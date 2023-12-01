IX Power MT4

4.82

IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex

Overview
IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when detailed multi-pair calculations are unnecessary. It works seamlessly on any chart, providing clear and actionable insights to enhance your trading decisions.

1. Why IX Power is Invaluable for Traders

Multi-Market Strength Analysis
IX Power calculates the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols, offering tailored insights into each specific market.
• Monitor how assets like US30, WTI, Gold, Bitcoin, or individual forex pairs perform to uncover trading opportunities.

Adapted for Broader Market Coverage
• For forex trading, FX Power provides unmatched precision by analyzing all related currency pairs.
IX Power focuses solely on the underlying symbol's market data, making it ideal for non-forex markets and simpler forex scenarios.

Real-Time Adaptability
• With its adaptive algorithm, IX Power reacts instantly to live market data, keeping you updated on the latest trends.
• Stay ahead of market movements with real-time strength updates that ensure your strategy aligns with current conditions.

Works Seamlessly on Any Chart
• Whether you trade forex, indices, commodities, or cryptocurrencies, IX Power functions effortlessly across all symbols.
• Its focused calculations and intuitive interface make it an invaluable addition to any trader’s toolkit.


2. Discover More at Stein Investments

At Stein Investments, we provide:

• Advanced tools and indicators tailored for a variety of markets.

• Tutorials, videos, and guides to accelerate your learning.

• Community support with access to exclusive chats for sharing strategies and insights.

Visit our Stein Investments Page to explore the latest updates, tips, and resources, and maximize your trading potential with IX Power.


3. How to Get Started with IX Power

Add IX Power to Your Chart
• Open MetaTrader and drag IX Power onto any chart representing your desired instrument (forex, indices, commodities, or cryptos).
IX Power instantly begins analyzing live market data to provide real-time strength readings without requiring additional configurations.

Combine Multiple Instances for Enhanced Analysis
• Run and combine as many IX Power instances as you need to analyze different time spans simultaneously.
• This flexibility allows you to monitor short-term, medium-term, and long-term trends, or any custom combination that suits your strategy.


4. How IX Power Works (Simple Explanation)

Specialized for Multiple Markets
IX Power uses the same powerful algorithm as FX Power, optimized to analyze indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex.
• While FX Power provides higher precision for forex pairs by considering all available currency pair data, IX Power relies solely on the underlying symbol's market, making it ideal for non-forex markets and general forex analysis.

Instant Adaptation to Market Data
• Reacting to live market conditions, IX Power ensures that your analysis stays accurate and relevant.
• This instant adaptability makes it particularly useful for volatile markets like Bitcoin, WTI Crude Oil, or forex pairs.


5. Practical Ways to Use IX Power

Spot Strong vs. Weak Markets
• Identify which indices, commodities, or forex pairs are gaining strength and which are losing ground.
• Use this information to position yourself in markets with the highest probability of success.

Enhance Risk Management
• Avoid trading instruments with conflicting trends by analyzing strength across multiple timeframes or instances.
• Focus on assets with clear directional strength to trade with more confidence.

Adapt to Volatility
• Use strength changes to gauge the volatility of specific markets, adjusting trade sizes and stop-loss levels accordingly to manage risks effectively.


6. IX Power Indicator Settings

Customize IX Power to suit your trading preferences:

Custom Timeframes
• Run multiple instances to analyze different time spans simultaneously for comprehensive market insights.

Graphical Customization
• Adjust colors, line styles, and display options to personalize the tool and integrate it seamlessly with your chart design.


7. Additional Information & Support

Community Chat: Join our exclusive group to share strategies, ask questions, and learn from other IX Power users.

Support: Have questions or need assistance? Contact us. We’re here to help.


Ready to Elevate Your Trading?
Leverage Reliable Insights: Identify strong and weak markets with precision.
Trade with Confidence: Gain clarity on market trends across diverse instruments.
Join the Stein Investments Community: Access tools, guides, and a network of traders to enhance your trading experience.


Don’t wait! Install IX Power today and unlock the full potential of market strength analysis.


Happy Trading!
Daniel & Alain

Reviews 12
Roberto BR
386
Roberto BR 2025.11.30 12:09 
 

I also purchased this indicator from Daniel, and it too has proven to be very reliable. I highly recommend it to everyone. This indicator, combined with other Daniel indicators, creates a truly exceptional trading system.

eemoilig
615
eemoilig 2025.05.11 05:23 
 

Good day Daniel, thank you for this wonderful trading tool and your responsive support. It is the core of my trading strategy and I use it as a trade entry and confirmation tool. It has improved my confidence and profitability in trading the US and German stock indexes, Gold and Silver. You are a rockstar. Keep up the good work👍🙂 kind regards Andrew G

Kabelo
121
Kabelo 2025.03.10 12:18 
 

Absolute Precise Indicator, when combined with FX Power for confirmation and FX Volume to identify the best currencies to trade each day, creates an exceptionally strong trading strategy—almost unbeatable.

Roberto BR
386
Roberto BR 2025.11.30 12:09 
 

I also purchased this indicator from Daniel, and it too has proven to be very reliable. I highly recommend it to everyone. This indicator, combined with other Daniel indicators, creates a truly exceptional trading system.

