive profit

TakeProfit1 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP1

TakeProfit2 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP2

ExitProfit - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in a positive profit with a new signal

ExitLoss - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in negative profit when a new signal

Input variables: 

_Period_ - The indicator period, the larger, the lower the sensitivity of the indicator signals

The more, the lower the sensitivity of the indicator signals

The lower, the greater the sensitivity of the indicator signals

Values 1.5 - 5 - Signal to enter

Values 5 - 14 - Trend Filtering

Multiplier_of_target - Multiplier for TP1 and TP2. The higher the multiplier, the more profit from one transaction, but the lower the percentage of success of signals

The higher the value, the greater the profit from the transaction, but the lower the percentage of success of the signals

Thelower the value, the lower the profit from the transaction, but the higher the percentage of success of the signals

Maximum_bars - The number of bars for calculating statistics

Developers_settings - Settings section for integrating the indicator into other algorithms. Only for developers.

Notifications_settings - Notifications settings section

Graphics_settings - Section of graphic settings for the indicator.


Reviews 43
Stephane Michel P Chaspierre
515
Stephane Michel P Chaspierre 2025.01.02 19:57 
 

Excellent product. I also use AW Breakout Catcher which is also very good. The backtests with Trend Predictor are very good. Bravo.

ساري بيكال
25
ساري بيكال 2024.09.28 17:58 
 

take buy or sell signals from the AW indicator. I have purchased this indicator, which is named on the expert advisor, and I have downloaded the trial version. During testing, after setting all the necessary settings to take signals from the indicator, it was still opening trades in the opposite direction of the indicator. Can you help me? The expert advisor works intelligently, but why doesn’t it take the signal according to the indicator Dear brother, I want to ask you if I can combine the expert and the indicator in order to get. Better result

peterlighl
60
peterlighl 2024.03.14 11:14 
 

Good product ,Happy i found this product.

Filter:
hua tian
233
hua tian 2025.02.28 05:10 
 

Dear Seller, I have purchased this software, but no matter how I configure it, it keeps giving me errors, and I haven't been able to place a single order. I must emphasize that this issue needs to be resolved promptly. If a solution cannot be provided, I kindly request a full refund of my purchase. Please address this matter at your earliest convenience. Best regards, Hua tian

ex: 2025.02.28 05:12:29.604 Trend Predictor EA XAUUSDm,M30: Error sending order. Error number is 133

2025.02.28 05:12:29.604 Trend Predictor EA XAUUSDm,M30: Error sending order. Error number is 133

2025.02.28 05:12:29.604 Trend Predictor EA XAUUSDm,M30: Error sending order. Error number is 133

2025.02.28 05:12:29.604 Trend Predictor EA XAUUSDm,M30: Error sending order. Error number is 133

2025.02.28 05:12:29.604 Trend Predictor EA XAUUSDm,M30: Error sending order. Error number is 133

AW Trading Software Limited
187839
Reply from developer Alexander Nechaev 2025.02.28 08:28
Hello. We are always happy to help our users resolve issues. I replied to you about this error in a private message, it is caused by the broker and not the product. Regards.
teemoney
70
teemoney 2024.02.10 13:14 
 

Very good indicator, thanks to the author for his quick response, I did ask a lot of questions because and combining it with the Trend Indicator EA from him and he answered in good times but am still waiting for the bonus indicator lol

Charly Boettcher
334
Charly Boettcher 2024.01.04 21:32 
 

Hey. Großartig. Mit meiner Strategie für Ein- und Ausstieg, perfect. Ich habe den Ea erst 2 Tage und noch keinen Verlust eingefahren bei 11 Trades. Ich kann mein Glück kaum fassen. Ich trade EURUSD, XAUUSD,BRENT, DAX, USDCHF alle im H1 oder H4. Alexander Thanks for you.

WoelfLein
40
WoelfLein 2023.12.08 08:29 
 

Guter Indicator

chicco911
99
chicco911 2023.10.16 17:44 
 

This is one of the best tools!! Combination with an EA which place trades is very nice... . Price is super fair, Money back within 1 day trading.

Aleksey Im
42
Aleksey Im 2023.08.16 02:49 
 

Best indicator already profit !

Tim543
161
Tim543 2023.06.06 15:01 
 

12 trades in 3 days (= number of days after I bought the indicstor), no loss, TP1 always reached. Extraordinary. Great trading tool. My strategy was: TF 1h, take profit always TP 1.

ytdw93
51
ytdw93 2023.05.26 18:39 
 

What a strange way to mislead customers, promise that they will receive a feature support matrix upon purchase and then put all kinds of conditions on this. You will only receive the matrix if you can demonstrate the purchase, while this is known to the company under the username on which payment was made and the licenses issued for this. AND you must give a 5 star review before using the program. To be honest, I will seriously doubt the reliability of the software if it turns out that the reviews are not fair but that they are enforced. I still haven't received a matrix and I'm a bit done with it if I have to. I will therefore post this honest review with 1 star.

AW Trading Software Limited
187839
Reply from developer Alexander Nechaev 2023.07.20 19:20
Hello, This is not entirely correct. We ask that you send us a screenshot of your purchase confirmation so that we have a reason to send the file. You sent a screenshot and after half an hour left a bad review. After that, when our support was online, we sent you a trendpad and instructions for installing it, although you left a 1 star review, which no longer matches your letter. We never ask for feedback in exchange for a file. All our clients receive a trendpad, they only need to confirm the fact of purchasing the indicator (review(can be with request to send trendpad) or a screenshot of the purchase or leave a comment, any of the options is suitable for confirmation). The seller's account on this website does not provide access to data about the ownership of the purchase by a particular customer. Also note that we usually respond within a business day or two in our time zone. Best regards
Robert Anthony
46
Robert Anthony 2023.05.05 15:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

austintrade
29
austintrade 2023.04.17 05:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dejola
92
dejola 2023.03.30 19:31 
 

Fantastic Indicator. Looks like a winning tool.

Forexdot
129
Forexdot 2023.03.20 22:29 
 

Negative feedback for sure. This indicator only reads history and plots nice graph makes u believe the wining rate is high. If u use this indicator u will lose your funds. Most of time trend goes against indicator recommend trend.

MircoD
125
MircoD 2023.03.19 17:44 
 

Hervorragender EA und Indikator. Ist das Geld wert. Ich empfehle den Kauf. Hat sich schon mehrfach ausbezahlt innert einer Woche.

AlfaCapital
86
AlfaCapital 2023.02.01 17:57 
 

excellent indicator I bought for better understanding fuctions AW Recovery EA (from same author) I'm really satisfied, currently I made a trade according to the signal and straight profit! TOP for me ... thanks for that

Takaharu Minagen
208
Takaharu Minagen 2023.01.28 02:05 
 

Very good. good accuracy. I won right away.

NobleBean
342
NobleBean 2022.10.20 14:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pwilli045
29
Pwilli045 2022.02.12 17:59 
 

I have not traded with it yet but it looks promising, this can definitely help out some traders. Accuracy % on renko chart is little higher

123
Reply to review