Apollo BuySell Predictor is a professional trading system which includes several trading modules. It provides a trader with breakout zones, fibonacci based support and resistance levels, pivot trend line, pullback volume signals and other helpful features that any trader needs on a daily basis. The system will work with any pair. Recommended time frames are M30, H1, H4. Though the indicator can work with other time frames too except for the time frames higher than H4.

The system is universal as it provides everything any trader needs for successful trading. The system can be used in multiple ways. It can be used for day trading, swing trading and even scalping. No matter what trading style you prefer, the system will help you see the market in its true representation. All SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG!

You can switch ON/OFF different modules of the system according to your trading preferences and tasks. The system provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE. I WILL SHARE TRADING TIPS AND GREAT BONUS INDICATORS WITH YOU THAT WILL MAKE YOUR TRADING EVEN MORE PROFITABLE!