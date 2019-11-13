AW Trend Predictor

The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks.

Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here

How to trade with the indicator:

Trading with Trend Predictor is just three easy steps:

Step 1 - Opening a position

A buy signal was received with a success rating of more than 70%

Step 2 - Determining StopLoss

Select trunk by opposite signal

Step 3 - Defining TakeProfit Strategy

Strategy 1: Close the entire position when reaching TP1

Strategy 2: Close 50% of the position upon reaching TP1 and the remaining 50% upon reaching TP2

Strategy 3: Close the entire position in a trend reversal

Benefits:

Never redraws the results, the signal is strictly at the close of the candle

It can be used in an adviser

Take Profit and Stop Loss Marks

A great addition to a trading strategy or an independent strategy

Market noise filtering algorithm

Suitable for any tools

Statistics module:

For better pair selection, use the built-in statistics calculations.

Calculate trades - The total number of signals for which statistics are given

Success rating - Percentage of signals reaching TP1, or when reversing those that were in positive profit

TakeProfit1 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP1

TakeProfit2 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP2

ExitProfit - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in a positive profit with a new signal

ExitLoss - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in negative profit when a new signal

Input variables:

_Period_ - The indicator period, the larger, the lower the sensitivity of the indicator signals

The more, the lower the sensitivity of the indicator signals

The lower, the greater the sensitivity of the indicator signals

Values 1.5 - 5 - Signal to enter

Values 5 - 14 - Trend Filtering

Multiplier_of_target - Multiplier for TP1 and TP2. The higher the multiplier, the more profit from one transaction, but the lower the percentage of success of signals

The higher the value, the greater the profit from the transaction, but the lower the percentage of success of the signals

Thelower the value, the lower the profit from the transaction, but the higher the percentage of success of the signals

Maximum_bars - The number of bars for calculating statistics

Developers_settings - Settings section for integrating the indicator into other algorithms. Only for developers.

Notifications_settings - Notifications settings section

Graphics_settings - Section of graphic settings for the indicator.



