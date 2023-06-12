DragonsTail Indicator MT4

  • Indicators
  • Maria Strudov
    Maria Strudov

    Maria Strudov

    • Top manager at  RMM Investing Group
    • Israel
    • 864
    5 (1)
    RMMIG- a senior expert on investment in real estate markets in Europe and the Middle East.Regular participant in the Middle East Analytical Forum - globalization and investment.
    I have been working in the foreign exchange market since 2012 as a private individual.
    4 products 3 comments
  • Version: 2.10
  • Activations: 5

"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions.

The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated direction. The yellow and green lines function as take-profit levels for the first and second trades respectively. After closing the first trade upon reaching the yellow line level, it is recommended to set a stop-loss for the second trade at the level of its opening.

The choice of timeframe and tools depends on the trader's preferences, however, for achieving optimal results it is recommended to use the H4 and D1 timeframes, taking into account the spread size of the selected instrument.

The settings parameters of "Dragon's Tail" can be divided into two groups:

  • Parameters directly affecting trade results:
    • History depth - only affects the display of entry points on the chart. Recommended values: D1 - 10, H4 - 15, H1 - 20.
    • Take-profit 1 and take-profit 2 - affect the final result. Recommended values depending on the timeframe: D1 - 250/450, H4 - 150/250, H1 - 75/150.
  • Parameters responsible for the visual design of the system. These can be set as per the trader's wish.

It's important to remember that "Dragon's Tail" is a system that requires active participation from the trader and cannot operate autonomously. It's crucial to monitor the load on your trading account and make decisions about averaging positions only in cases where it's justified from a market situation and your trading strategy standpoint.

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Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
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MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
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