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.11.30 12:33
Thank you very much, Roberto.🙏
I’m glad to hear that IX Power is delivering solid results for you and that it integrates well with the rest of your setup. That’s exactly how the tools are designed to work together, and it’s great to see you getting strong value from the combination. Wishing you a profitable trading day! 🙂
eemoilig
615
eemoilig 2025.05.11 05:23 
 

Good day Daniel, thank you for this wonderful trading tool and your responsive support. It is the core of my trading strategy and I use it as a trade entry and confirmation tool. It has improved my confidence and profitability in trading the US and German stock indexes, Gold and Silver. You are a rockstar. Keep up the good work👍🙂 kind regards Andrew G

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.05.11 08:10
Hi Andrew, Thank you so much for your kind words and for taking the time to leave this review! 🙏
I’m really glad to hear that IX Power has become the core of your trading strategy and is helping you trade indices and metals with more confidence and profitability — that’s exactly what it’s designed for. Your feedback means a lot, and I’ll definitely keep pushing forward to deliver even more value.
Wishing you continued success in the markets! 🙂 Kind regards,
Daniel
Kabelo
121
Kabelo 2025.03.10 12:18 
 

Absolute Precise Indicator, when combined with FX Power for confirmation and FX Volume to identify the best currencies to trade each day, creates an exceptionally strong trading strategy—almost unbeatable.

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.03.10 12:24
Thank you so much for your fantastic review! 🙏 I’m glad to hear that you’re finding the combination of IX Power, FX Power, and FX Volume so effective. It’s great to know that this setup is helping you build a strong and precise trading strategy. Wishing you continued success and many profitable trades ahead! 🙂
trakmaster
242
trakmaster 2025.03.04 04:30 
 

IX Power is, as the name suggests, all to do with power. The magnetic power of the overall trend, and the elastic band element of an instrument to sometimes divert from the overall trend. At some point there will be a snapping back action and all you have to do is ride the roller coaster or catch that wave in surfing parlance. The team at Stein Investments even added in alerts, as well as many graphical components. What can I say apart from 5 stars all the way and great support from Daniel.

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.03.04 07:34
Thank you so much for your fantastic review and your spot-on description of IX Power! Your support and feedback mean a lot to us, and I’m glad to know that our tools are helping you catch those market waves successfully. If you need anything else or have further questions, just let me know. Wishing you many more profitable trades ahead! 🙏🙂
Best regards,
Daniel
kohalmiz
550
kohalmiz 2024.11.01 12:14 
 

I haver tried the offered startegies with tester...not possible to set the parameters optimized that could predict profit...

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.11.01 12:59
Your feedback seems rather hasty and unwarranted after only two days of using IX Power. Moreover, yesterday presented a few exceptionally profitable opportunities in the indices and here's just one perfect example https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109062#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55001281
David T
303
David T 2024.06.28 03:10 
 

A very good indicator and truly one of the best there is here on the mql5 market and elsewhere. Very good for finding peaks and valleys and for trend trading. But know that there is not 1 single indicator which you can use so this is best use as confirmation. Daniel's other indicator Volume which I have rented is a good compliment along with his strategy and settings. Please read his blogs here.

Ingo Reimann
295
Ingo Reimann 2023.12.21 16:12 
 

The best and most precise product that I have had the pleasure of getting to know in my trading career. I can recommend it to everybody. Since I started using these products, trading has also been working. The support from the developers and the community are also in a class of their own.

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.12.21 16:28
Dear Ingo, thank you very much for your outstanding feedback. It's highly appreciated, and we're more than happy having members like you in our trading group. 🙂
rainwalker123
3425
rainwalker123 2023.12.17 12:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.12.17 12:07
Dass sich die Linien mit der aktuellen Kerze bewegen, liegt einfach daran, dass mit jedem neuen Tick/Preisupdate neu gerechnet wird und das fällt bei den kurzfristigen 4H Analysen stärker ins Gewicht als bei langfristigen Trendanalysen auf 1W Basis. Ich hoffe, das hilft zum besseren Verständnis und du bist jederzeit willkommen, wenn du Fragen dazu hast. Beste Grüße Daniel
Phanny Ann
748
Phanny Ann 2023.12.08 16:39 
 

Stein Investment tools are second to none. If you really want to become a better trader and see the market from a different perspective with high accuracy, then add this amazing tool to your arsenal. It's innovative, simple, and will change your life as a trader.

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.12.08 17:13
Thank you very much for this wonderful review. We are delighted and greatly appreciate it. 🙏
mzambrano2020
105
mzambrano2020 2023.12.08 00:29 
 

Good morning merchants. A few days ago I bought this indicator, I am really surprised by the precision and reliability. I have followed the user guide, the strategy indicated by the developer and I have obtained good profits.

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.12.08 00:42
Thanks a lot for this amazing feedback. We‘re happy to read of your success.👍
man1980
1643
man1980 2023.12.06 19:10 
 

outstanding indicator

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.12.06 19:58
Thank you very much 🙏
thapas
942
thapas 2023.12.05 14:55 
 

the indicator works well with my strategy. it really acts an a confirmation for my trade entry. I only trade Crude Oil so it is perfect for me. Thanks Daniel

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.12.05 15:01
You're most welcome, and thank you very much for the positive feedback. 🙂
