AW Trend Predictor
- Indicators
- AW Trading Software Limited
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 14 July 2020
- Activations: 15
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks.
How to trade with the indicator:
Trading with Trend Predictor is just three easy steps:
Step 1 - Opening a position
A buy signal was received with a success rating of more than 70%
Step 2 - Determining StopLoss
Select trunk by opposite signal
Step 3 - Defining TakeProfit Strategy
Strategy 1: Close the entire position when reaching TP1
Strategy 2: Close 50% of the position upon reaching TP1 and the remaining 50% upon reaching TP2
Strategy 3: Close the entire position in a trend reversal
Benefits:
- Never redraws the results, the signal is strictly at the close of the candle
- It can be used in an adviser
- Take Profit and Stop Loss Marks
- A great addition to a trading strategy or an independent strategy
- Market noise filtering algorithm
- Suitable for any tools
Statistics module:
For better pair selection, use the built-in statistics calculations.
Calculate trades - The total number of signals for which statistics are given
Success rating - Percentage of signals reaching TP1, or when reversing those that were in positive profit
TakeProfit1 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP1
TakeProfit2 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP2
ExitProfit - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in a positive profit with a new signal
ExitLoss - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in negative profit when a new signal
Input variables:
_Period_ - The indicator period, the larger, the lower the sensitivity of the indicator signals
The more, the lower the sensitivity of the indicator signals
The lower, the greater the sensitivity of the indicator signals
Values 1.5 - 5 - Signal to enter
Values 5 - 14 - Trend Filtering
Multiplier_of_target - Multiplier for TP1 and TP2. The higher the multiplier, the more profit from one transaction, but the lower the percentage of success of signals
The higher the value, the greater the profit from the transaction, but the lower the percentage of success of the signals
Thelower the value, the lower the profit from the transaction, but the higher the percentage of success of the signals
Maximum_bars - The number of bars for calculating statistics
Developers_settings - Settings section for integrating the indicator into other algorithms. Only for developers.
Notifications_settings - Notifications settings section
Graphics_settings - Section of graphic settings for the indicator.
Excellent product. I also use AW Breakout Catcher which is also very good. The backtests with Trend Predictor are very good. Bravo.